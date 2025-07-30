Chhattisgarh School Holiday List in August 2025: Check Govt. Holiday Dates

August is a month of rich cultural and spiritual significance in India, bringing with it a plethora of festivals. This translates into numerous school holidays, providing a welcome break for students and an opportunity for families to gather and celebrate. Having this comprehensive holiday list readily available will be invaluable, whether for preparing for religious ceremonies, participating in community events, or simply enjoying time with loved ones.

For Jharkhand residents, August 2025 is set to be a month filled with various celebrations and corresponding school holidays. To assist students and parents in meticulously planning their schedules, we have prepared a comprehensive list of all school holidays in Jharkhand for August. This article is an essential resource for families to strategically organize their festive observances, travel, and leisure activities.