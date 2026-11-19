Odisha School Holiday: Schools Closed in Six Districts Until Nov 21 Amid Cyclone Akvan
Schools in seven districts of Odisha to remain closed until November 20, 2026, while schools in six districts to be closed until November 31. Further updates regarding school holidays will be provided by district collectors after assessing the situation
Schools across seven districts in Odisha will be closed today, November 19, 2026 and tomorrow, November 20, 2026. Along with these, schools, colleges and other educational institutions in six of these districts will also remain closed on November 21, 2026 due to the ongoing Cyclonic Storm Akvan.
In view of Cyclonic Storm #Akvan, all Government, Aided and Private Schools in six districts — Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada and Kandhamal — will remain closed from 19th to 21st November 2026 as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students. In Khordha district, all Government, Aided and Private Schools will remain closed on 19th and 20th November 2026. @CMO_Odisha @SecyChief @IPR_Odisha— EducationOdisha (@SMEOdisha) November 18, 2026
According to the tweet by the Department of School & Mass Education, Govt. of Odisha, all Government, Aided and Private Schools in six districts — Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada and Kandhamal — will remain closed from 19th to 21st November 2026 as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students. In Khordha district, all Government, Aided and Private Schools will remain closed on 19th and 20th November 2026.
Schools and educational institutions will remain closed to ensure students' safety during the Cyclonic storm. The closures have been ordered as a precautionary measure.
Any updates regarding the school holiday will be provided by the authorities after reviewing the weather conditions.
Government of Odisha announces mandatory closure of all government, aided & private schools & Anganwadi centres in six districts from Nov 19 to Nov 21 in view of Cyclone Akvan. https://t.co/24DYeajUZw— ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2026
According to the official order issued, collectors of six districts will assess local conditions and take an appropriate decision on extending the holiday beyond November 21, if necessary, the notification further adds that the collectors of all remaining districts will monitor the local situation and take an appropriate decision regarding the closure of schools and Anganwadi centres in their respective districts.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.