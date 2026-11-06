SSC JHT Result 2026: Download Merit List PDF at ssc.gov.in- Link Active Soon

Key Points SSC JHT 2026 CBT 1 results are expected to be released in November 2026.

CBT 1 exam was conducted on September 8 & September 13, 2026.

Results will shortlist candidates for Paper 2; 303 vacancies to be filled.

SSC JHT Result 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release the SSC JHT Result 2026 on its official website at ssc.gov.in. All those candidates who have appeared for the CBT 1 exam that was conducted on September 8 & September 13, 2026 can download their result from the official website at ssc.gov.in once it is released. The SSC JHT exam answer key was released on September 21, 2026. The result will contain the roll numbers of candidates who have been shortlisted for the next stage of the selection process. Those selected in CBT 1 will appear for the Paper 2 exam which is a Descriptive Test. Through this recruitment drive a total of 303 vacancies would be filled across various posts such as Junior Hindi Translator (JHT), Junior Translation Officer (JTO), Senior Hindi Translator (SHT) and Senior Translation Officer (STO).

SSC JHT Result 2026: Overview The selection process for the SSC JHT Exam 2026 comprises Paper 1, Paper 2 (descriptive) and Document Verification. Candidates can check the important details related to the recruitment drive in the table below. Particulars Details Exam Name SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) Exam 2026 Conducting Body Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Posts Junior Hindi Translator (JHT), Junior Translation Officer (JTO), Senior Hindi Translator (SHT) and Senior Translation Officer (STO) Exam Date September 8 and September 13, 2026 Total Vacancies 303 SSC JHT Result 2026 Expected Date November 2026 (Expected) Result Status Expected Soon Result Mode Online Result Format Merit List PDF SSC JHT Paper 1 Result Release Date 2026

The Staff Selection Commission has not announced an exact date for the release of the SSC JHT Result 2026. Based on previous years trends the result is expected to be declared in the third or fourth week of November. Once released candidates will be able to download their results in the form of a merit list PDF from the official website. SSC JHT Result 2026 PDF Download Link The SSC JHT Merit List PDF 2026 will be released along with the result. It will contain the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the paper 2. Candidates will be able to download the PDF and search for their roll numbers to check whether they have qualified. The direct download link will be provided below once the commission activates the link on the official website. SSC JHT Result 2026 Link Click Here (To be Activated Soon)

How to Download SSC JHT Result 2026 Candidates can follow these simple steps to check their results once released Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.

On the homepage you will see the quick link section.

Now you have to click on the result tab.

There would be a text that reads SSC JHT Result 2026.

Click on the result or merit list PDF link.

Download the PDF and search for your roll number.

Save the result for future reference. Details Mentioned on SSC JHT Merit List PDF 2026 The merit list PDF will contain important details related to the candidates and their qualifying status. Check some of the important details that is generally mentioned- Roll number of the candidate

Name of the examination

Qualifying Status

Category or other relevant details. For more details and official updates related to the SSC JHT Exam candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly or they can keep checking this page for latest updates related to the result announcement.