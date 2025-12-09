Aadhaar Card Address Change Online: Check Detailed Steps Here!

Aadhaar card is an important document for accessing various government, banking, and other essential services. It serves as proof of address and identity. If your address in the Aadhaar card is not updated correctly, it can cause unnecessary delays in receiving your banking-related documents, such as cheque books, debit or credit cards, pension disbursements, etc.

So, if you are someone who has recently changed your residence, or moved into a new city, or if you are someone whose Aadhaar card address is incorrect or outdated, then this article is a must-read for you.

In this article, we will discuss the exact steps that you need to take to update your Aadhaar card address online.

Keep reading!

What is Aadhaar Card?

Aadhaar card is a 12-digit unique identification number issued to the residents of India. It contains demographic and biometric data and is recognised as proof of identity and address.