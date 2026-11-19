Karnataka 1st PUC timetable 2027: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has announced the schedule for the Karnataka 1st PUC Exam 2027. As per reports, the Karnataka 1st PUC exam 2027 will be conducted from February 10 to 23, 2027. Candidates who will be appearing for the 1st PUC exams can check the timetable PDF on the official website.

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Karnataka 1st PUC Exam 2027 Date and Time

According to the schedule issued, the KSEAB Karnataka 1st PUC Exam 2027 will be conducted in a single shift. The exam will be held for a duration of three hours from 10 AM to 1 PM. The board will be conducting the exams from February 10, 2027 to February 23, 2027.