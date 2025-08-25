The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has officially released the Class 9 syllabus for the academic year 2025-26. This updated syllabus is crucial for students to understand the topics and units they need to cover for their examinations. It provides a comprehensive outline of the curriculum across various subjects, ensuring students are well-prepared for both formative and summative assessments.

Students can access the subject-wise syllabus in PDF format through the official UBSE website. Having the detailed syllabus at hand allows students to plan their study schedule effectively, focus on important chapters, and allocate sufficient time to each subject. It is highly recommended that students download and refer to this syllabus regularly throughout the academic year to stay on track with their learning goals.