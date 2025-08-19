NEET PG 2025 Result Expected Today
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 School Holiday: Will School Remain Closed on 27 August?

Ganesh Chaturthi is falling on August 27, Wednesday. This could bring a school holiday for students in various states. Depending on the region and government notification, schools will be closed accordingly. For complete details check the article below. 

BySimran Akhouri
Aug 19, 2025, 16:23 IST
School Holiday in These States on August 27, Ganesh Chaturthi
School Holiday in These States on August 27, Ganesh Chaturthi

August brings a blend of festivals and academic deadlines across India. With Ganesh Chaturthi and Onam-like festivals lined up, there will be school holidays for students in various states.

However, it must be noted that school closure depends on the state government notifications or individual school board directives, and most institutions are likely to maintain regular academic schedules. Therefore, students and parents are advised to check official announcements and also check this article for further updates.

Ganesh Chaturthi Holiday in School 2025

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, schools in states such as Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, and Telangana might remain closed on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. It is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in western and southern India. Ganesh Chaturthi, celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, is a day marked by elaborate pujas, processions, and community events, giving students and families a chance to participate fully in the festivities. However, in the other parts of India school holiday will depend on the state government notification or school board directives. Therefore parents and students should keep themselves updated with the latest notification.

What Should Students Do?

For students in regions not observing Ganesh Chaturthi as a public holiday, it is advisable to confirm with their schools about any special arrangements or early dismissals. Even in states where the festival is celebrated, schools might schedule make-up classes or activities. Therefore, staying informed about school announcements is crucial for effective planning.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, the son of Shiva and Parvati. Also called as the Vighnaharta, or "remover of obstacles," Ganesha is also worshipped as the god of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune. This auspicious period is dedicated to spiritual growth and community devotion.

The festival begins with the installation of Ganesha idols in homes and public pandals, symbolizing his divine presence on Earth to bestow blessings upon his devotees. The celebrations culminate in the Ganesh Visarjan, a ritual where the idol is immersed in water. This act signifies Ganesha's return to his celestial abode and embodies the universal cycle of creation and dissolution, reminding us that all forms, even divine ones, ultimately return to their elemental origins.

