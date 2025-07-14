Kerala SAY Exam Result 2025: Check DHSE Plus Two Supplementary Marks Memo Soon at keralaresults.nic.in

News

Kerala Plus Two SAY Exam Result 2025: The DHSE Kerala is expected to release the Kerala Plus Two SAY Exam Result 2025 soon. Candidates who have appeared for their SAY exams can download the result through the link on the official result portals - keralaresults.nic.in and results.hse.kerala.gov.in. Candidates will need their roll number and date of birth to access their results. Students can find latest updates on dhsekerala.gov.in.

Kerala Plus Two SAY Exam Result 2025: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will release the Kerala +2 Supplementary Result 2025 soon. Students eagerly awaiting the release of the results are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates. According to past year trends, the Kerala SAY Plus Two Results 2025 are expected to be released in this week of July 2025. An official confirmation regarding the declaration of the DHSE Kerala Plus 2 SAY Result 2025 is not yet provided. The official websites to check the results online are keralaresults.nic.in and results.hse.kerala.gov.in. Candidates will need to enter their Kerala +2 Supplementary Exam Roll Number and date of birth on the result portal to check the results online. The official website of DHSE board to check the latest updates is dhsekerala.gov.in.

Kerala Plus Two SAY Exams 2025 Key Highlights Students can check the important details related to Kerala Plus Two SAY Exams 2025 here: Overview Details Exam name Kerala Plus Two Save A Year (SAY) Examinations 2025 Result name Kerala +2 Supplementary Result 2025 Board name Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Academic year 2024-25 Official website dhsekerala.gov.in Result website keralaresults.nic.in results.hse.kerala.gov.in Plus two result date May 22, 2025 Class 12 (Plus Two) Exam dates June 23 - 27, 2025 Plus Two SAY Result date 2025 July 15 or 16, 2025 (expected) List of Websites to Check Kerala Plus 2 SAY Result 2025 The Kerala Plus 2 SAY results 2025 will be issued on the official website soon. The list of websites to check the results is available below.

Official website dhsekerala.gov.in Result website keralaresults.nic.in results.hse.kerala.gov.in

Also Read: How to check Kerala Plus Two SAY Exam Result 2025? Also Read: TS POLYCET Counselling 2025 LIVE Updates Students who took the Kerala SAY Plus two Exam 2025 in June 2025 will need to follow the given steps to check their Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2025 on the official website: Visit the official website at dhsekerala.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Result’ tab In the log in window, enter your roll number and date of birth Press on ‘Submit’ Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2025 will appear Check your details and download for future use How to Check Plus Two SAY Result 2025 Kerala via SMS? Students living in low connectivity areas or students checking their results when the official website is down due to heavy traffic, can also check their results offline via SMS service provided by the board. The following steps can be followed to check the results offline: