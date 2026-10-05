Nobel Prize Award Winners 2026: Check the Complete List With Their Name & Category-wise

Key Takeaways Nobel Prize 2026 announcements will start from 5 October and will ends on 12 October 2026.

The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2026 is awarded jointly to three people, and they are KARL DEISSEROTH, PETER HEGEMANN, and GEORG NAGEL.

The Nobel Prize in Physics 2026 is awarded to Francis Halzen.

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2026 is awarded jointly to two people, and they are Henri B. Kagan and Kenso Soai.

The Nobel Prize in Literature 2026 has been awarded to the Canadian author Anne Carson.

The Nobel Prize in Peace 2026 has been awarded to the Navanethem “Navi” Pillay.

The Nobel Prize in Economic Science 2026 is awarded jointly to two people, and they are Robert E. Hall and Michael Woodford.

There will be a total of Six prizes to be announced in Nobel Prize Award Winners 2026, which are, Medicine, Physics, Chemistry, Literature, Peace and Economic Sciences.

Every announcement of the Nobel Prize Award 2026 will be shown live on the official digital channels of the Nobel Prize.

The Peace Prize is announced in Oslo, and the Literature Prize comes from the Swedish Academy, and the rest all the nobel prize awards come from Stockholm.

The Nobel Prize Award Winners 2026 is going to be announced from 5 October to 12 October 2026, and each day, there will be announced winners of one category among the six ones, which are Physiology or Medicine, Physics, Chemistry, Literature, Peace, and Economic Sciences. The first day for the announcement of the Nobel Prize Award Winners 2026 will be on 5th October for Physiology or Medicine, and it will be live at 3:00 PM. So, explore all the Nobel Prize Award Winners 2026 with their names & categories in this artricle. Who will be awarded the Nobel Prize this year? Stay tuned because in just one month we will start to reveal this year's laureates! Save the date so you can keep track of the 2026 Nobel Prize announcements. #NobelPrize https://t.co/E8BpxteX87 — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) September 7, 2026

Who is the winner of the Nobel Prize 2026 in Physiology or Medicine? The Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet has decided to award the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine jointly to: KARL DEISSEROTH: The Howard Hughes Medical Institute and Stanford University, USA PETER HEGEMANN: Humboldt University of Berlin, Germany GEORG NAGEL: University of Würzburg, Germany “for their discoveries concerning light-gated ion channels and optogenetics” BREAKING NEWS The 2026 #NobelPrize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to Karl Deisseroth, Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel “for their discoveries concerning light-gated ion channels and optogenetics.” https://t.co/pkDDEBWtkz — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2026 Who is the winner of the Nobel Prize 2026 in Physics? The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics to Francis Halzen “for decisive contributions to the IceCube Neutrino Observatory and the discovery of high-energy neutrinos of astrophysical origin.”

BREAKING NEWS The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2026 #NobelPrize in Physics to Francis Halzen “for decisive contributions to the IceCube Neutrino Observatory and the discovery of high-energy neutrinos of astrophysical origin.” https://t.co/UcPBWk0RiK — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 6, 2026 Who is the winner of the Nobel Prize 2026 in Chemistry? The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry to Henri B. Kagan and Kenso Soai “for the discovery of non-linear effects and autocatalysis in asymmetric organic synthesis.” BREAKING NEWS The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2026 #NobelPrize in Chemistry to Henri B. Kagan and Kenso Soai “for the discovery of non-linear effects and autocatalysis in asymmetric organic synthesis.” https://t.co/nH090ql1Xc — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 7, 2026

Who is the winner of the Nobel Prize 2026 in Literature? The 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature is awarded to the Canadian author Anne Carson, “for her bold and inventive oeuvre that, in playful dialogue with the classical tradition, has created new forms for contemporary literature. BREAKING NEWS The 2026 #NobelPrize in Literature is awarded to the Canadian author Anne Carson, “for her bold and inventive oeuvre that, in playful dialogue with the classical tradition, has created new forms for contemporary literature.” https://t.co/YRvlRghlGG — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 8, 2026 Who is the winner of the Nobel Prize 2026 in Peace? The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize to Navanethem “Navi” Pillay for her efforts to promote peace and international law.

