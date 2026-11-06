Gold Rate Today On Dhanteras Live Updates: Will Gold Get More Expensive? Check 24k & 22k Price Across Major Cities

Gold Rate Today On Dhanteras Live Updates: India is celebrating Dhanteras today, and as tradition dictates, gold is once again stealing the spotlight. From jewellery showrooms to bullion markets, the festive rush is gaining momentum as buyers keep a close eye on the precious metal's ever-changing price tag.

While Dhanteras is considered an auspicious occasion for purchasing gold, market experts believe the rally may not end with the festive celebrations. Despite the recent correction triggered by international market pressures, analysts remain optimistic about gold's long-term trajectory.

According to market projections from experts, including Axis Securities and Bajaj Finserv, gold prices could witness a further 20% to 25% upside over the next year. If these projections hold, 24K gold could revisit the ₹1.57 lakh to ₹1.80 lakh per 10 grams range by the end of 2026 or in 2027.

For buyers, the festive question is no longer just how much gold to buy, but how much deeper they might need to dig into their pockets!

Gold Rates in Major Indian Cities Today (November 6, 2026)

Gold demand remains strong across Indian markets amid the wedding season and Dhanteras celebrations. Here are the average gold prices per 10 grams in six major Indian cities: