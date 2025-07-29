RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
Jharkhand School Holidays in August 2025: Check Date for School Closure

August in India brings many festivals and, consequently, school holidays. This complete holiday list will be useful for families to plan celebrations and quality time. Check the article below to get complete details related to the holiday list in August 2025 in Jharkhand.

Jharkhand School Closed Dates in August 2025
August, a month brimming with cultural vibrancy and spiritual significance, is poised to bring forth many festivals across India's diverse landscape. This festive abundance naturally translates into numerous school holidays, offering a welcome break for students and an opportunity for families to come together and celebrate. Whether it's preparing for religious ceremonies, participating in community gatherings, or simply enjoying quality time with loved ones, having this complete holiday roster at your fingertips will prove invaluable. 

For residents of Jharkhand, specifically, August 2025 promises a rich tapestry of celebrations and corresponding school closures. To ensure that students and parents are well-informed and can meticulously plan their schedules, we have compiled a comprehensive and detailed list of all school holidays slated for the month of August in Jharkhand. This article serves as an essential resource, enabling families to strategically organize their festive observances, travel plans, and leisurely pursuits

List of School Holidays in August 2025 in Jharkhand

In the table below the list of school holidays in Jharkhand in the month of August is given. Parents and students can refer to this when planning their holiday accordingly. Any additional details will be updated in this article accordingly. 

Date

Day

Festival

August 9, 2025

Saturday

Raksha Bandhan 

August 15, 2025

Friday

Independence Day

August 16, 2025

Saturday

Janamashtmi

August 27, 2025

Wednesday

Ganesh Chaturthi (depends on school)

This article will be regularly updated with further insights, detailed analyses, and the latest developments as they unfold. We encourage readers to check back frequently for comprehensive coverage and evolving perspectives on this topic.