BREAKING NEWS The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2026 #NobelPeacePrize to Navanethem “Navi” Pillay for her efforts to promote peace and international law. #NobelPrize https://t.co/97vurspw6z — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 9, 2026 Who is the winner of the Nobel Prize 2026 in Economics? The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel 2026 to Robert E. Hall & Michael Woodford “for microeconomic foundations of macroeconomic stabilisation”. BREAKING NEWS The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2026 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel to Robert E. Hall and Michael Woodford “for microeconomic foundations of macroeconomic stabilisation.” #NobelPrize https://t.co/2i7ktB1Q2b — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 12, 2026

Nobel Prize 2026 Winners List (Category-wise) The first Nobel Prize on October 5 was given in Physiology or Medicine category to the KARL DEISSEROTH, PETER HEGEMANN, and GEORG NAGEL. Here is the complete detail given beow in the table: Date Day Category Announced By Indian Time (IST) Winner(s) 2026 5 October Monday Physiology or Medicine Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet 3:00 PM KARL DEISSEROTH, PETER HEGEMANN, and GEORG NAGEL 6 October Tuesday Physics Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences 3:15 PM Francis Halzen 7 October Wednesday Chemistry Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences 3:15 PM Henri B. Kagan and Kenso Soai 8 October Thursday Literature Swedish Academy 4:30 PM Canadian author Anne Carson 9 October Friday Peace Norwegian Nobel Committee 2:30 PM Navanethem “Navi” Pillay 12 October Monday Economic Sciences Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences 3:15 PM Robert E. Hall & Michael Woodford

Note: The Nobel Foundation gives the times in CEST (Central European Summer Time). India is 3 hours 30 minutes ahead of that, so the IST column above is worked out from it. Where to Watch the Nobel Prize 2026 Announcements Live Every announcement is streamed live on the official digital channels of the Nobel Prize. There is a YouTube live stream for each prize, and a full playlist is available. Detailed information about each prize is published on nobelprize.org. Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2026 The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2026 is awarded jointly given to three person, and they are: 1. KARL DEISSEROTH

The Howard Hughes Medical Institute and Stanford University, USA 2. PETER HEGEMANN

Humboldt University of Berlin, Germany 3. GEORG NAGEL

University of Würzburg, Germany “for their discoveries concerning light-gated ion channels and optogenetics”

According to the Nobel Prize, "An Optengenetics is a method that makes it possible to show how nerve cells shape memories, feelings and behaviours in the living brain. Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel discovered a remarkable protein, channelrhodopsin, in a single-celled alga. Karl Deisseroth transformed the protein into a light-controlled switch for nerve cells. The laureates have laid the foundation of a new era in neuroscience." The 2026 #NobelPrize laureates in physiology or medicine have laid the foundation of a new era in neuroscience. Using optogenetics, researchers have been able to reveal neural circuits governing specific memories, feelings, and behaviours relevant for neurological and psychiatric disorders. In clinical medicine, researchers are using the method in attempts to restore sight in people with visual impairment. Optogenetics has fundamentally altered our understanding of the brain. Every day brings new discoveries, helping to solve one of humanity’s great mysteries: how our incredible brain works. — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2026

The Medicine prize is given by the Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet in Solna, Sweden. It is the first prize of the season. Between 1901 and 2025, this prize was given 116 times to 232 laureates. Last year, in 2025, the prize went to Mary E. Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell and Shimon Sakaguchi. They were honoured for their discoveries about peripheral immune tolerance. In simple words, they found how our body stops its own immune system from attacking healthy organs. Nobel Prize in Physics 2026 The Physics prize is announced on 6 October at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, and the Nobel Prize in Physics 2026 is awarded to Francis Halzen “for decisive contributions to the IceCube Neutrino Observatory and the discovery of high-energy neutrinos of astrophysical origin.” According to Nobel Prize, "Francis Halzen has laid the foundation for an entirely new type of astronomy. His idea was to use glacial ice at the South Pole to capture the secretive particles called neutrinos. The result was the IceCube Neutrino Observatory, which can track neutrinos that originate in the distant cosmos."

