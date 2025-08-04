Manipur School Holidays in August 2025: Check Date for School Closure

August is an important month in India, filled with cultural and spiritual festivals, leading to many school holidays. This allows students a break and families a chance to unite and celebrate. This holiday schedule will be useful for religious observances, community events, or family time.
For residents of Manipur, August 2025 offers a blend of cultural festivities and academic breaks. This detailed school holiday list is a complete guide for students and parents to manage their schedules effectively. This calendar aims to help everyone make the most of August, whether for cultural celebrations, travel, or simply relaxation, maximizing opportunities for connection, personal growth, and leisure.
List of School Holidays in August 2025 in Manipur
Below is a list of school holidays in Manipur for August. Parents and students can use this information for holiday planning. If there is any additional holiday notification, new details will be added to this article.
|
Date
|
Day
|
Festival
|
August 13, 2025
|
Wednesday
|
Patriot Day
|
August 15, 2025
|
Friday
|
Independence Day
Patriot Day in Manipur
Manipur Patriot's Day is an annual public holiday in the state of Manipur, India, observed on August 13. The day commemorates the valor and sacrifice of the Manipuri heroes who fought and were martyred in the Anglo-Manipur War of 1891.
Significance of Patriot Day in Manipur
Patriot's Day is a solemn occasion for Manipuris to remember and honor the brave individuals who gave their lives to defend their homeland's sovereignty. The day is marked by various ceremonies and events across the state, with the main function held at Bir Tikendrajit Park in Imphal. The Governor and Chief Minister of Manipur, along with other dignitaries, pay floral tributes to the martyrs at the Shaheed Minar and other memorials. The day serves as a reminder of the state's rich history, its desire for independence, and the sacrifices made for the motherland.
