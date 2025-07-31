The Hundred 2025: Check Schedule, Format, Match Time, New Changes and How Matches Work?

TN SSLC, HSE Supplementary Results 2025 OUT!
From explosive cricket action to global star power, The Hundred 2025 is back with thrilling updates and a jam-packed schedule! Explore every detail of this year’s edition—learn how the matches work, who’s playing when, and what’s changed in the competition format. This in-depth article covers the new signing rules, revised salaries, and enhanced international participation that make the 2025 season a must-watch. With 64 matches and a finale at Lord’s, it’s a full-blown cricket festival like never before.

ByNikhil Batra
Jul 31, 2025, 21:25 IST
The Hundred 2025

Cricket has evolved significantly over the last few decades, and with fans craving shorter, high-energy formats, The Hundred has quickly become one of the most talked-about tournaments in modern-day cricket. Launched by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in 2021, The Hundred introduced a bold and innovative 100-ball format designed to simplify the game and engage new audiences, particularly families and younger fans. With its fast-paced rules, franchise-based city teams, double-headers featuring both men’s and women’s matches, and a shorter runtime of around two and a half hours, the format has steadily grown in popularity across the UK and abroad.

As the tournament returns in August 2025, fans can expect even more excitement, global star power, and changes aimed at enhancing the competition. From revamped signing rules and increased overseas salaries to more accessible double-headers and strategic tweaks, The Hundred 2025 is gearing up to be the biggest edition yet. Here’s everything you need to know about the schedule, format, timings, major updates, and how the matches are played.

What is the Format of the Hundred and How Matches Work?

The Hundred follows a unique and simplified set of rules that differentiate it from traditional cricket formats. Each team gets 100 balls to bat, and the bowling side delivers those using sets of either 5 or 10 consecutive balls by the same bowler. A bowler can bowl a maximum of 20 balls per match, and teams switch ends every 10 balls.

The match begins with a 25-ball powerplay, during which only two fielders are allowed outside the 30-yard circle. Teams are also given the option of taking a 90-second strategic timeout, and any no-ball results in 2 extra runs and a free hit. Matches typically last around 2.5 hours, making them much more viewer-friendly and accessible to time-constrained fans.

What is the Schedule and Timings for the Hundred? 

The 2025 season of The Hundred will run from August 5 to August 31, packed into a 27-day window of non-stop action. A total of 64 group matches will be played. Here is the complete schedule. 


Date

Match Details

Venue

GMT Time

Local Time

Aug 05 (Tue)

London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles (1st Match)

Lord's, London

17:30 GMT

06:30 PM LOCAL

Aug 06 (Wed)

Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave (2nd Match)

Old Trafford, Manchester

17:30 GMT

06:30 PM LOCAL

Aug 07 (Thu)

Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire (3rd Match)

Headingley, Leeds

17:30 GMT

06:30 PM LOCAL

Aug 08 (Fri)

Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets (4th Match)

Edgbaston, Birmingham

17:30 GMT

06:30 PM LOCAL

Aug 09 (Sat)

Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals (5th Match)

Kennington Oval, London

13:30 GMT

02:30 PM LOCAL
 

Welsh Fire vs London Spirit (6th Match)

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

17:00 GMT

06:00 PM LOCAL

Aug 10 (Sun)

Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix (7th Match)

The Rose Bowl, Southampton

13:30 GMT

02:30 PM LOCAL
 

Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers (8th Match)

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

17:00 GMT

06:00 PM LOCAL

Aug 11 (Mon)

Manchester Originals vs London Spirit (9th Match)

Old Trafford, Manchester

17:30 GMT

06:30 PM LOCAL

Aug 12 (Tue)

Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles (10th Match)

Edgbaston, Birmingham

17:30 GMT

06:30 PM LOCAL

Aug 13 (Wed)

Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers (11th Match)

