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Gold Rate Today On Dhanteras Live Updates: Will Gold Get More Expensive? Check 24k & 22k Price Across Major Cities

By Aishwarya Samant
Nov 6, 2026, 17:59 IST

Gold Rate Today, November 6, 2026: Check the latest 22K and 24K gold prices on Dhanteras across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Hyderabad. Explore city-wise rates and market trends.

Gold Price
Gold Price

HIGHLIGHTS


Gold Rate Today On Dhanteras Live Updates: India is celebrating Dhanteras today, and as tradition dictates, gold is once again stealing the spotlight. From jewellery showrooms to bullion markets, the festive rush is gaining momentum as buyers keep a close eye on the precious metal's ever-changing price tag.

While Dhanteras is considered an auspicious occasion for purchasing gold, market experts believe the rally may not end with the festive celebrations. Despite the recent correction triggered by international market pressures, analysts remain optimistic about gold's long-term trajectory.
According to market projections from experts, including Axis Securities and Bajaj Finserv, gold prices could witness a further 20% to 25% upside over the next year. If these projections hold, 24K gold could revisit the ₹1.57 lakh to ₹1.80 lakh per 10 grams range by the end of 2026 or in 2027.

For buyers, the festive question is no longer just how much gold to buy, but how much deeper they might need to dig into their pockets!

Gold Rates in Major Indian Cities Today (November 6, 2026)

Gold demand remains strong across Indian markets amid the wedding season and Dhanteras celebrations. Here are the average gold prices per 10 grams in six major Indian cities:

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  • Nov 6, 2026, 17:59 IST

    Gold Rate Today On Dhanteras Live Updates: Closing Prices on Dhanteras, November 6, 2026

    Gold prices witnessed a volatile trading session on Dhanteras, November 6, 2026, amid global market pressures and fluctuations in bullion demand. The domestic retail market closed with 24K gold at ₹1,43,460 per 10 grams, while 22K gold settled at ₹1,31,510. Meanwhile, 18K gold was priced at ₹1,07,600 per 10 grams. Despite the price correction, Dhanteras continued to attract gold buyers across the country, with many consumers exploring lightweight jewellery and smaller investment options. Buyers should remember that the final jewellery bill will include 3% GST and applicable making charges.

    Gold Weight

    24K Gold

    22K Gold

    18K Gold

    1 Gram

    ₹14,346

    ₹13,151

    ₹10,760

    8 Grams

    ₹1,14,768

    ₹1,05,208

    ₹86,080

    10 Grams

    ₹1,43,460

    ₹1,31,510

    ₹1,07,600

    100 Grams

    ₹14,34,600

    ₹13,15,100

    ₹10,76,000
  • Nov 6, 2026, 17:06 IST

    Gold Rate Today On Dhanteras Live Updates: Global Gold Prices Edged Lower

    Gold prices edged lower on November 6, trading near $4,070 per ounce ahead of the US October nonfarm payroll report. The precious metal recently rallied nearly 6% in two sessions before trimming gains amid rising oil prices and geopolitical uncertainty surrounding Iran. A firmer US Dollar Index also weighed on bullion. According to experts, weaker US employment data could support gold's recovery, interest rate hike concerns and volatile crude oil prices may limit its upside. 

    Gold's immediate support stands at $4,030, while resistance is at $4,100.

    Will it affect Indian Buyers? recent weakness in international gold prices could put downward pressure on domestic gold rates in India, offering some relief to buyers. However, the decline may be limited if the Indian rupee weakens against the US dollar or crude oil prices remain volatile. 



  • Nov 6, 2026, 15:46 IST

    Gold Rate Today On Dhanteras Live Updates: Mid-Day Gold Price State-wise

    Gold prices varied across major Indian cities on Dhanteras, November 6, 2026. Among the listed markets, Delhi and Lucknow recorded 24K gold at ₹1,43,610 per 10 grams, while Hyderabad reported a lower rate of ₹1,39,660. Regional taxes, transportation costs and jeweller margins contribute to city-wise price differences.

    Gold Rate in Major Indian State Capitals Today (November 6, 2026)

    State

    Capital City

    22K Gold (Per 10g)

    24K Gold (Per 10g)

    Delhi

    New Delhi

    ₹1,31,650

    ₹1,43,610

    Maharashtra

    Mumbai

    ₹1,30,087

    ₹1,42,017

    West Bengal

    Kolkata

    ₹1,30,997

    ₹1,43,010

    Tamil Nadu

    Chennai

    ₹1,31,127

    ₹1,43,152

    Karnataka

    Bengaluru

    ₹1,29,957

    ₹1,41,875

    Telangana

    Hyderabad

    ₹1,28,022

    ₹1,39,660

    Uttar Pradesh

    Lucknow

    ₹1,31,640

    ₹1,43,610

    Bihar

    Patna

    ₹1,28,150

    ₹1,39,780

    Gujarat

    Gandhinagar / Ahmedabad

    ₹1,34,888

    ₹1,41,920
  • Nov 6, 2026, 14:30 IST

    Gold Rate Today On Dhanteras Live Updates: Gold Rate in Delhi Today

    Delhi's retail gold prices opened lower on Dhanteras, November 6, 2026, following a correction in global bullion markets. The 24K gold rate stood at ₹1,43,610 per 10 grams, while 22K gold traded at ₹1,31,640. Meanwhile, 18K gold was priced at ₹1,07,710 per 10 grams.

