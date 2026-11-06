ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026 Released: Check Scorecards Online at icai.org; Direct Link here

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CA Foundation September 2026 Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released the CA Foundation 2026 Result today, November 6, 2026. Those who have appeared for the September session of the exam can now visit the official website to check the result and download the scorecard. To check the CA Foundation September 2026 result, students are required to visit the official website and log in with their credentials. Candidates can check the CA Foundation September 2026 result at icai.org or caresults.icai.org. Students can log in with the roll number and registration number to download the scorecard. Live Updates: CA Foundation Result 2026 Released LIVE: [Link Active] Download ICAI September Seesion Scorecard at icai.org, Check Toppers Name, Cutoff, Latest Updates CA Foundation Result 2026 Direct Link

ICAI has officially announced the CA Foundation September 2026 session results today. Along with the official website, students have also been provided with a direct link on this page to check their CA Foundation results. To view the result and download the September 2026 scorecard students are required to visit the official website and log in with the roll number and registration number. ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 Result - Click Here Steps to Check CA Foundation September 2026 Scorecard The link for students to check their CA Foundation result is now live on the official website. To download the scorecard, students can follow the steps provided below Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI Step 2: Click on CA Result Step 3: Click on CA Foundation Result Step 4: Log in with the Roll number and Registration number