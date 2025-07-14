Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

Kerala SAY Exam Result 2025: Check DHSE Plus Two Supplementary Marks Memo Soon at keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala Plus Two SAY Exam Result 2025: The DHSE Kerala is expected to release the Kerala Plus Two SAY Exam Result 2025 soon. Candidates who have appeared for their SAY exams can download the result through the link on the official result portals - keralaresults.nic.in and results.hse.kerala.gov.in. Candidates will need their roll number and date of birth to access their results. Students can find latest updates on dhsekerala.gov.in.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 16, 2025, 12:44 IST
Kerala SAY Exam Result 2025 Soon at keralaresults.nic.in
Kerala SAY Exam Result 2025 Soon at keralaresults.nic.in
Register for Result Updates

Kerala Plus Two SAY Exam Result 2025: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will release the Kerala +2 Supplementary Result 2025 soon. Students eagerly awaiting the release of the results are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates. According to past year trends, the Kerala SAY Plus Two Results 2025 are expected to be released in this week of July 2025. An official confirmation regarding the declaration of the DHSE Kerala Plus 2 SAY Result 2025 is not yet provided. The official websites to check the results online are keralaresults.nic.in and results.hse.kerala.gov.in

Candidates will need to enter their Kerala +2 Supplementary Exam Roll Number and date of birth on the result portal to check the results online. The official website of DHSE board to check the latest updates is dhsekerala.gov.in

Kerala Plus Two SAY Exams 2025 Key Highlights 

Students can check the important details related to Kerala Plus Two SAY Exams 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Kerala Plus Two Save A Year (SAY) Examinations 2025

Result name 

Kerala +2 Supplementary Result 2025

Board name 

Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE)

Academic year 

2024-25

Official website 

dhsekerala.gov.in

Result website 

keralaresults.nic.in 

results.hse.kerala.gov.in

Plus two result date 

May 22, 2025

Class 

12 (Plus Two)

Exam dates 

June 23 - 27, 2025

Plus Two SAY Result date 2025

July 15 or 16, 2025 (expected)

 

List of Websites to Check Kerala Plus 2 SAY Result 2025

The Kerala Plus 2 SAY results 2025 will be issued on the official website soon. The list of websites to check the results is available below.

Related Stories

Official website 

dhsekerala.gov.in

Result website 

keralaresults.nic.in 

results.hse.kerala.gov.in

Also Read: TS POLYCET Counselling 2025 LIVE Updates

How to check Kerala Plus Two SAY Exam Result 2025?

Students who took the Kerala SAY Plus two Exam 2025 in June 2025 will need to follow the given steps to check their Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2025 on the official website:

  1. Visit the official website at dhsekerala.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the ‘Result’ tab
  3. In the log in window, enter your roll number and date of birth
  4. Press on ‘Submit’
  5. Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2025 will appear 
  6. Check your details and download for future use

How to Check Plus Two SAY Result 2025 Kerala via SMS?

Students living in low connectivity areas or students checking their results when the official website is down due to heavy traffic, can also check their results offline via SMS service provided by the board. The following steps can be followed to check the results offline:

  1. Open the SMS app on your mobile phone 
  2. Type “KERALA12(Registration Number)”
  3. Send it to 56263
  4. The board will directly send your result to your mobile number

Students must know that the online marksheet is tentative and the board will release the final one later with updates and revised scores. They will need to collect the final scorecards from their respective schools later.

For latest education news, follow Jagran Josh.

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News