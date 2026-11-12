BTEUP Odd Semester Admit Card 2026 OUT at bteup.ac.in; Direct Link to Download Special Back Paper Hall Ticket PDF
BTEUP Admit Card 2026: The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) has released the odd semester and special back paper admit cards on its official website- bteup.ac.in. Students can get the direct link below and the steps to download the BTEUP admit card 2026.
Key Points
- BTEUP released admit cards for odd semester & special back paper exams.
- Exams for odd semester & back papers run from Nov 17, 2026, to Dec 05, 2026.
- Download admit cards from bteup.ac.in using enrollment number & password.
BTEUP Odd Semester Admit Card 2026: The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh has released the BTEUP admit cards for the odd semester and special back paper exams for various diploma, PG diploma courses and other exams. Both odd semester and special back paper exams will start on November 17, 2026, and finish on December 05, 2026. The BTEUP admit card 2026 has been released online on the official website: bteup.ac.in. All prospective students can check and download their admit cards using the direct link provided below. To download the UPBTE admit card PDF, students need to log in using their enrollment number and password.
BTEUP Admit Card 2026
BTEUP has released the admit cards for the odd semester and back & only back paper exams. The students can download their admit cards from the official website: bteup.ac.in. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the admit card PDF.
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Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh Admit Card 2026
BTEUP Exam Date 2026
The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh Exam Datesheet has been released by the exam conducting authority. As per the official notification, the exams will start on November 17, 2026. The students can check the course-wise exam date sheet provided below.
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BTEUP Odd Semester (November-December 2026) Exam Dates PDF
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BTEUP Special Back Paper (November-December 2026) Exam Dates PDF
How to Download BTEUP Annual Exam Admit Card PDF?
Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the BTEUP admit card 2026:
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- bteup.ac.in
Step 2: Select the “Login” option given on the menu bar and click on the “Student Login” segment.
Step 3: A new page will open, login using your enrollment number and password.
Step 4: Click on the admit card download link.
Step 5: The Admit Card will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download and print the admit card PDF.
Details Mentioned on BTEUP Hall Ticket
The BTEUP admit card 2026 will contain the student's personal information and examination details. The admit card will contain the following details of the candidates.
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Name of the Candidates
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Examination Name
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Registration Number
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Photograph and Signature of Candidate
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Roll Number
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Father Name
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Examination Centre
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Examination Date and Time
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Gender
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Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
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