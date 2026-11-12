RRB Group D Cutoff 2026 OUT: Check Zone-Wise and Category-Wise Marks Here
Check the RRB Group D Cutoff Marks 2026 category-wise and zone-wise. Download the zone-wise cutoff marks PDF, check the next steps, and read more in the article below.
Key Points
- RRB Group D 2026 cutoff marks and results have been released.
- The exam was conducted from August 3, 2026, to August 25, 2026.
- 22195 Group D posts are being filled; qualified candidates proceed to PET.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Group D Cutoff marks 2026 along with the results for the computer-based test on the official website. The result has been released for various posts in Level-1 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix (Group D) under the Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) No. 09/2025. The RRB Group D exam was conducted from August 3, 2026, to August 25, 2026, and now the candidates can check their zone-wise results and cutoff marks on the official website. The qualified candidates will now appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The recruitment drive was conducted for 22195 Group D posts across various railway zones of India. This article will provide the zone-wise and category-wise cutoff marks for RRB Group D posts 2026.
RRB Group D Zone-Wise and Category-Wise Cutoff Marks 2026
The zone-wise and category-wise cutoff marks for the RRB Group D recruitment 2026 are now available for download on the official website. Those candidates who have qualified the written exam will now be called for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The PET dates will be announced soon on the official website of the RRB. Given below are the zone-wise and category-wise cutoff marks for the RRB Group D exam 2026:-
RRB Bhopal Group D Cutoff Marks 2026
Given below are the category-wise cutoff marks for the Bhopal railway zone for the recruitment of Group D posts 2026:-
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
79.81581
|
73.93395
|
68.9059
|
79.75489
|
75.67089
RRB Patna Group D Cutoff Marks 2026
Given below are the category-wise cutoff marks for the Patna railway zone for the recruitment of Group D posts 2026:-
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
82.51333
|
70.47363
|
66.61698
|
82.51135
|
77.46169
RRB Gorakhpur Group D Cutoff Marks 2026
Given below are the category-wise cutoff marks for the Gorakhpur railway zone for the recruitment of Group D posts 2026:-
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
81.46204
|
75.26916
|
71.03385
|
80.92605
|
77.91513
RRB Prayagraj Group D Cutoff Marks 2026
Given below are the category-wise cutoff marks for the Prayagraj railway zone for the recruitment of Group D posts 2026:-
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
77.69152
|
73.2403
|
64.55705
|
76.64195
|
73.54783
Also check, RRB Group D Result 2026 (OUT)
How to Download the RRB Group D Cutoff 2026 PDF?
Given below are the simple steps that the candidates can use to download the RRB Group D cutoff 2026 from the official website:-
- Go to the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) at rrb.indianrailways.gov.in or any regional website.
- Open the latest news or results section when taken to the homepage.
- Find the advertisement number 09/2025 Group D 2026 cutoff marks notification and click on it.
- Open the zone-wise cutoff marks PDF and check the cutoff marks for the candidate’s category.
- Download and save it for future use.
What Happens After Qualifying the RRB Group D Cutoff 2026?
Candidates who meet the set cutoff marks are shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test. The PET evaluates candidates' physical fitness through running and weight-carrying tasks. After qualifying for the PET, candidates will have to undergo Document Verification and a Medical Examination. Final selection of the candidates will depend on the applicable recruitment rules successful completion of the required stages.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.