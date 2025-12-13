HECI Bill Gets Cabinet Approval to Create Single Body Regulator, Renamed Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Bill

The Union Cabinet has cleared the bill to replace higher education bodies with a single entity. As per the bill, the single higher education regulator will be replacing the existing University Grants Commission, All India Council for Technical Education and the National Council for Teacher Education.

‘The UGC oversees the non-technical higher education, while the AICTE oversees technical education, and the NCTE regulates teacher education. The new bill, earlier named as the Higher Education Commission of India (HECI) Bill, is now called Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Bill.

The new regulator will have major roles in regulation, accreditation, and setting professional standards, as well as overseeing funding. The autonomy for funding is proposed to be with the administrative ministry, and it will also supervise medical and law colleges.