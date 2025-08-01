CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Results 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

List of 8 Indian-Origin AI Experts and their Contributions

Indian-origin AI and ML experts are profoundly shaping the future of technology in the U.S. These leaders, many from prestigious institutions, are driving advancements in computer vision, generative models, and autonomous vehicles. They contribute to secure, ethical, and large-scale AI systems at companies like NVIDIA, Microsoft, Tesla, and Google. This list highlights eight such exceptional experts and their impactful work in science, technology, and society.

ByAyukta Zisha
Aug 1, 2025, 08:26 EDT
List of 8 Indian-Origin AI Experts and their Contributions
List of 8 Indian-Origin AI Experts and their Contributions

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are transforming our world, and experts of Indian origin are driving this renaissance, especially in the U.S. From groundbreaking research on computer vision and advances in generative models to vision around autonomous driving, experts of Indian origin are reshaping the future of technology in profound ways. Many of them graduated from prestigious institutions like IITs, Stanford, MIT, and Cornell, went on to lead research labs, and led AI teams at NVIDIA, Microsoft, Tesla, and Google, which ultimately contribute to the creation of secure, ethical, and large-scale AI systems. This list acknowledges eight exceptional AI and ML leaders of Indian origin in the U.S. and the impact of their work in areas where they will make a difference in science, technology, and society.

Check Out: AI Takeover in the U.S. Workforce: The Growing Skills Gap Among Employees

Here is the complete list of Experts in the field of AI and ML: 

Name

AI/ML Contribution / Skill Area

Jitendra Malik

Computer Vision, Image Recognition, Deep Learning in Visual Systems

Anima Anandkumar

Tensor Methods, Scientific Machine Learning, Generative Models, AI Ethics

Vishal Misra

Network Modeling, Internet Algorithms, AI in Computing Infrastructure

Siddharth Garg

Hardware Security, AI Safety, Trustworthy and Secure AI Design

Rama Akkiraju

Natural Language Processing (NLP), Enterprise AI, AI Product Development

Varun Mohan

AI for Developer Tools, Generative AI, Agentic AI (co-pilot-like coding systems)

Amar Subramanya

Large Language Models (LLMs), AI Systems at Scale, Applied AI in Big Tech

Ashok Elluswamy

Autonomous Vehicles, AI for Self-Driving Technology, Real-Time AI Systems

8 Indian-Origin AI and ML Experts

Here are the 8 Indian-Origin AI and ML Experts:

1. Jitendra Malik

Jitendra Malik - Wikipedia

Education: IIT Kanpur (B.Tech), Stanford University (PhD)

Jitendra Malik is a widely known computer vision researcher and a professor at UC Berkeley. He has been instrumental in laying the groundwork for how machines "see" and understand the world. He has also contributed to research at Facebook AI and is seen as one of the main leaders in the field.

2. Anima Anandkumar

AI that connects the digital and physical worlds

Education: IIT Madras (B.Tech), Cornell University (PhD)

Anima serves as a professor at Caltech and senior director of AI research at NVIDIA. Her innovative work in machine learning theory and in scientific AI, coupled with her significant recognition for her leadership and advocacy for ethical, equitable AI research, are among the many things she is known for.

3. Vishal Misra

Chat about AI with EE Prof. Vishal Misra | Electrical Engineering

Education: IIT Bombay (B.Tech), UMass Amherst (MS, PhD)

Vishal Misra is a pioneer in internet modeling and algorithms and is currently the title of Vice Dean of Computing and AI at Columbia University. He has a huge impact on how we think about and optimize networks and online systems.

4. Siddharth Garg

NYU Tandon Professor Siddharth Garg is “Brilliant” | NYU Tandon School of Engineering

Education: IIT Madras, Stanford (MS), Carnegie Mellon (PhD)

Siddharth focuses on AI and hardware security. He is a professor at NYU Tandon and is working on AI safety and reliability, particularly in medical and defense applications.

5. Rama Akkiraju

Being Adaptable and Rethinking Every Process in the New Era of AI | Workato

Education: JNTU Anantapur (B.Tech), Utah State University (MS), NYU (MBA)

Rama has been in leadership capacities for AI at both IBM and NVIDIA. She has led teams in natural language processing and enterprise automation, positioning her to apply AI to business and operations.

6. Varun Mohan

Who is Varun Mohan? The Indian-origin CEO who rejected $3 Billion OpenAI deal for Google DeepMind

Education: MIT

Varun is a co-founder of Windsurf, an AI developer tools company. His startup was purchased by Google DeepMind for $2.4 billion, one of the largest AI acquisitions in history.

7. Amar Subramanya

Microsoft Hires Top Google AI Exec, Calls First Week 'Energizing' — The Kashmir Monitor

Amar is a former top-level engineer at Google AI who recently joined Microsoft as Corporate Vice President of AI. He is spearheading initiatives on advanced AI models. Amar continues to shape the big tech industry in regard to AI tools and applications.

8. Ashok Elluswamy

Who is Ashok Elluswamy, the Indian-origin engineer Elon Musk credits for Tesla's AI success - Times of India

Ashok is the Director of Autopilot Software at Tesla and one of the key individuals involved in the company’s self-driving technology. Elon Musk has publicly acknowledged Ashok for being one of the most important participants in building Tesla’s AI team.


Ayukta Zisha
Ayukta Zisha

Content Writer

    Ayukta Zisha is a Content Writer and Published Author with a Master’s degree in English Literature. She also holds a certification in Digital Marketing from IIT Delhi. Deeply passionate about art, aesthetics, and literature, Ayukta brings a unique creative flair to her writing. A dedicated bibliophile, she continues to explore and share her love for words through engaging and insightful content. You can reach out to her at ayukta.zisha@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags