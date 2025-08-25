The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has officially released the Class 9 syllabus for the academic year 2025-26. This updated syllabus is crucial for students to understand the topics and units they need to cover for their examinations. It provides a comprehensive outline of the curriculum across various subjects, ensuring students are well-prepared for both formative and summative assessments.
Students can access the subject-wise syllabus in PDF format through the official UBSE website. Having the detailed syllabus at hand allows students to plan their study schedule effectively, focus on important chapters, and allocate sufficient time to each subject. It is highly recommended that students download and refer to this syllabus regularly throughout the academic year to stay on track with their learning goals.
UK Board Class 9 Syllabus 2025-26: Subject-wise
The syllabus for UK board class 9 has been provided below in the table along with the downloadable link. Students are requested to check the syllabus and plan their studies effectively.
Subjects
Download Link
Sanskrit
English
Mathematics
Science
Additional Subjects
Bengali
Hindi HS
Home Science
Social Science
Vocational Subjects
How to Download UK Board Class 9 Syllabus 2025-26
Now that you have all the resources for your 2025–26 academic year. Start preparing for the formative-summative assessments in advance to download the Uttarakhand Board syllabus, follow these simple steps:
-
Visit the official website of the Uttarakhand Board of School Education: ubse.uk.gov.in.
-
On the left side of the homepage, click on 'Syllabus'.
-
Select your class and subject, then click on their names.
-
The syllabus PDF will open, which you can then download for future reference.
With these resources for your 2025–26 academic year, you can begin preparing for your formative and summative assessments well in advance.
