Kerala SAY Exam Result 2025: Check DHSE Plus Two Supplementary Marks Memo Soon at keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala Plus Two SAY Exam Result 2025: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will release the Kerala +2 Supplementary Result 2025 soon. Students eagerly awaiting the release of the results are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates. According to past year trends, the Kerala SAY Plus Two Results 2025 are expected to be released in this week of July 2025. An official confirmation regarding the declaration of the DHSE Kerala Plus 2 SAY Result 2025 is not yet provided. The official websites to check the results online are keralaresults.nic.in and results.hse.kerala.gov.in.
Candidates will need to enter their Kerala +2 Supplementary Exam Roll Number and date of birth on the result portal to check the results online. The official website of DHSE board to check the latest updates is dhsekerala.gov.in.
Kerala Plus Two SAY Exams 2025 Key Highlights
Students can check the important details related to Kerala Plus Two SAY Exams 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Kerala Plus Two Save A Year (SAY) Examinations 2025
|
Result name
|
Kerala +2 Supplementary Result 2025
|
Board name
|
Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE)
|
Academic year
|
2024-25
|
Official website
|
dhsekerala.gov.in
|
Result website
|
keralaresults.nic.in
results.hse.kerala.gov.in
|
Plus two result date
|
May 22, 2025
|
Class
|
12 (Plus Two)
|
Exam dates
|
June 23 - 27, 2025
|
Plus Two SAY Result date 2025
|
July 15 or 16, 2025 (expected)
List of Websites to Check Kerala Plus 2 SAY Result 2025
The Kerala Plus 2 SAY results 2025 will be issued on the official website soon. The list of websites to check the results is available below.
How to check Kerala Plus Two SAY Exam Result 2025?
Students who took the Kerala SAY Plus two Exam 2025 in June 2025 will need to follow the given steps to check their Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2025 on the official website:
- Visit the official website at dhsekerala.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the ‘Result’ tab
- In the log in window, enter your roll number and date of birth
- Press on ‘Submit’
- Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2025 will appear
- Check your details and download for future use
How to Check Plus Two SAY Result 2025 Kerala via SMS?
Students living in low connectivity areas or students checking their results when the official website is down due to heavy traffic, can also check their results offline via SMS service provided by the board. The following steps can be followed to check the results offline:
- Open the SMS app on your mobile phone
- Type “KERALA12(Registration Number)”
- Send it to 56263
- The board will directly send your result to your mobile number
Students must know that the online marksheet is tentative and the board will release the final one later with updates and revised scores. They will need to collect the final scorecards from their respective schools later.
