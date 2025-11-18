Uttarakhand UBSE Class 9 Science Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) plays a crucial role in shaping the academic journey of students in the state. For those entering Class 9, the Science curriculum is a fundamental component designed to build strong communication and literary analysis skills. To ensure students, parents, and educators are fully prepared for the upcoming academic year, the UBSE has officially released the Class 9 Science Syllabus for the 2025-26 session. This syllabus is not just a list of chapters; it is the definitive guide outlining the entire course structure, prescribed textbooks, learning outcomes, and the detailed blueprint of the annual examination. Understanding this syllabus is the first step toward effective preparation, allowing students to strategically allocate their study time and focus on key learning objectives. We have provided the direct link to download the official and free PDF of the Uttarakhand UBSE Class 9 Science Syllabus 2025-26, ensuring you have the authoritative source needed for success in the examination.

UBSE Class 9 Science Syllabus 2025-26 Science Theory Exam Structure (80 Marks) Unit No. Unit Name Marks I Matter - Its Nature and Behaviour 25 II Organization in the Living World 22 III Motion, Force and Work 27 IV Food; Food Production 06 Total 80 Theme: Materials

UNIT- I : Matter- Its Nature and Behaviour

Matter in Our Surroundings: Definition of matter: Particulate Nature of Matter; States of Matter: solid, liquid andgasandtheircharacteristics; change of state- melting (absorption of heat), freezing, evaporation(coolingbyevaporation), condensation, sublimation. Is Matter Around Us Pure: Elements, compounds and mixtures. Heterogeneous andhomogenousmixtures, colloids and suspensions. Physical and chemical changes (excluding separatingthecomponents of a mixture); Pure and Impure substances.

Atoms and Molecules: Atoms and molecules, Law of Chemical Combination, Chemical formulaofcommon compounds, Atomic and molecular masses. Structure of atom: Sub-atomic particles: Electrons, protons and neutrons, Models of atom; Valency,Atomic Number and Mass Number, Isotopes and Isobars. Theme: The World of the Living

UNIT- II: Organization in the Living World Cell - Basic Unit of life: Cell as a basic unit of life; prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells, multicellularorganisms; cell membrane and cell wall, cell organelles and cell inclusions; chloroplast, mitochondria,vacuoles, endoplasmic reticulum, Golgi apparatus; nucleus, chromosomes - basic structure, number. Tissues, Organs, Organ System, Organism: Structure and functions of animal and plant tissues(onlyfour types of tissues in animals; Meristematic and Permanent tissues in plants).

NOTE- The following additional topics are also included in the syllabus, but will not beassessedinthe examinations. Subject teachers can integrate these with existing chapters as theyalignwell.Health and Diseases: Health and its failure. Infectious and Non-infectious diseases, their causesandmanifestation. Diseases caused by microbes (Virus, Bacteria and Protozoans) and their prevention;Principles of treatment and prevention. Pulse Polio programmes. Theme: Moving Things, People and Ideas

UNIT- III: Motion, Force and Work Motion: Distance and displacement, velocity; uniform and non-uniformmotion along astraightline;acceleration, distance-time and velocity-time graphs for uniform motion and uniformlyacceleratedmotion, elementary idea of uniform circular motion. Force and Newton’s laws: Force and Motion, Newton’s Laws of Motion, ActionandReactionforces,Inertia of a body, Inertia and mass, Momentum, Force and Acceleration

NOTE- The following additional topics are also included in the syllabus, but will not beassessedinthe examinations. Subject teachers can integrate these with existing chapters as theyalignwell.-Elementary idea of conservation of Momentum Gravitation: Gravitation; Universal Law of Gravitation, Force of Gravitationof theearth(gravity),Acceleration due to Gravity; Mass and Weight; Free fall. Floatation: Thrust and Pressure. Archimedes’ Principle; Buoyancy. Work, Energy and Power: Work done by a Force, Energy, power; Kinetic and Potential energy; Lawofconservation of energy (excluding commercial unit of Energy). Sound: Nature of sound and its propagation in various media, speed of sound, rangeof hearinginhumans; ultrasound; reflection of sound; echo. Theme: Food

UNIT- IV: Food Production Plant and animal breeding and selection for quality improvement and management; Useoffertilizersand manures; Protection from pests and diseases; Organic farming

Internal Assessment Structure (20 Marks) S. No. Component Marks 1. Physics Practical 03 2. Chemistry Practical 03 3. Biology Practical 03 4. Sessional Work (Projects/Assignments) 03 5. Viva Voce (Oral Examination) 03 6. Continuous Assessment (Unit Test) 05 Total 20 (There will be total 4 Unit Tests to be conducted throughout the year (two Unit Tests beforehalf yearlyexamination and two after half yearly examination). At the time of half yearly result preparationbestoftwo Unit Tests (I & II) marks will be taken and converted to the weightage of 05 marks. Likewisebestoftwo Unit Tests (III & IV) marks will be taken and converted to the weightage of 05 marks for theannualresult preparation.) UBSE Class 9 Science Syllabus 2025-26 PDF Download To check and download the full, official PDF of the Uttarakhand UBSE Class 9 Science Syllabus for the 2025-26 academic session, click on the link provided below: