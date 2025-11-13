Uttarakhand UBSE Class 9 English Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) plays a crucial role in shaping the academic journey of students in the state. For those entering Class 9, the English curriculum is a fundamental component designed to build strong communication and literary analysis skills. To ensure students, parents, and educators are fully prepared for the upcoming academic year, the UBSE has officially released the Class 9 English Syllabus for the 2025-26 session. This syllabus is not just a list of chapters; it is the definitive guide outlining the entire course structure, prescribed textbooks, learning outcomes, and the detailed blueprint of the annual examination. This essential document details the prescribed literature and supplementary reading material, namely the textbooks Beehive and Moments, along with a clear distribution of marks across different sections, including Reading, Writing, Grammar, and Literature. Understanding this syllabus is the first step toward effective preparation, allowing students to strategically allocate their study time and focus on key learning objectives. We have provided the direct link to download the official and free PDF of the Uttarakhand UBSE Class 9 English Syllabus 2025-26, ensuring you have the authoritative source needed for success in the examination.

UBSE Class 9 English Syllabus 2025-26 SECTION A : READING SKILLS Reading Comprehension through Unseen Passage

1. Discursive passage of 400-450 words. 10marks2. Case-based factual passage (with visual input- statistical data/chart etc.) of 200-250 words. 10marks(Total length of two passages to be 600-700 words)

Questions (Objective type/very short answer/short answer type) will be asked to assess comprehension,interpretation, analysis, inference, evaluation and vocabulary. SECTION B : WRITING SKILLS AND GRAMMAR WRITING SKILLS 10 Writing a descriptive paragraph (word limit 100-120 words), describing a person/event/situation, based on visual or verbal cue/s. One out of two questionsto be answered. 05Marks4. Writing a Story (on a given cue/title)/Diary Entry, in 100-120 words. One out of twoquestionsis to be answered.

III. GRAMMAR Determiners

Tenses

Modals Subject – verb concord Reported speech

a) Commands and requests

b) Statements

c) Questions

5. The courses at the secondary level seek to cement high professional grasp of grammaticalitems and levels of accuracy. Accurate use of spelling, punctuation and grammar will beassessed through gap filling/editing/transformation exercises. Ten out of twelve questionswillbe attempted. SECTION C : LANGUAGE THROUGH LITERATURE (TEXT BOOKS) IV.Reference to the Context 6. One extract out of two, from Drama / Prose. 7. One extract out of two, from poetry. Questions (Objective type/very short answer/short answer type) will be asked to assess interpretation,analysis, inference, evaluation, appreciation and vocabulary. V. Short & Long Answer Questions 8. Four out of Five Short Answer Type Questions to be answered in 40-50 words from the book BEEHIVE to assess interpretation, analysis, inference and evaluation.