2026 physics laureate Francis Halzen realised that ice at the South Pole could be used to track particles known as neutrinos. His vision and scientific leadership have been fundamental for the IceCube Neutrino Observatory – a cubic kilometre of ice that is equipped with light sensors. Using IceCube, researchers can capture neutrinos from extremely energy-rich processes in the distant universe. #NobelPrize — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 6, 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2026 The Chemistry prize will be announced on 7 October at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, and the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2026 is given to 1. Henri B. Kagan, Université Paris-Sud, France 2. Kenso Soai, Tokyo University of Science, Japan “for the discovery of non-linear effects and autocatalysis in asymmetric organic synthesis”

The #NobelPrize in Chemistry 2026 recognises discoveries that have enabled chemists to drive chemical reactions that lead to homochirality. Life’s chemistry is what chemists call homochiral, after the Greek words for “same” and “hand”. Like hands, all amino acids exist as two mirrored variants, but only one of them is found in the proteins in your cells. The other is rarely found in nature. For a long time, chemists wondered how homochirality can emerge. When they began to experiment with chemical reactions that can form two mirrored molecules, they always obtained equal proportions of both in their test tubes. However, chemists strived to produce only one of these mirror images, because in the development of molecules that will interact with living beings – such as in pharmaceuticals – only one mirror image will have the desired effect. Thanks to laureates Henri Kagan and Kenso Soai, we now know how homochirality can emerge. Their discoveries have been decisive for chemists who design reactions for the manufacture of pharmaceuticals. — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 7, 2026

According to the Nobel Prize, " Some molecules, such as amino acids, exist as two variants that are each other’s mirror image. However, living organisms only contain one of these mirror images. How chemical asymmetry such as this could have emerged was long a mystery to chemists. Henri B. Kagan and Kenso Soai are awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2026 for discovering a solution to this puzzle. Life’s chemistry is what chemists call homochiral, after the Greek words for “same” and “hand”. Like hands, all amino acids exist as two mirrored variants, but only one of them is found in the proteins in your cells. The other is rarely found in nature. For a long time, chemists wondered how homochirality can emerge. When they began to experiment with chemical reactions that can form two mirrored molecules, they always obtained equal proportions of both in their test tubes. However, chemists strived to produce only one of these mirror images, because in the development of molecules that will interact with living beings – such as in pharmaceuticals – only one mirror image will have the desired effect.

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2026 recognises discoveries that have enabled chemists to drive chemical reactions that lead to homochirality. “Henri Kagan and Kenso Soai have provided a solution to a chemical mystery that is over a century old: how homochirality can emerge spontaneously. The chemical reactions they have developed are spectacular,” says Heiner Linke, chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry. Henri Kagan took the first decisive step in 1986, when he discovered a new way of manipulating chemical reactions. This allowed him to create a greater excess of one of the mirror images than had previously been thought possible. Kenso Soai took the next step. In 1995, a key publica­tion describes how he designed the first ever chemical reaction that had the potential to be homochiral. In 2003, he finally succeeded. He presented a reaction in which only one of the two possible mirror images was formed. Other than life itself, no one had previously achieved this feat.

Thanks to Henri Kagan and Kenso Soai, we now know how homochirality can emerge. Their discoveries have been decisive for chemists who design reactions for the manufacture of pharmaceuticals." Nobel Prize in Literature 2026 The Nobel Prize in Literature 2026 has been awarded to the Canadian author Anne Carson “for her bold and inventive oeuvre that, in playful dialogue with the classical tradition, has created new forms for contemporary literature.” Anne Carson has, throughout her entire career, combined poetry writing with translation work and teaching at various universities. Almost all her literary production has centred upon the intersection between the philologist’s obsession with words and the poet’s desire for new meaning. She has herself identified the etymology of words as the starting point for all her work.

