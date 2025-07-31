Odisha School Holidays in August 2025: Check Date for School Closure

August is a culturally and spiritually significant month in India, marked by numerous festivals and resulting in many school holidays. This provides students with a welcome break and an opportunity for families to come together and celebrate. This detailed holiday schedule will be helpful for those observing religious ceremonies, participating in community events, or simply spending time with family.
August 2025 offers a rich mix of cultural festivities and academic breaks for Odisha residents. This detailed list outlines every school holiday for the month, serving as a comprehensive resource for students and parents to effectively manage their schedules. This calendar is designed to help maximize opportunities for connection, personal development, and relaxation throughout August, whether for significant cultural celebrations, enriching travel, or simply well-deserved leisure.
List of School Holidays in August 2025 in Odisha
In the table below, the list of school holidays in Odisha in the month of August is given. Parents and students can refer to this when planning their holiday accordingly. Any additional details will be updated in this article accordingly.
|
Date
|
Day
|
Festival
|
August 9, 2025
|
Saturday
|
Raksha Bandhan/ Jhulan Purnima
|
August 15, 2025
|
Friday
|
Independence Day
|
August 16, 2025
|
Saturday
|
Sri Krishna Asthami
|
August 27, 2025
|
Wednesday
|
Ganesh Chaturthi
|
August 28, 2025
|
Thursday
|
Nuakhai
For ongoing, comprehensive coverage and evolving perspectives on this topic, please check back regularly. This article will be updated frequently with new insights, detailed analyses, and the latest developments.
