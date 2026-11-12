CSIR UGC NET December 2026: Application Correction Window Closing Today; Check Direct Link to Edit Form Here

CSIR UGC NET December 2026 Correction Window Closing: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application correction window for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2026 exam today, 12 November, at 11:50 PM. The facility opened on 10 November, so this is the last chance for registered candidates to fix mistakes in their forms. Candidates can log in at csirnet.nta.nic.in using their application number and password. Before submitting changes, they should recheck details such as name, category, subject and preferred exam cities. The exam will be held in computer-based mode in December. Here is everything you need to know about the correction process, editable fields and fees.

CSIR UGC NET December 2026 Highlights

The table below gives the key details of the CSIR UGC NET December 2026 correction window and the exam at a glance.