Nobel Peace Prize 2026 The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize to Navanethem “Navi” Pillay for her efforts to promote peace and international law. The #NobelPeacePrize for 2026 goes to a person who with exceptional courage and integrity has led the way towards a more comprehensive global legal order. This year’s laureate Navi Pillay has been instrumental in ensuring that war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide are prosecuted. #NobelPrize — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 9, 2026 According to the Nobel Prize, The Nobel Peace Prize for 2026 goes to a person who with exceptional courage and integrity has led the way towards a more comprehensive global legal order. This year’s laureate has been instrumental in ensuring that war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide are prosecuted.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the Nobel Peace Prize for 2026 to Navanethem “Navi” Pillay for her efforts to promote peace and international law. Navi Pillay’s commitment to universal legal principles and her firm moral compass are constants in a long career. Born into a family of Indian Tamil origin under apartheid in Durban, South Africa, Pillay became a lawyer and legal pioneer, confronting deep structural discrimination, segregation and exclusion. A common thread runs from her early work defending Nelson Mandela and others who stood up against apartheid to her service as a judge in some of the key international court cases of our time. This year’s laureate has significantly enlarged the scope and impact of international law. She has served as a judge on the High Court in South Africa, the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and the International Criminal Court. She was the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and, until recently, she chaired the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Today Navi Pillay is a judge on the International Court of Justice in the case where Myanmar stands accused of genocide.

In historic international court cases, she has shown that legal measures can help prevent acts of war and violence. Navi Pillay has also contributed to strengthen the institutions of international law. Her independence, expertise and steadfastness have made her one of the most respected international jurists of our time. Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences 2026 The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel 2026 to 1. Robert E. Hall, Stanford University, CA, USA. 2. Michael Woodford, Columbia University, New York, USA. “for microeconomic foundations of macroeconomic stabilisation” This year’s laureates in economic sciences, Robert E. Hall and Michael Woodford, have developed new macroeconomic models that have significantly improved our ability to implement effective stabilisation policy. On the basis of these models, well-timed fiscal and monetary policy measures can reduce the economy’s peaks and troughs. #NobelPrize — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 12, 2026

According to the the Nobel Prize, This year’s laureates in the economic sciences, Robert E. Hall and Michael Woodford, have developed new macroeconomic models that have significantly improved our ability to implement effective stabilisation policy. On the basis of these models, well-timed fiscal and monetary policy measures can reduce the economy’s peaks and troughs. The economy is characterised by alternating downturns and upturns. Ever since the economist John Maynard Keynes launched his theories almost a century ago, stabilisation policy has been important for tackling these fluctuations. During recessions, the economy is boosted by reducing interest rates and increasing the budget deficit, while the opposite should be done to slow a booming economy. However, during the oil crises of the 1970s, it seemed that the Keynesian models that govern when and how measures should be implemented no longer worked. They did not reduce unemployment, but led to uncontrolled inflation instead. The West experienced a decade of low growth, high unemployment and high inflation. Many people believed that stabilisation policy had done more harm than good and that it should be retired.

Robert E. Hall and Michael Woodford are awarded this year’s prize in economic sciences for demonstrating how economic models could be reconstructed to revitalise stabilisation policy. Rather than basing the models on statistical links between macroeconomic variables, such as inflation, production and consumption, they chose to build them on a microeconomic foundation. This encompasses an understanding for how the total mass of individual households and businesses affect the economy through their actions. A central component in these models is that households and businesses are forward looking when making decisions about savings or product prices. When governments and central banks communicate their plans for economic policy, they can influence this view of the future and move the economy in the right direction. Since the new models’ introduction, they have been extremely helpful in dealing with the economic downturns that have affected us.

“The laureates’ work has provided us with a stable theoretical foundation for the models that are now used by central banks and governments around the world. With them, we are better equipped to deal with shocks in the economy, such as energy crises or sudden changes in how much households consume,” says John Hassler, Chair of the Committee for the Prize in Economic Sciences. 2026 economic sciences laureate Michael Woodford’s economic model has made it possible to respond to supply shocks more effectively. Various types of shocks can disrupt the balance between supply and demand. A negative supply shock could be a commodity shortage, while a positive supply shock could be a technological breakthrough that makes the production of large volumes cheaper and easier. A positive demand shock could be good news about the future that increases households’ consumption, and a negative one the opposite news. If the balance is disrupted, it can be reset using a stabilisation policy that reduces demand (to the left) or increases it (to the right). #NobelPrize — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 12, 2026