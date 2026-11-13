SBI Clerk Prelims Cutoff 2026 at sbi.co.in: Check State-wise Cut-off Marks, Download PDF

The State Bank of India (SBI) will release the SBI Clerk Prelims Cutoff marks 2026 for the candidates who appeared in the exam under the regular vacancies for 9766 recruitment 2026. The cutoff marks are announced along with or after the preliminary exam results are released on the official website. Candidates can check their state-wise and category-wise qualifying marks through the official SBI website, that is sbi.bank.in. The recruitment drive covers 9766 vacancies for the post of Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales). The preliminary exam for these vacancies was conducted on September 26 and 27, 2026. The cutoff marks are released separately for different states and categories. Candidates can check the minimum marks required to qualify for the SBI Clerk Mains Examinations.

SBI releases the cutoff marks for different states and categories. Given below are the SBI Clerk Prelims Cutoff Marks 2026 for the regular vacancies:-

Also Check- SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 (OUT) Today LIVE

How to Download SBI Clerk Prelims Cutoff Marks 2026 PDF?

Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to check their SBI Clerk Prelims cutoff marks 2026 for the regular vacancies:-

Go to the official website of SBI, i.e., sbi.bank.in

Search for the careers section on the homepage.

Click on the recruitment results or current openings section

Find the Junior Associate recruitment notification for regular vacancies.

Open the prelims result and scorecard link.

Log in using the needed registration details.

Check the marks and qualifying status, which are displayed on the scorecard.

Download and save the scorecard and cutoff marks for future use.

What Happens After SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026?

Candidates who qualify in the preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the SBI Clerk Mains exam 2026. The final selection process will include document verification and the prescribed local-language proficiency requirements. The preliminary examination carries 100 marks and consists of three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. Candidates must meet the prescribed qualifying criteria to move to the next stage of the selection process.