The Hundred 2025: Check Schedule, Format, Match Time, New Changes and How Matches Work?

Cricket has evolved significantly over the last few decades, and with fans craving shorter, high-energy formats, The Hundred has quickly become one of the most talked-about tournaments in modern-day cricket. Launched by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in 2021, The Hundred introduced a bold and innovative 100-ball format designed to simplify the game and engage new audiences, particularly families and younger fans. With its fast-paced rules, franchise-based city teams, double-headers featuring both men’s and women’s matches, and a shorter runtime of around two and a half hours, the format has steadily grown in popularity across the UK and abroad.

As the tournament returns in August 2025, fans can expect even more excitement, global star power, and changes aimed at enhancing the competition. From revamped signing rules and increased overseas salaries to more accessible double-headers and strategic tweaks, The Hundred 2025 is gearing up to be the biggest edition yet. Here’s everything you need to know about the schedule, format, timings, major updates, and how the matches are played.