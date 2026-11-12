BTEUP Odd Semester Admit Card 2026 OUT at bteup.ac.in; Direct Link to Download Special Back Paper Hall Ticket PDF

Key Points BTEUP released admit cards for odd semester & special back paper exams.

Exams for odd semester & back papers run from Nov 17, 2026, to Dec 05, 2026.

Download admit cards from bteup.ac.in using enrollment number & password.

BTEUP Odd Semester Admit Card 2026: The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh has released the BTEUP admit cards for the odd semester and special back paper exams for various diploma, PG diploma courses and other exams. Both odd semester and special back paper exams will start on November 17, 2026, and finish on December 05, 2026. The BTEUP admit card 2026 has been released online on the official website: bteup.ac.in. All prospective students can check and download their admit cards using the direct link provided below. To download the UPBTE admit card PDF, students need to log in using their enrollment number and password. BTEUP Admit Card 2026 BTEUP has released the admit cards for the odd semester and back & only back paper exams. The students can download their admit cards from the official website: bteup.ac.in. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the admit card PDF.

Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh Admit Card 2026 Click here BTEUP Exam Date 2026 The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh Exam Datesheet has been released by the exam conducting authority. As per the official notification, the exams will start on November 17, 2026. The students can check the course-wise exam date sheet provided below. BTEUP Odd Semester (November-December 2026) Exam Dates PDF Download here BTEUP Special Back Paper (November-December 2026) Exam Dates PDF Download here How to Download BTEUP Annual Exam Admit Card PDF? Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the BTEUP admit card 2026: Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- bteup.ac.in Step 2: Select the “Login” option given on the menu bar and click on the “Student Login” segment.