School Holiday November 20, 2026? Will Schools Remain Closed on Friday? Check State-Wise Updates
School Holiday November 20, 2026: Check the state-wise school closure updates for Rajasthan, Odisha, West Bengal, and other states in the article below.
Key Points
- No nationwide school holiday announced for November 20, 2026, across India.
- Odisha schools in 9 districts closed Nov 19-21, 2026, due to Cyclone Akvan.
- Holiday status varies by state, parents must check local school notifications.
School students across India are looking forward to the upcoming weekend, with several states continuing their scheduled Diwali vacations and regional school breaks in November 2026. As Friday, November 20, approaches, students and parents are checking whether schools will remain closed or operate as usual. November 20, 2026, falls on a Friday. While there is no nationwide school holiday announced for this date, students in some states may continue to enjoy their scheduled festive vacations. The holiday status will depend on state education department instructions, regional celebrations and individual school calendars.
School Holiday November 20, 2026: State-Wise Updates
Here is a look at the expected school holiday status across different states on November 20, 2026:-
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State
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Reason for Holiday
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Tamil Nadu
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Bihar
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Himachal Pradesh
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Rajasthan
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West Bengal
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Will Schools Remain Closed on November 20, 2026?
There is no common school holiday which is applicable across India on November 20, 2026. Schools in states like Odisha are closed due to Cyclone Akvan, while schools in other states will remain open and resume regular classes on Friday. Parents and students are advised to check the latest school circulars, official education department notifications and district administration announcements before making holiday-related plans. Private, government, CBSE and ICSE schools may follow different academic calendars.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.