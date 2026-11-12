Colleges Accepting NMAT Scores in India 2026-27: Top B-Schools, Expected Cutoffs, Fees & Programs
Colleges Accepting NMAT Scores in India 2026-27: Colleges accepting NMAT scores in India: Over 50 Indian management institutes, led by NMIMS, K J Somaiya, TAPMI, SPJIMR, and XIM University, accept NMAT by GMAC scores for MBA and PGDM admissions in 2026–27. With expected cutoffs ranging between 188 and 250 and fees from ₹2.7 to ₹28.4 lakhs, candidates must submit separate college applications and clear post-exam selection rounds.
Colleges accepting NMAT scores in India: More than 50 management institutions in India are using NMAT by GMAC scores for the purpose of shortlisting applicants for their prestigious MBA, PGDM and executive management programs. While NMIMS is the only flagship institution which takes into consideration NMAT scores, a few other top-tier Tier-1 and Tier-2 institutions – K J Somaiya, TAPMI, XIM University, Great Lakes, SDA Bocconi Asia Center and more – are also known to consider NMAT scores in the form of scaled scores for shortlisting their candidates. Alongside, there are a few other institutions such as ISB and SPJIMR which accept NMAT scores for their specialization courses – Advanced Management Programme in Business Analytics and Global Management Programme, respectively.
Some of the other reputable universities and institutions accepting NMAT scores include IFMR Graduate School of Business, SOIL Institute of Management, ICFAI Business School (IBS), Woxsen University, FLAME University, Jindal Global Business School and BML Munjal University, among others. With each participating institution deciding its own sectional and total cutoffs along with application deadline, individual institution’s requirement has to be kept in mind. Apart from NMAT score, candidates have to go through some additional rounds of assessment process, such as GD/WAT/Case Discussion/PI.
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Also Read:Top MBA Colleges In Tamil Nadu: Eligibility, Fee and Cut-offs
Top Colleges Accepting NMAT Scores in India 2026-27
Prominent Indian management schools that accept the NMAT examination are spread across several prominent educational centers, and their approximate fees range from ₹2.7 lakhs to ₹28.4 lakhs. Some of the prominent ones are SVKM's NMIMS, SPJIMR, K J Somaiya, and SDA Bocconi in Mumbai; XIM University in Bhubaneswar; TAPMI in Manipal; IFMR in Sri City; IBS in Hyderabad; Amity in Noida; and UPES in Dehradun.
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Name of the Institution
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Location
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Approximate Total Fees
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SVKM's NMIMS (Flagship Core)
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Mumbai, Maharashtra
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16.03 L - 27.03 L
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S. P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (GMP)
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Mumbai, Maharashtra
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2.7 Lakhs - 24.86 Lakhs
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Mumbai, Maharashtra
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15.13 L - 23.88 L
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Bhubaneswar, Odisha
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17.8 L - 28.4 L
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Manipal, Karnataka
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20.12 Lakhs - 20.82 Lakhs
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Mumbai, Maharashtra
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20.79 L
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Sri City, Andhra Pradesh
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15 L
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Hyderabad, Telangana
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17.15 L
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Noida
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18.75 L - 20.83 L
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Dehradun, Uttarakhand
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19.11 L - 22.95 L
Colleges Accepting NMAT Scores in India 2026-27: Cutoff
The general NMAT 2025 cutoff scores of major management institutions show wide differences, which range from 188 to 250. Some prominent cutoff scores include SPJIMR GMP (250), SVKM’s NMIMS Flagship Core (234), and K J Somaiya (226); followed by TAPMI & SDA Bocconi (211), IFMR (210), IBS (195), Amity & UPES (194), and XIM University (188).
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Name of the Institution
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NMAT Cutoff 2025 General
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SVKM's NMIMS (Flagship Core)
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234
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S. P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (GMP)
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250
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K J Somaiya Institute of Management
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226
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XIM University
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188
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T A Pai Management Institute (TAPMI)
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211
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SDA Bocconi Asia Center (IMB)
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211
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IFMR Graduate School of Business (Krea Univ)
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210
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ICFAI Business School (IBS)
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195
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Amity Business School
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194
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UPES School of Business
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194
Key Admission & Selection Process Takeaways
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Individual College Applications Needed: The registration for NMAT by GMAC exam does not guarantee the application for any of the participating colleges; the candidate needs to separately fill application forms for NMIMS, K J Somaiya, TAPMI, XIM University, etc., before the deadlines.
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Importance of Sectional Cutoff: After NMIMS introduced an overall cut-off of 209 across all its campus programs along with a cut-off of 60 marks in each section of LS, LR, and QS, section-wise performance becomes highly important.
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Selection Process after Exam: Selected candidates participate in institute-specific selection processes like NMIMS' Competency Assessment & Personal Interview, Case Discussion, or Written Ability Test.
Also Read:PUMBA MBA Admissions via ATMA 2027: Cutoff Percentiles, Fees & Placements
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.