EMRS Admit Card 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

HECI Bill Gets Cabinet Approval to Create Single Body Regulator, Renamed Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Bill

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 13, 2025, 11:38 IST

The new Higher Education Regulator bill, named Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan, will oversee regulation, accreditation, and professional standards. Check details here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Cabinet Approves Bill to Set Up Single Higher Education Regulator
Cabinet Approves Bill to Set Up Single Higher Education Regulator
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • The new bill will now be called Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Bill.
  • Board to look into regulation, accreditation, and professional standards
  • Funding to be taken care of by the administrative ministry

The Union Cabinet has cleared the bill to replace higher education bodies with a single entity. As per the bill, the single higher education regulator will be replacing the existing University Grants Commission, All India Council for Technical Education and the National Council for Teacher Education.

‘The UGC oversees the non-technical higher education, while the AICTE oversees technical education, and the NCTE regulates teacher education. The new bill, earlier named as the Higher Education Commission of India (HECI) Bill, is now called Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Bill

The new regulator will have major roles in regulation, accreditation, and setting professional standards, as well as overseeing funding. The autonomy for funding is proposed to be with the administrative ministry, and it will also supervise medical and law colleges. 

The concept of HECI has been discussed before in the form of a draft bill. The draft Higher Education Commission of India Bill 2018 sought to repeal the UGC Act and provided for setting up the Higher Education Commission of India put in the public domain in 2018 for feedback and consultation

The NEP 2020, highlighting the relevance of a single higher education regulator, stated that the regulatory system needs a complete overhaul to re-energise the higher education sector and enable it to thrive. The NEP 2020 further stipulates that the new system schedule ensures that a distinct function of regulation, accreditation, funding, and academic standard setting is performed by independent and empowered bodies.


Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News