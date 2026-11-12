OUSSSC Combined Uniformed Exam 2026: Last Date To Apply Online Extended, Check Revised Dates Here
Important update for the OUSSSC applicants. While the original deadline for the submission of applications was today, November 12, 2026. OUSSSC has extended the online application window to a new date. Read the complete details in the article below.
Key Points
- OUSSSC CUSE 2026 online application deadline extended to November 17, 2026.
- The last date for fee payment for OUSSSC CUSE 2026 is now November 18, 2026.
- Extension granted due to high applicant numbers; no further date extensions will be given.
While the online registration window for the Odisha Uniformed Services Staff Selection Commission (OUSSSC) Combined Uniformed Services (Below Graduate Level) Exam, 2026 was originally scheduled to close on November 12, 2026 by 10:00 PM. Through an official notification the Commission has officially extended the application deadline to November 17, 2026 by 10:00 PM. The last date to make the fee payment will now be November 18, 2026 which was shifted from November 13, 2026. Candidates who are interested in applying for this Group-C uniformed vacancies are advised to submit their online applications on the official website at ousssc.odisha.gov.in on or before the specified apply online last date.
OUSSSC CUSE 2026 Application Date Exetnsion Notice
The Commission through an official notification has extended the last date for the submission of application of OUSSC Combined Uniformed Exam 2026. As there is a large number of applicants have not been able to register but are yet to complete and submit their application for any reason, along with only one-time correction opportunity can now submit their forms by November 17, 2026. The last date for the fee payment is Novmeber 18, 2026 by 10:00 PM. Candidates should remember that no further dates extensions will be given.
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OUSSSC CUSE 2026 Application Date
OUSSSC CUSE 2026 Key Highlights
Given below are some of the important highlights of the OUSSSC Combined Uniformed Exam 2026:-
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Events
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Original Schedule
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Revised Official Schedule
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Notification and Registration Start Date
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October 23, 2026
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October 23, 2026
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Extension Notice Issued
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November 11, 2026
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Last Date to Apply Online
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November 12, 2026
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November 17, 2026
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Last Date for Online Fee Payment
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November 13, 2026
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November 18, 2026
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Total Vacancies
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7268 Vacancies
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OUSSSC Combined Uniformed Exam 2026 Application Fee and Selection Process
Given below are the OUSSSC Combined Uniformed Exam 2026 application fee that candidates will have to submit and the selection process:-
Application Fee:-
The application fee for the candidates who want to apply for the OUSSSC Combined Uniformed Exam 2026 varies by category:-
- UR, SEBC & Female Candidates:- Rs. 500
- SC and ST Candidates:- Exempted
Also check, Odisha Police Constable Syllabus 2026
Selection Process:-
Given below is the selection process for the OUSSSC Combined Uniformed Exam 2026:-
- Candidates will first have to appear for a Written Exam (CBT) along with a Special Written Exam for Communication and Driver Posts.
- The candidates who qualify for the written exam will have to appear for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PST), driving test where applicable, Medical Exam and Document Verification.
Also check, OUSSSC CRE 2026 Selection Process: Written Exam, Physical Test and Medical Examination
Steps to Apply Online for the OUSSSC Combined Uniformed Exam 2026
Given below are the simple steps that the interested candidates can follow to apply online for the OUSSSC Combined Uniformed Exam 2026 before November 17, 2026:-
- Go to the official OUSSSC website at ousssc.odisha.gov.in
- Click on the Combined Uniformed Services (Below Graduate Level) Examination, 2026 recruitment link and complete the basic registration step.
- Log in, carefully select the post preferences, choose the desired police districts for Constable Civil, and fill in personal and educational details.
- Upload the scanned copies of the photograph, signature, and all the educational certificates, wherever required.
- Submit the application fee and review the application before submitting.
- Download and save the application form for future use.
Also check, Big Relief for OPSC Aspirants: Odisha Scraps Attempt Ceiling for Civil Services Exam
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