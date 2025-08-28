NYT Mini Crossword Today Answers for August 28, 2025: Check Now!

If you are stuck while solving the NYT Mini Crossword Clues for August 28, then we’ve got answers and hints for you below. The Mini Crossword is the perfect breakfast companion or subway partner while you start a new day. It not only brings fun and a sense of accomplishment, but also strengthens memory, expands vocabulary, and supports mental health. Research shows that doing crossword puzzles can slow cognitive decline, relieve stress, and improve problem-solving for both older adults and Gen-Z alike. Find the NYT Mini Crossword Answers for today with our first letter clues. The NYT Mini is a compact and bite-sized puzzle delivers powerful brain benefits for everyone, providing a daily dose of cognitive exercise that’s accessible and rewarding. Check out the NYT Mini clues, first letter hints, and get instant answers to make your solving experience even better.

NYT Mini Crossword Today for August 28, 2025- Clues Ready for your daily dose of brain candy? Here are the clues for today's NYT Mini Crossword, August 28, 2025. Get your thinking cap on and see if you can solve the puzzle before time runs out! Across Down 1: SpongeBob's boss, for one 1: Barrel-shaped wine container 5: I.R.S. agent's investigation 2: Something heard through the grapevine 7: Something you haven't been able to do on U.S. flights since 2000 3: Profoundly love 8: Peninsula east of the Yellow Sea 4: Vehicles in a peloton 9: One "R" in R&R 6: What a calf drinks from Read About- NYT Launches Pips: Can This New Logic Game Repeat the Wordle & Connections Mania? Try to guess the answers before you check the first letters, but no peeking! If you didn’t get them, let's check the NYT Mini Crossword Hints by looking at the first letters and guessing some answers together.

NYT Mini Crossword Today for August 28, 2025- First Letters First Letters for NYT Mini act like training wheels for the crossword brain. Use them to guide your guesses before peeking at the full answers! See how those first letters already make things easier? Across: C, A, S, K, R

Down: C, R, A, B, T If you look carefully at the first letters, you might get 2 answers. But, now it’s time for the moment of truth—the complete set of today’s NYT Mini crossword answers. NYT Mini Crossword Answers for Today August 28, 2025 And there you have it—the puzzle cracked! Whether you solved it solo or needed a little help, today’s NYT Mini Crossword gave the brain a workout while keeping things fun. Across 1 → CRAB

5 → AUDIT

7 → SMOKE

8 → KOREA

9 → REST Down 1 → CASK

2 → RUMOR

3 → ADORE

4 → BIKES

6 → TEAT