    Gold Rate in Delhi Today (November 6, 2026)

    Gold Weight

    24K Gold

    22K Gold

    1 Gram

    ₹14,361

    ₹13,164

    8 Grams

    ₹1,14,888

    ₹1,05,312

    10 Grams

    ₹1,43,610

    ₹1,31,640

    12 Grams

    ₹1,72,332

    ₹1,57,968
    Note: Prices exclude 3% GST, making charges and jeweller margins.
  • Nov 6, 2026, 14:20 IST

    Gold Rate Today On Dhanteras Live Updates: consumers exploring lightweight jewellery, Check 18k Price Today

    Record-high gold prices are encouraging Indian consumers to explore lightweight jewellery and lower-karat options such as 18K and 14K gold. On Dhanteras, November 6, 2026, 18K gold prices varied across major Indian cities, offering buyers a relatively affordable alternative to traditional 22K and 24K jewellery.

    18K Gold Rate Today in 10 Major Indian Cities (November 6, 2026)

    City

    18K Gold (Per 10 Grams)

    Delhi

    ₹1,07,710

    Mumbai

    ₹1,08,890

    Lucknow

    ₹1,07,640

    Chennai

    ₹1,09,530

    Bengaluru

    ₹1,09,530

    Hyderabad

    ₹1,09,530

    Kolkata

    ₹1,09,530

    Ahmedabad

    ₹1,09,240

    Jaipur

    ₹1,07,710

    Chandigarh

    ₹1,07,710
  • Nov 6, 2026, 14:18 IST

    Gold Rate Today On Dhanteras Live Updates: Gold Rate Today in India

    City

    24K Gold

    22K Gold

    18K Gold

    Delhi

    ₹1,46,180

    ₹1,34,010

    ₹1,09,680

    Mumbai

    ₹1,46,030

    ₹1,33,860

    ₹1,09,530

    Chennai

    ₹1,46,030

    ₹1,33,860

    ₹1,09,560

    Kolkata

    ₹1,46,030

    ₹1,33,860

    ₹1,09,530

    Bengaluru

    ₹1,46,030

    ₹1,33,860

    ₹1,09,530

    Hyderabad

    ₹1,46,030

    ₹1,33,860

    ₹1,09,530

    Pune

    ₹1,46,030

    ₹1,33,860

    ₹1,09,530

    Ahmedabad

    ₹1,46,080

    ₹1,33,910

    ₹1,09,580

    Vadodara

    ₹1,46,080

    ₹1,33,910

    ₹1,09,580

    Kerala

    ₹1,46,030

    ₹1,33,860

    ₹1,09,530

    Note: Rates in INR per 10 grams. Indicative prices, excluding GST and making charges.

  • Nov 6, 2026, 14:14 IST

    Gold Rate Today On Dhanteras Live Updates: MCX Gold futures Drops

    MCX Gold futures plunged by over ₹2,300 per 10 grams on Friday, November 6, 2026, trading at around ₹1,41,800. The decline coincided with Dhanteras, ahead of Diwali. Silver futures also witnessed heavy selling, falling over ₹3,400 to nearly ₹1,83,700 per kg amid global market pressures.

    MCX Gold and Silver Prices Today (November 6, 2026)

    Commodity

    Price

    Decline

    MCX Gold Futures

    ₹1,41,800 per 10 grams

    Over ₹2,300

    MCX Silver Futures

    ₹1,83,700 per kg

    Over ₹3,400
  • Nov 6, 2026, 13:29 IST

    Dhanteras 2026 Gold Buying Muhurat Today

    Muhurat refers to the time period considered favourable for doing several important activities according to Hindu traditions. Many people prefer buying gold and silver during this period on Dhanteras.

    Here are the gold buying muhurat timings for New Delhi:

    • Muhurat Starts: 10:30 AM, November 6

    • Muhurat Ends: 6:37 AM, November 7

Aishwarya Samant
Aishwarya Samant

Senior Executive - Editorial

Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.

Having worked with reputed organizations like ZEE, TV9, News24, and NewsX, she is no stranger to the newsroom hustle and the demands of real-time storytelling. Her writing style is fast-paced, engaging, and crafted to connect seamlessly with diverse audiences across platforms. She approaches every story from the reader’s point of view, breaking down complex topics into clear, relatable narratives backed by solid facts and credible sources. While she’s confident in expressing strong viewpoints, she ensures balance with insights. Sharp, fact-driven content that informs, engages, and keeps readers coming back for more.

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