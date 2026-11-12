Colleges Accepting NMAT Scores in India 2026-27: Top B-Schools, Expected Cutoffs, Fees & Programs

Colleges accepting NMAT scores in India: More than 50 management institutions in India are using NMAT by GMAC scores for the purpose of shortlisting applicants for their prestigious MBA, PGDM and executive management programs. While NMIMS is the only flagship institution which takes into consideration NMAT scores, a few other top-tier Tier-1 and Tier-2 institutions – K J Somaiya, TAPMI, XIM University, Great Lakes, SDA Bocconi Asia Center and more – are also known to consider NMAT scores in the form of scaled scores for shortlisting their candidates. Alongside, there are a few other institutions such as ISB and SPJIMR which accept NMAT scores for their specialization courses – Advanced Management Programme in Business Analytics and Global Management Programme, respectively.

Some of the other reputable universities and institutions accepting NMAT scores include IFMR Graduate School of Business, SOIL Institute of Management, ICFAI Business School (IBS), Woxsen University, FLAME University, Jindal Global Business School and BML Munjal University, among others. With each participating institution deciding its own sectional and total cutoffs along with application deadline, individual institution’s requirement has to be kept in mind. Apart from NMAT score, candidates have to go through some additional rounds of assessment process, such as GD/WAT/Case Discussion/PI.