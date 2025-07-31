Odisha School Holidays in August 2025: Check Date for School Closure

TN SSLC, HSE Supplementary Results 2025 OUT!
August in India brings many festivals and, consequently, school holidays. This complete holiday list will be useful for families to plan celebrations and quality time. Check the article below to get complete details related to the holiday list in August 2025 in Odisha.

Jul 31, 2025, 11:39 IST
Odisha School Closed dates in August 2025

August is a culturally and spiritually significant month in India, marked by numerous festivals and resulting in many school holidays. This provides students with a welcome break and an opportunity for families to come together and celebrate. This detailed holiday schedule will be helpful for those observing religious ceremonies, participating in community events, or simply spending time with family.

August 2025 offers a rich mix of cultural festivities and academic breaks for Odisha residents. This detailed list outlines every school holiday for the month, serving as a comprehensive resource for students and parents to effectively manage their schedules. This calendar is designed to help maximize opportunities for connection, personal development, and relaxation throughout August, whether for significant cultural celebrations, enriching travel, or simply well-deserved leisure.

List of School Holidays in August 2025 in Odisha

In the table below, the list of school holidays in Odisha in the month of August is given. Parents and students can refer to this when planning their holiday accordingly. Any additional details will be updated in this article accordingly. 

Date

Day

Festival

August 9, 2025

Saturday

Raksha Bandhan/ Jhulan Purnima 

August 15, 2025

Friday

Independence Day

August 16, 2025

Saturday

Sri Krishna Asthami

August 27, 2025

Wednesday

Ganesh Chaturthi

August 28, 2025

Thursday

Nuakhai

