Schools across seven districts in Odisha will be closed today, November 19, 2026 and tomorrow, November 20, 2026. Along with these, schools, colleges and other educational institutions in six of these districts will also remain closed on November 21, 2026 due to the ongoing Cyclonic Storm Akvan.

In view of Cyclonic Storm #Akvan, all Government, Aided and Private Schools in six districts — Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada and Kandhamal — will remain closed from 19th to 21st November 2026 as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students. In Khordha district, all Government, Aided and Private Schools will remain closed on 19th and 20th November 2026. @CMO_Odisha @SecyChief @IPR_Odisha — EducationOdisha (@SMEOdisha) November 18, 2026

According to the tweet by the Department of School & Mass Education, Govt. of Odisha, all Government, Aided and Private Schools in six districts — Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada and Kandhamal — will remain closed from 19th to 21st November 2026 as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students. In Khordha district, all Government, Aided and Private Schools will remain closed on 19th and 20th November 2026.