MBOSE SSLC 2026 Exam Date: Meghayala School Education Board has announced the MBOSE SSLC 2026 exam dates. According to the official notification issued, Meghalaya Board 10th exam 2025 will be conducted from the last week of January 2026. Candidates preparing to appear for the MBOSE SSLC Exam 2026 are advised to prepare themselves based on this tentative schedule announced.

The official notification issued by the board states "It is hereby notified for information of all concerned that as per the approval of the Government vide letter No. EDN.122/2025/56, dated Shillong the 25th August, 2025, the SSLC Examination, 2026 will be held in the last week of January, 2026. Further information concerning the examination will be notified in due time."

MBOSE Official Notification - Click Here

MBOSE SSLC 2026 Date and Time