CSIR UGC NET December 2026: Application Correction Window Closing Today; Check Direct Link to Edit Form Here
CSIR UGC NET 2026: NTA will close the CSIR UGC NET December 2026 correction window today, 12 November, at 11:50 PM. Registered candidates can edit permitted details at csirnet.nta.nic.in using their application number and password. CBT exams are on 19, 22 and 27 December.
Key Points
- The CSIR UGC NET December 2026 application correction window closes today, Nov 12, at 11:50 PM.
- Candidates could make corrections online from November 10 to November 12, 2026.
- The Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2026 exam is scheduled for Dec 19, 22, and 27, 2026.
CSIR UGC NET December 2026 Correction Window Closing: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application correction window for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2026 exam today, 12 November, at 11:50 PM. The facility opened on 10 November, so this is the last chance for registered candidates to fix mistakes in their forms. Candidates can log in at csirnet.nta.nic.in using their application number and password. Before submitting changes, they should recheck details such as name, category, subject and preferred exam cities. The exam will be held in computer-based mode in December. Here is everything you need to know about the correction process, editable fields and fees.
CSIR UGC NET December 2026 Highlights
The table below gives the key details of the CSIR UGC NET December 2026 correction window and the exam at a glance.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2026
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Conducting Body
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National Testing Agency (NTA)
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Application Deadline (Extended)
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9 November 2026, up to 11:50 PM
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Correction Window
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10 to 12 November 2026
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Last Date and Time for Correction
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12 November 2026, 11:50 PM
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Mode of Correction
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Online
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Login Details Required
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Application number and password
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Exam Mode
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Computer-Based Test (CBT)
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Exam Dates
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19, 22 and 27 December 2026
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Application Fee: General
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₹1,150
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Application Fee: General-EWS/OBC-NCL
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₹600
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Application Fee: SC/ST/PwD/PwBD/Third Gender
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₹325
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City Intimation and Admit Card
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To be announced
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Official Website
CSIR UGC NET December 2026 Correction Window Link
NTA has activated the correction facility on the official CSIR NET portal, and it stays live until 11:50 PM today. Candidates should use only the official website to avoid fake links, as NTA does not accept correction requests by post, email or any other mode. Check the direct link below:
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CSIR UGC NET 2026 Correction Link
Steps to Edit the CSIR UGC NET December 2026 Application Form
Candidates can follow these steps to edit the application form for CSIR UGC NET 2026.
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Visit the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in
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Click on the correction window link for CSIR UGC NET December 2026 on the homepage
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Log in using your application number and password
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Read the instructions carefully and open the application form
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Edit only the permitted fields, such as the candidate's name, father's name or mother's name (any one of the three can be changed)
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If you change category or PwBD status, pay the fee difference online, if applicable
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Review all the changes carefully and submit the form
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Download the revised confirmation page and keep a printout for future reference
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com