The Rose Bowl, Southampton

14:00 GMT

03:00 PM LOCAL
 

Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals (12th Match)

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

17:30 GMT

06:30 PM LOCAL

Aug 14 (Thu)

London Spirit vs Trent Rockets (13th Match)

Lord's, London

17:30 GMT

06:30 PM LOCAL

Aug 15 (Fri)

Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix (14th Match)

Headingley, Leeds

17:30 GMT

06:30 PM LOCAL

Aug 16 (Sat)

Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave (15th Match)

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

13:30 GMT

02:30 PM LOCAL
 

Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire (16th Match)

Kennington Oval, London

17:00 GMT

06:00 PM LOCAL

Aug 17 (Sun)

Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers (17th Match)

Old Trafford, Manchester

13:30 GMT

02:30 PM LOCAL
 

Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit (18th Match)

Edgbaston, Birmingham

17:00 GMT

06:00 PM LOCAL

Aug 18 (Mon)

Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles (19th Match)

The Rose Bowl, Southampton

17:30 GMT

06:30 PM LOCAL

Aug 19 (Tue)

Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals (20th Match)

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

17:30 GMT

06:30 PM LOCAL

Aug 20 (Wed)

Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave (21st Match)

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

14:00 GMT

03:00 PM LOCAL
 

London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers (22nd Match)

Lord's, London

17:30 GMT

06:30 PM LOCAL

Aug 21 (Thu)

Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets (23rd Match)

Kennington Oval, London

17:30 GMT

06:30 PM LOCAL

Aug 22 (Fri)

Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire (24th Match)

Edgbaston, Birmingham

17:30 GMT

06:30 PM LOCAL

Aug 23 (Sat)

Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles (25th Match)

Headingley, Leeds

13:30 GMT

02:30 PM LOCAL
 

London Spirit vs Southern Brave (26th Match)

Lord's, London

17:00 GMT

06:00 PM LOCAL

Aug 24 (Sun)

Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets (27th Match)

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

13:30 GMT

02:30 PM LOCAL
 

Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix (28th Match)

Old Trafford, Manchester

17:00 GMT

06:00 PM LOCAL

Aug 25 (Mon)

Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit (29th Match)

Kennington Oval, London

17:30 GMT

06:30 PM LOCAL

Aug 26 (Tue)

Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals (30th Match)

Headingley, Leeds

17:30 GMT

06:30 PM LOCAL

Aug 27 (Wed)

Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix (31st Match)

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

17:30 GMT

06:30 PM LOCAL

Aug 28 (Thu)

Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire (32nd Match)

The Rose Bowl, Southampton

17:30 GMT

06:30 PM LOCAL

Aug 30 (Sat)

TBC vs TBC, Eliminator

Kennington Oval, London

17:00 GMT

06:00 PM LOCAL

Aug 31 (Sun)

TBC vs TBC, Final

Lord's, London

17:00 GMT

06:00 PM LOCAL

What are the New Changes in The Hundred 2025?

Several notable changes have been introduced in the 2025 season to enhance the tournament’s quality and global reach.

  • Direct Overseas Signings: For the first time, franchises were allowed to sign one overseas player directly before the draft. This change attracted global superstars such as Laura Wolvaardt and Amelia Kerr to the women’s league.

  • Higher Salary Caps: The ECB has increased the salary brackets for overseas players, with top-tier men’s contracts reaching nearly £200,000. This has helped attract top international names like Steve Smith, Rashid Khan, and Trent Boult, adding further flair and competitiveness to the event.

  • Gender Equality & Promotion: The 2025 edition emphasizes parity between the men’s and women’s leagues. With equal access to venues, promotional content, and match timings, The Hundred continues to lead the way in pushing gender inclusivity in franchise cricket.

  • Franchise Investment: With around £520 million invested into franchise equity, there is a growing possibility of major post-2025 changes. These could include team rebranding, format expansion, or even international collaboration, which the ECB is currently exploring.

