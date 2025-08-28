GATE 2026 Registration Start Today
MBOSE SSLC 2026 Exam Dates Announced: Exam in Last Week of January, Class 10 Timetable Soon

Aug 28, 2025, 20:08 IST

Meghalaya Board of School Education is set to conduct the MBOSE SSLC 2026 exams in the last week of January, 2026. The detailed schedule og the SSLC 2026 theory and practical exams will be issued by board officials soon. 

MBOSE SSLC 2026 Dates Out
MBOSE SSLC 2026 Exam Date: Meghayala School Education Board has announced the MBOSE SSLC 2026 exam dates. According to the official notification  issued, Meghalaya Board 10th exam 2025 will be conducted from the last week of January 2026. Candidates preparing to appear for the MBOSE SSLC Exam 2026 are advised to prepare themselves based on this tentative schedule announced.

The official notification issued by the board states "It is hereby notified for information of all concerned that as per the approval of the Government vide letter No. EDN.122/2025/56, dated Shillong the 25th August, 2025, the SSLC Examination, 2026 will be held in the last week of January, 2026. Further information concerning the examination will be notified in due time."

MBOSE Official Notification - Click Here

MBOSE SSLC 2026 Date and Time

The complete schedule for the theory and practical exams for MBOSE SSLC 2026 will be issued by the board in the coming days. As per the official notification, MBOSE SSLC 2026 exams will be held in the last week of January 2026. Detailed timetable for MBOSE class 10 exam 2026 will be issued by board officials soon. 

MBOSE 10th Exam 2026 Timetable

The Meghalaya Board class 10 examinations are scheduled to be held in the last week of January 2026. Students must note that only the time period for the conduct of the board exams has been announced. A detailed timetable containing the exam schedule, shift time, subjects and dates are expected to be announced by board officials in the coming days. Keep visiting the official website for latest updates. 

