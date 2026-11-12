RRB Group D Cutoff 2026 OUT: Check Zone-Wise and Category-Wise Marks Here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Group D Cutoff marks 2026 along with the results for the computer-based test on the official website. The result has been released for various posts in Level-1 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix (Group D) under the Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) No. 09/2025. The RRB Group D exam was conducted from August 3, 2026, to August 25, 2026, and now the candidates can check their zone-wise results and cutoff marks on the official website. The qualified candidates will now appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The recruitment drive was conducted for 22195 Group D posts across various railway zones of India. This article will provide the zone-wise and category-wise cutoff marks for RRB Group D posts 2026.

The zone-wise and category-wise cutoff marks for the RRB Group D recruitment 2026 are now available for download on the official website. Those candidates who have qualified the written exam will now be called for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The PET dates will be announced soon on the official website of the RRB. Given below are the zone-wise and category-wise cutoff marks for the RRB Group D exam 2026:-

RRB Bhopal Group D Cutoff Marks 2026

Given below are the category-wise cutoff marks for the Bhopal railway zone for the recruitment of Group D posts 2026:-

UR SC ST OBC EWS 79.81581 73.93395 68.9059 79.75489 75.67089

RRB Patna Group D Cutoff Marks 2026

Given below are the category-wise cutoff marks for the Patna railway zone for the recruitment of Group D posts 2026:-