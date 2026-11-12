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OUSSSC Combined Uniformed Exam 2026: Last Date To Apply Online Extended, Check Revised Dates Here

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Last Updated: Nov 12, 2026, 16:17 IST

Important update for the OUSSSC applicants. While the original deadline for the submission of applications was today, November 12, 2026. OUSSSC has extended the online application window to a new date. Read the complete details in the article below.

OUSSSC Combined Uniformed Exam 2026 Last Date to Apply Online Extended
OUSSSC Combined Uniformed Exam 2026 Last Date to Apply Online Extended

Key Points

  • OUSSSC CUSE 2026 online application deadline extended to November 17, 2026.
  • The last date for fee payment for OUSSSC CUSE 2026 is now November 18, 2026.
  • Extension granted due to high applicant numbers; no further date extensions will be given.

While the online registration window for the Odisha Uniformed Services Staff Selection Commission (OUSSSC) Combined Uniformed Services (Below Graduate Level) Exam, 2026 was originally scheduled to close on November 12, 2026 by 10:00 PM. Through an official notification the Commission has officially extended the application deadline to November 17, 2026 by 10:00 PM. The last date to make the fee payment will now be November 18, 2026 which was shifted from November 13, 2026. Candidates who are interested in applying for this Group-C uniformed vacancies are advised to submit their online applications on the official website at ousssc.odisha.gov.in on or before the specified apply online last date.

OUSSSC CUSE 2026 Application Date Exetnsion Notice

The Commission through an official notification has extended the last date for the submission of application of OUSSC Combined Uniformed Exam 2026. As there is a large number of applicants have not been able to register but are yet to complete and submit their application for any reason, along with only one-time correction opportunity can now submit their forms by November 17, 2026. The last date for the fee payment is Novmeber 18, 2026 by 10:00 PM. Candidates should remember that no further dates extensions will be given. 

OUSSSC CUSE 2026 Application Date 

Official PDF

OUSSSC CUSE 2026 Key Highlights

Given below are some of the important highlights of the OUSSSC Combined Uniformed Exam 2026:-

Events

Original Schedule

Revised Official Schedule

Notification and Registration Start Date

October 23, 2026

October 23, 2026

Extension Notice Issued

November 11, 2026

Last Date to Apply Online

November 12, 2026

November 17, 2026

Last Date for Online Fee Payment

November 13, 2026

November 18, 2026

Total Vacancies

7268 Vacancies

OUSSSC Combined Uniformed Exam 2026 Application Fee and Selection Process

Given below are the OUSSSC Combined Uniformed Exam 2026 application fee that candidates will have to submit and the selection process:-

Application Fee:-

The application fee for the candidates who want to apply for the OUSSSC Combined Uniformed Exam 2026 varies by category:-

  • UR, SEBC & Female Candidates:- Rs. 500 
  • SC and ST Candidates:- Exempted 

Also check, Odisha Police Constable Syllabus 2026

Selection Process:-

Given below is the selection process for the OUSSSC Combined Uniformed Exam 2026:-

  • Candidates will first have to appear for a Written Exam (CBT) along with a Special Written Exam for Communication and Driver Posts.
  • The candidates who qualify for the written exam will have to appear for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PST), driving test where applicable, Medical Exam and Document Verification. 

Also check, OUSSSC CRE 2026 Selection Process: Written Exam, Physical Test and Medical Examination

Steps to Apply Online for the OUSSSC Combined Uniformed Exam 2026

Given below are the simple steps that the interested candidates can follow to apply online for the OUSSSC Combined Uniformed Exam 2026 before November 17, 2026:-

  • Go to the official OUSSSC website at ousssc.odisha.gov.in
  • Click on the Combined Uniformed Services (Below Graduate Level) Examination, 2026 recruitment link and complete the basic registration step.
  • Log in, carefully select the post preferences, choose the desired police districts for Constable Civil, and fill in personal and educational details. 
  • Upload the scanned copies of the photograph, signature, and all the educational certificates, wherever required. 
  • Submit the application fee and review the application before submitting.
  • Download and save the application form for future use.

Also check, Big Relief for OPSC Aspirants: Odisha Scraps Attempt Ceiling for Civil Services Exam

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Pratyasha Chaturvedi

Executive - Editorial

Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.

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First Published: Nov 12, 2026, 16:17 IST
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