The Hundred 2025: Check Schedule, Format, Match Time, New Changes and How Matches Work?

Cricket has evolved significantly over the last few decades, and with fans craving shorter, high-energy formats, The Hundred has quickly become one of the most talked-about tournaments in modern-day cricket. Launched by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in 2021, The Hundred introduced a bold and innovative 100-ball format designed to simplify the game and engage new audiences, particularly families and younger fans. With its fast-paced rules, franchise-based city teams, double-headers featuring both men’s and women’s matches, and a shorter runtime of around two and a half hours, the format has steadily grown in popularity across the UK and abroad.
As the tournament returns in August 2025, fans can expect even more excitement, global star power, and changes aimed at enhancing the competition. From revamped signing rules and increased overseas salaries to more accessible double-headers and strategic tweaks, The Hundred 2025 is gearing up to be the biggest edition yet. Here’s everything you need to know about the schedule, format, timings, major updates, and how the matches are played.
What is the Format of the Hundred and How Matches Work?
The Hundred follows a unique and simplified set of rules that differentiate it from traditional cricket formats. Each team gets 100 balls to bat, and the bowling side delivers those using sets of either 5 or 10 consecutive balls by the same bowler. A bowler can bowl a maximum of 20 balls per match, and teams switch ends every 10 balls.
The match begins with a 25-ball powerplay, during which only two fielders are allowed outside the 30-yard circle. Teams are also given the option of taking a 90-second strategic timeout, and any no-ball results in 2 extra runs and a free hit. Matches typically last around 2.5 hours, making them much more viewer-friendly and accessible to time-constrained fans.
What is the Schedule and Timings for the Hundred?
The 2025 season of The Hundred will run from August 5 to August 31, packed into a 27-day window of non-stop action. A total of 64 group matches will be played. Here is the complete schedule.
|
Date
|
Match Details
|
Venue
|
GMT Time
|
Local Time
|
Aug 05 (Tue)
|
London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles (1st Match)
|
Lord's, London
|
17:30 GMT
|
06:30 PM LOCAL
|
Aug 06 (Wed)
|
Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave (2nd Match)
|
Old Trafford, Manchester
|
17:30 GMT
|
06:30 PM LOCAL
|
Aug 07 (Thu)
|
Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire (3rd Match)
|
Headingley, Leeds
|
17:30 GMT
|
06:30 PM LOCAL
|
Aug 08 (Fri)
|
Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets (4th Match)
|
Edgbaston, Birmingham
|
17:30 GMT
|
06:30 PM LOCAL
|
Aug 09 (Sat)
|
Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals (5th Match)
|
Kennington Oval, London
|
13:30 GMT
|
02:30 PM LOCAL
|
Welsh Fire vs London Spirit (6th Match)
|
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
|
17:00 GMT
|
06:00 PM LOCAL
|
Aug 10 (Sun)
|
Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix (7th Match)
|
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
|
13:30 GMT
|
02:30 PM LOCAL
|
Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers (8th Match)
|
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|
17:00 GMT
|
06:00 PM LOCAL
|
Aug 11 (Mon)
|
Manchester Originals vs London Spirit (9th Match)
|
Old Trafford, Manchester
|
17:30 GMT
|
06:30 PM LOCAL
|
Aug 12 (Tue)
|
Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles (10th Match)
|
Edgbaston, Birmingham
|
17:30 GMT
|
06:30 PM LOCAL
|
Aug 13 (Wed)
|
Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers (11th Match)
|
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
|
14:00 GMT
|
03:00 PM LOCAL
|
Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals (12th Match)
|
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
|
17:30 GMT
|
06:30 PM LOCAL
|
Aug 14 (Thu)
|
London Spirit vs Trent Rockets (13th Match)
|
Lord's, London
|
17:30 GMT
|
06:30 PM LOCAL
|
Aug 15 (Fri)
|
Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix (14th Match)
|
Headingley, Leeds
|
17:30 GMT
|
06:30 PM LOCAL
|
Aug 16 (Sat)
|
Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave (15th Match)
|
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|
13:30 GMT
|
02:30 PM LOCAL
|
Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire (16th Match)
|
Kennington Oval, London
|
17:00 GMT
|
06:00 PM LOCAL
|
Aug 17 (Sun)
|
Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers (17th Match)
|
Old Trafford, Manchester
|
13:30 GMT
|
02:30 PM LOCAL
|
Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit (18th Match)
|
Edgbaston, Birmingham
|
17:00 GMT
|
06:00 PM LOCAL
|
Aug 18 (Mon)
|
Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles (19th Match)
|
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
|
17:30 GMT
|
06:30 PM LOCAL
|
Aug 19 (Tue)
|
Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals (20th Match)
|
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|
17:30 GMT
|
06:30 PM LOCAL
|
Aug 20 (Wed)
|
Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave (21st Match)
|
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
|
14:00 GMT
|
03:00 PM LOCAL
|
London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers (22nd Match)
|
Lord's, London
|
17:30 GMT
|
06:30 PM LOCAL
|
Aug 21 (Thu)
|
Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets (23rd Match)
|
Kennington Oval, London
|
17:30 GMT
|
06:30 PM LOCAL
|
Aug 22 (Fri)
|
Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire (24th Match)
|
Edgbaston, Birmingham
|
17:30 GMT
|
06:30 PM LOCAL
|
Aug 23 (Sat)
|
Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles (25th Match)
|
Headingley, Leeds
|
13:30 GMT
|
02:30 PM LOCAL
|
London Spirit vs Southern Brave (26th Match)
|
Lord's, London
|
17:00 GMT
|
06:00 PM LOCAL
|
Aug 24 (Sun)
|
Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets (27th Match)
|
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
|
13:30 GMT
|
02:30 PM LOCAL
|
Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix (28th Match)
|
Old Trafford, Manchester
|
17:00 GMT
|
06:00 PM LOCAL
|
Aug 25 (Mon)
|
Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit (29th Match)
|
Kennington Oval, London
|
17:30 GMT
|
06:30 PM LOCAL
|
Aug 26 (Tue)
|
Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals (30th Match)
|
Headingley, Leeds
|
17:30 GMT
|
06:30 PM LOCAL
|
Aug 27 (Wed)
|
Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix (31st Match)
|
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|
17:30 GMT
|
06:30 PM LOCAL
|
Aug 28 (Thu)
|
Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire (32nd Match)
|
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
|
17:30 GMT
|
06:30 PM LOCAL
|
Aug 30 (Sat)
|
TBC vs TBC, Eliminator
|
Kennington Oval, London
|
17:00 GMT
|
06:00 PM LOCAL
|
Aug 31 (Sun)
|
TBC vs TBC, Final
|
Lord's, London
|
17:00 GMT
|
06:00 PM LOCAL
What are the New Changes in The Hundred 2025?
Several notable changes have been introduced in the 2025 season to enhance the tournament’s quality and global reach.
-
Direct Overseas Signings: For the first time, franchises were allowed to sign one overseas player directly before the draft. This change attracted global superstars such as Laura Wolvaardt and Amelia Kerr to the women’s league.
-
Higher Salary Caps: The ECB has increased the salary brackets for overseas players, with top-tier men’s contracts reaching nearly £200,000. This has helped attract top international names like Steve Smith, Rashid Khan, and Trent Boult, adding further flair and competitiveness to the event.
-
Gender Equality & Promotion: The 2025 edition emphasizes parity between the men’s and women’s leagues. With equal access to venues, promotional content, and match timings, The Hundred continues to lead the way in pushing gender inclusivity in franchise cricket.
-
Franchise Investment: With around £520 million invested into franchise equity, there is a growing possibility of major post-2025 changes. These could include team rebranding, format expansion, or even international collaboration, which the ECB is currently exploring.
