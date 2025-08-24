School Holiday on August 25: Schools Closed in These States for Ganesh Chaturthi and Rain

Due to heavy rainfall causing significant disruption, the District Disaster Management Authority has declared a two-day school holiday on August 25 and 26 for all schools and Anganwadi centers in Jaipur district. Schools in Mumbai are expected to be closed tomorrow, Monday, August 25, 2025, for Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganesh Chaturthi is a major festival in Maharashtra and is observed as a statewide public holiday. Consequently, all government and private schools in Mumbai and across the state are likely to be closed to celebrate the occasion. This festival is a major celebration in several states and, combined with the weekend, will provide a welcome three-day break. This holiday schedule, similar to those seen in past news reports, is a common feature in many school calendars. Also Check| Are Schools Closed on August 27 for Ganesh Chaturthi: Check Updates

Jammu All schools in Jammu division to remain closed on Aug 25 Authorities on Sunday directed the closure of all government and private schools across the Jammu Division on 25th August 2025 due to prevailing inclement weather conditions.

An order issued by the Joint Director of School Education, Jammu, stated:

“In view of the inclement and adverse weather conditions, it is hereby ordered that all government as well as private schools in the Jammu Division shall remain closed tomorrow, i.e., 25.08.2025.” School Holiday Updates for August 23-24 Maharashtra Following a period of heavy rainfall, schools in many parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Thane, are expected to remain closed on Saturday, August 23, to ensure student safety. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a "yellow alert" for some coastal regions, and authorities are taking precautionary measures to avoid any disruption caused by waterlogging. A decision on whether to extend the closure to Monday will likely be made over the weekend, depending on weather conditions.

Uttar Pradesh Schools in Uttar Pradesh are largely operating as normal on August 23 and 24. No statewide holiday has been declared for these dates. Students and parents are advised to check with their local school administrations for any specific closures related to local events or minor weather disturbances. Karnataka In coastal Karnataka, particularly in districts like Udupi and Dakshina Kannada, schools may face short-notice closures on Saturday, August 23, due to anticipated heavy rainfall. A "yellow alert" is in effect for some areas, prompting district authorities to be on high alert. Schools in the rest of the state, however, are expected to be open as usual. State-Wise School Holiday Updates for August 22 Here is a summary of the school holiday status across various states, presented in a simplified pointer format.

Maharashtra: Schools in Mumbai and surrounding areas are expected to reopen . The weather warning has been downgraded from a red alert to a yellow alert.

Karnataka: Schools in areas near the Krishna River basin that are still at risk of flooding might have short-notice closures. In other, less-affected areas, schools are likely to resume classes.

Himachal Pradesh & Jammu: There are no official indications of extended holidays for August 22. Most schools are expected to reopen as the situation has improved after earlier floods.

Kerala: Schools in most districts, including Thrissur, are expected to reopen . No new holiday orders have been issued since August 16.

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar & Uttarakhand: Schools in these states will remain open and classes will run as usual. Any previous holidays due to heavy rain have not been extended.