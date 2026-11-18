UPTET Notification 2026 (OUT): Apply Online Starts from 24 November, Check Exam Date & Other Details Here
UPTET Notification 2026: UPESSC has released a short notice for UPTET Recruitment 2026-27 on November 18, 2026. Interested candidates can apply online from November 24, 2026, through its official website, upessc.gov.in. Check this article for the short notice and other details.
Key Points
- UPTET 2026 short notice released Nov 18, 2026; applications start Nov 24, 2026.
- UPTET 2026 exams are scheduled for February 26 and 27, 2027.
- Fee payment deadline is Dec 23, 2026; application corrections till Dec 27, 2026.
UPTET Notification 2026-27 OUT: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC), Prayagraj has released a short notice for the UPTET 2026 on 18 November 2026. The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test is for Primary Level (Classes 1 to 5) and Upper Primary Level (Classes 6 to 8). As per the notice, the detailed advertisement (Advt. No. 10/2026) will be published on the official website upessc.up.gov.in on 24 November 2026. The online application process will also start on the same day. Candidates must first complete the One Time Registration (OTR) before applying. Read this article to know all the latest UPTET 2026 updates here.
UPTET 2026-27 Notification PDF
UPESSC has released the short notice for UPTET 2026 on its official website. Candidates can download the notice PDF from the link given below. The detailed advertisement (Advt. No. 10/2026) will be released on 24 November 2026. Check the short notice in the table given below:
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UPTET 2026-27 Short Notice PDF
UPTET Recruitment 2026-27 Highlights
The UPESSC has released a short notice for UPTET 2026. The table below gives the key details of the notice in one place.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC), Prayagraj
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Exam Name
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Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026 (2026–27 Cycle)
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Levels / Papers
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Paper-I: Primary Level (Classes 1 to 5)
Paper-II: Upper Primary / Junior Level (Classes 6 to 8)
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Notice Type
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Short Notice (Vigyanpan)
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Notice Date
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18 November 2026
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Letter Number
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3585/42(2026)/Adhiyachan (Vigyapan)/2026-27
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Advertisement No.
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10/2026
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Detailed Advertisement Release Date
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24 November 2026
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Online Application Start Date
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24 November 2026
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Last Date for Fee Payment
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23 December 2026
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Application Correction Window
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Up to 27 December 2026
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Mandatory Prerequisite
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One Time Registration (OTR)(must be completed on the UPESSC portal prior to form submission)
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Application Mode
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Online
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Exam Mode & Pattern
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Offline (OMR-based) — 150 Multiple-Choice Questions, 150 Marks, 150 Minutes (2.5 Hours per paper; no negative marking)
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Exam Dates
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26 and 27 February 2027
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Certificate Validity
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Lifetime
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Official Website
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[suspicious link removed]
UPTET Exam Date 2026
UPESSC has announced the UPTET 2026 exam date in the short notice dated 18 November 2026. The exam will be held on 26 and 27 February 2027. The detailed advertisement (Advt. No. 10/2026) will be published on 24 November 2026, and the online application will start on the same day. The last date to pay the application fee is 23 December 2026. Candidates can make corrections in their application form till 27 December 2026. The exam is for Primary Level (Classes 1 to 5) and Upper Primary Level (Classes 6 to 8). Candidates should check upessc.up.gov.in for all further updates
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com