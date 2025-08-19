Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 School Holiday: Will School Remain Closed on 27 August?

August brings a blend of festivals and academic deadlines across India. With Ganesh Chaturthi and Onam-like festivals lined up, there will be school holidays for students in various states.

However, it must be noted that school closure depends on the state government notifications or individual school board directives, and most institutions are likely to maintain regular academic schedules. Therefore, students and parents are advised to check official announcements and also check this article for further updates.

Ganesh Chaturthi Holiday in School 2025

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, schools in states such as Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, and Telangana might remain closed on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. It is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in western and southern India. Ganesh Chaturthi, celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, is a day marked by elaborate pujas, processions, and community events, giving students and families a chance to participate fully in the festivities. However, in the other parts of India school holiday will depend on the state government notification or school board directives. Therefore parents and students should keep themselves updated with the latest notification.