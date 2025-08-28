NYT Strands Hints for August 28, 2025 Thursday: Spangram & Answers for Do go on Theme!

Think you have got what it takes to crack The New York Times' latest brain-teasing NYT Strands? The Strands puzzle is a daily word hunt with a twist. Every word you find connects to a secret theme, and one special word, the spangram, and then everything is tied all together. Sounds easy? Think again. If today’s theme were “Do go on,” could you think of phrases like something in continuation or ongoing, like a conversation?

This blog breaks down everything you need to outsmart the grid and how to uncover theme words fast to master the art of the spangram. Let’s level up your word game strategy. Check Out: NYT Strands Today (August 26): Check Bee Friendly Theme No theme words overlap, and they stay highlighted in blue once found. You have to find seven theme words today, including the spangram. So, let's begin?

But first, understand what a Spangram is. Perfect your puzzle-solving skills today to maintain your solving streak! How to Enter Words? Before beginning to solve the Spangram, you must know how to enter the words. Follow the steps given below Drag or tap letters in the grid to form words.

If you're tapping, double-tap the last letter to submit.

All theme words must be placed correctly to complete the puzzle. What is Thursday’s Theme? #August28 #543 Today’s theme is Do go on. Wait! Don’t scroll for the hints yet! Try to analyse and then begin solving the strands. Need Help? How to Use Hints? Hints reveal letters in a theme word. If you’re already working on one, the hint may show the order of the letters instead. Find non-theme words to earn hints.

Every 3 non-theme words = 1 hint.

Quick Tips for Success Look for longer words.. Need Extra Help! Connect opposite edges of the board.. These could be your spangram… What is a Spangram? A spangram is a special word or phrase that describes the puzzle’s overall theme. With no guess limit or timer, it encourages exploration over pressure. The feedback is whether a correct word, progress toward a hint, or a gentle shake, make sure to keep things engaging without being punishing. It’s a rewarding way to enjoy puzzles. For example: If your puzzle's theme is fruit, a spangram might be TROPICAL FRUIT, with theme words like BANANA, APPLE, LIME, and MANGO. Use hints strategically, especially if you're stuck on a nearly complete puzzle. Focus on the theme – if it’s Do Go On, think about synonyms and related words. Try random letter combinations to trigger hints through non-theme words.

Hold On! Below are the Opening Letters for today’s NYT Strands! Ready to Guess? What are the NYT Strands Opening Letters for August 28, 2025? The initial two letters of each theme word in today's puzzle are listed here. They are arranged by any letter of the word that appears for the first time, first from left to right, and then from top to bottom: VO

VE

TA

CH

LO

GA After following the Tips, this is what happened! 2 of the 6 Theme Words are found:

Ready to Guess More? Let’s solve before scrolling below to find the answer! What is the Strands Answer Breakdown? #543 Theme:Do go on

Theme Words: VOLUBLE, VERBOSE, GABBY, TALKATIVE, LOQUACIOUS Wait! Before You Spot the Spangram! Scroll Slowly! Spangram: CHATTERBOX Check Out: NYT Strands August 25, 2025, Check Theme! It was easy to spot the word GABBY right away at the bottom of the grid, and it was fun to see it find “TALKATIVE,” and immediately finding “VERBOSE” required almost no effort. Today’s grid was all about someone who speaks a lot with different connotations, such as an exaggerated way of speaking or speaking in an energetic flow. Once you crack the theme accurately, after that, it wasn’t too hard to track down the rest of the words.