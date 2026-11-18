UPTET Notification 2026-27 OUT: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC), Prayagraj has released a short notice for the UPTET 2026 on 18 November 2026. The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test is for Primary Level (Classes 1 to 5) and Upper Primary Level (Classes 6 to 8). As per the notice, the detailed advertisement (Advt. No. 10/2026) will be published on the official website upessc.up.gov.in on 24 November 2026. The online application process will also start on the same day. Candidates must first complete the One Time Registration (OTR) before applying. Read this article to know all the latest UPTET 2026 updates here.

UPTET 2026-27 Notification PDF

UPESSC has released the short notice for UPTET 2026 on its official website. Candidates can download the notice PDF from the link given below. The detailed advertisement (Advt. No. 10/2026) will be released on 24 November 2026. Check the short notice in the table given below: