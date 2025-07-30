RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
Chhattisgarh School Holiday List in August 2025: Check Govt. Holiday Dates

August is a month of many festivals in India, and with them come school holidays. This comprehensive holiday list for Chhattisgarh in August 2025 will help families plan their celebrations and quality time. Find all the details in the article below.

Jul 30, 2025
Chhattisgarh School Closed Dates in August 2025
August is a month of rich cultural and spiritual significance in India, bringing with it a plethora of festivals. This translates into numerous school holidays, providing a welcome break for students and an opportunity for families to gather and celebrate. Having this comprehensive holiday list readily available will be invaluable, whether for preparing for religious ceremonies, participating in community events, or simply enjoying time with loved ones.

For Jharkhand residents, August 2025 is set to be a month filled with various celebrations and corresponding school holidays. To assist students and parents in meticulously planning their schedules, we have prepared a comprehensive list of all school holidays in Jharkhand for August. This article is an essential resource for families to strategically organize their festive observances, travel, and leisure activities.

List of August 2025 School Holidays in Chattisgarh 

Event

Date

Day 

Raksha Bandhan

9 August

Saturday

Independence Day

15 August

Saturday

Janamashtmi

16 August

Sunday

Hartalika Teej

26 August

Tuesday

This article will be regularly updated with further insights, detailed analyses, and the latest developments as they unfold. Students and Parents are advised to keep a check on the recent holidays. We encourage readers to check frequently for comprehensive coverage and evolving perspectives on this topic.

