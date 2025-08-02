NYT Wordle hint today: Starting your day with the Wordle puzzle is a routine for many, a perfect little mental warm-up. But sometimes, a word comes along that throws a wrench in your flow, and today's Wordle #1505 might just be one of those. If you are looking at a lot of gray and yellow tiles and don't know what to do next, don't worry; that's part of the fun. This is where you can find the strategic hints you need to solve the puzzle. This will make sure that your daily win feels well-deserved and that your streak stays alive. Review of Wordle No. 1505 Wordle number 1505 today has some important features that can help you find the right word. The word isn't very rare, but it's not something you hear every day either. It's a word that gives points to players who think ahead and pay close attention to the clues. Don't be discouraged if you're on your third or fourth guess; that's part of the game's charm.

What is the Wordle Hint and Clue for August 2, 2025? A great way to get a Wordle clue without revealing too much is to think about the word's meaning. The answer to today's question is a verb. Think of a word that means to make someone feel less sure of themselves or scared of something. For example, you might hear someone say, "The steep mountain pass was scary." This semantic clue can often be the last thing you need to win the game. What are the Wordle Game Hints for the letters? For those who like to solve the Wordle in a more technical way, let's look at how the letters are set up. There are no repeating letters in the Wordle for August 2, 2025. This can be a big help in narrowing down your choices. First letter of the Wordle #1505 : D

Last letter of the Word : T

Number of vowels: Two

What is the Wordle Answer for August 2, 2025? If the hints above were all you needed, congratulations on finishing another puzzle! But if you've used up all your guesses and still can't find the answer, it's time for the big reveal. Wordle is great because every puzzle teaches you something new, and knowing the answer helps you learn new words for the next day. Wordle #1505 Answer and Meaning The word you have been searching for is DAUNT. To DAUNT someone means to make them feel intimidated or disheartened. This word, while not a daily part of most conversations, fits perfectly within the Wordle challenge, offering a satisfying conclusion to your daily mental workout. Wordle Answer from Archives Wordle Hint for August 2, 2025 #1504: BANJO

Wordle Hint for July 31, 2025 #1503: FRILL

Wordle Hint for July 30, 2025 #1502: ASSAY