Aadhaar Card Address Change Online: Check Detailed Steps Here!

Aadhaar card is an important document for accessing various government, banking, and other essential services. It serves as proof of address and identity. If your address in the Aadhaar card is not updated correctly, it can cause unnecessary delays in receiving your banking-related documents, such as cheque books, debit or credit cards, pension disbursements, etc.
So, if you are someone who has recently changed your residence, or moved into a new city, or if you are someone whose Aadhaar card address is incorrect or outdated, then this article is a must-read for you.
In this article, we will discuss the exact steps that you need to take to update your Aadhaar card address online.
Keep reading!
What is Aadhaar Card?
Aadhaar card is a 12-digit unique identification number issued to the residents of India. It contains demographic and biometric data and is recognised as proof of identity and address.
When Should You Update Your Aadhaar Card Address?
You need to update you Aadhaar address in the following situations:
1. If you have recently shifted to a new address.
2. If the existing address in your Aadhaar card is outdated.
3. If the existing address in the Aadhaar card is incorrect.
Why You Should Update your Aadhaar Address?
You should update your Aadhaar address if you are a beneficiary of any government schemes, subsidies like LPG subsidy, any scholarship schemes, or if you want to perform KYC related activities for banking and other services.
Things to Keep Handy Before Starting Update
You’ll need to keep the following things ready with you before you start the Aadhaar card address change process online.
1. Aadhaar Number
2. Mobile Number registered or linked with Aadhaar
3. A valid proof of address as mentioned in the list.
4. A clear and scanned copy of Proof of Address document.
How to Change Aadhaar Card Address Online?
In this section, we will go through the steps to updating or changing the Aadhaar card address online as per the latest update in 2025.
Steps to Change Aadhaar Card Address Online
Step 1: Visit the UIDAI self service update portal or myAadhaar website.
Step 2: Scroll to Document Update section
Step 3: Tap on Click to Submit
Step 4: You will be redirected to a login page “ Login to Aadhaar via OTP”.
Step 5: Enter Aadhaar number and captcha, and the OTP received on the linked mobile number.
Step 6: Select ‘Address Update’ once you have logged in.
Step 7: Select ‘Update Aadhaar Online’ option.
Step 8: Select Address and click on ‘Proceed to Update Aadhaar’
Step 9: You will be redirected to a page where your current address will be displayed. Scroll to update the following fields.
-
‘Care of’ (father's name or husband's name)
-
New address
-
Post office
-
Add proof of address document from the ‘Valid Supporting Document Type’ dropdown list and upload the scanned copy of the supporting document.
Step 10: Once all the details are filled Click next to preview the details and then proceed to payment page where you need to make a payment of Rs.50.
Step 11: Once the payment is successful, you will receive a SRN ( Service Request Number) which can be used for tracking the status of your request.
This was all about the Aadhaar card address change process using the online method. Keep reading for more such informative articles.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation