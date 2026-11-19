Karnataka 1st PUC 2027 Timetable: KSEAB to Conduct Exams from February 10
Karnataka 1st PUC Exam 2027 timetable has been released. As per the schedule available, the exams will be conducted from February 10 to 23, 2027, from 10 AM to 1 PM
Karnataka 1st PUC timetable 2027: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has announced the schedule for the Karnataka 1st PUC Exam 2027. As per reports, the Karnataka 1st PUC exam 2027 will be conducted from February 10 to 23, 2027. Candidates who will be appearing for the 1st PUC exams can check the timetable PDF on the official website.
Also Read: Karnataka 1st PUC Exams 2027: Board to Prepare Common Exam Question Paper and Timetable
Karnataka 1st PUC Exam 2027 Date and Time
According to the schedule issued, the KSEAB Karnataka 1st PUC Exam 2027 will be conducted in a single shift. The exam will be held for a duration of three hours from 10 AM to 1 PM. The board will be conducting the exams from February 10, 2027 to February 23, 2027.
Model Question Papers for 1st PUC - Click Here
Karnataka 1st PUC Timetable 2027
Check the timetable for the Karnataka 1st PUC examination below
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Exam Date
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Exam Subject
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February 10, 2027
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Kannada, Arabic
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February 11, 2027
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Hindi
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February 12, 2027
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English
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February 13, 2027
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Tamil,
Telugu
Malayalam
Marathi
Urdu
Sanskrit
French
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Hindustani Music
Electronics and hardware
Apparel madeups and home furnishing
Information technology
Retail
Automobile
Beauty and wellness
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February 14, 2027
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Holiday
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February 15, 2027
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Geography, Physics
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February 16, 2027
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History, Computer Science
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February 17, 2027
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Chemistry, Basic Maths
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February 18, 2027
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Business Studies, Psychology, Education
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February 19, 2027
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Sociology, Mathematics, Home Science
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February 20, 2027
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Economics, Geology, Electronics
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February 21, 2027
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Holiday
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February 22, 2027
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Political Science, Statistics, Biology
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February 23, 2027
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Optional Kannada, Logic, Accountancy
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.