OUSSSC Combined Uniformed Exam 2026: Last Date To Apply Online Extended, Check Revised Dates Here

While the online registration window for the Odisha Uniformed Services Staff Selection Commission (OUSSSC) Combined Uniformed Services (Below Graduate Level) Exam, 2026 was originally scheduled to close on November 12, 2026 by 10:00 PM. Through an official notification the Commission has officially extended the application deadline to November 17, 2026 by 10:00 PM. The last date to make the fee payment will now be November 18, 2026 which was shifted from November 13, 2026. Candidates who are interested in applying for this Group-C uniformed vacancies are advised to submit their online applications on the official website at ousssc.odisha.gov.in on or before the specified apply online last date.

OUSSSC CUSE 2026 Application Date Exetnsion Notice

The Commission through an official notification has extended the last date for the submission of application of OUSSC Combined Uniformed Exam 2026. As there is a large number of applicants have not been able to register but are yet to complete and submit their application for any reason, along with only one-time correction opportunity can now submit their forms by November 17, 2026. The last date for the fee payment is Novmeber 18, 2026 by 10:00 PM. Candidates should remember that no further dates extensions will be given.