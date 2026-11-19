School students across India are looking forward to the upcoming weekend, with several states continuing their scheduled Diwali vacations and regional school breaks in November 2026. As Friday, November 20, approaches, students and parents are checking whether schools will remain closed or operate as usual. November 20, 2026, falls on a Friday. While there is no nationwide school holiday announced for this date, students in some states may continue to enjoy their scheduled festive vacations. The holiday status will depend on state education department instructions, regional celebrations and individual school calendars.

School Holiday November 20, 2026: State-Wise Updates

Here is a look at the expected school holiday status across different states on November 20, 2026:-