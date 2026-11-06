ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026 Released: Check Scorecards Online at icai.org; Direct Link here
CA Foundation September 2026 result has been announced. Candidates can check the result and download the scorecard at icai.org or caresults.ica.org
CA Foundation September 2026 Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released the CA Foundation 2026 Result today, November 6, 2026. Those who have appeared for the September session of the exam can now visit the official website to check the result and download the scorecard.
To check the CA Foundation September 2026 result, students are required to visit the official website and log in with their credentials. Candidates can check the CA Foundation September 2026 result at icai.org or caresults.icai.org. Students can log in with the roll number and registration number to download the scorecard.
Live Updates: CA Foundation Result 2026 Released LIVE: [Link Active] Download ICAI September Seesion Scorecard at icai.org, Check Toppers Name, Cutoff, Latest Updates
CA Foundation Result 2026 Direct Link
ICAI has officially announced the CA Foundation September 2026 session results today. Along with the official website, students have also been provided with a direct link on this page to check their CA Foundation results. To view the result and download the September 2026 scorecard students are required to visit the official website and log in with the roll number and registration number.
ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 Result - Click Here
Steps to Check CA Foundation September 2026 Scorecard
The link for students to check their CA Foundation result is now live on the official website. To download the scorecard, students can follow the steps provided below
Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI
Step 2: Click on CA Result
Step 3: Click on CA Foundation Result
Step 4: Log in with the Roll number and Registration number
Step 5: The individual scorecards will be displayed
Step 6: Download for further reference
Details Given on ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 Results
When downloading the individual scorecards, students are advised to check all the details mentioned. The following details are given on the scorecards
-
Candidate name
-
Roll number
-
Name of exam
-
Section-wise marks
-
Total marks
-
Percentage
-
Qualifying status
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.