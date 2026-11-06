ChatGPT Dhanteras AI Image Prompts 2026: 20 Best Prompts to Create Stunning Festive Images

ChatGPT Dhanteras AI Image Prompts 2026: Dhanteras is one of the most auspicious festivals in India and marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali celebration. On this special occasion, people worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantari and purchase gold, silver, jewellery and utensils as symbols of wealth, prosperity and good fortune. With the growing popularity of AI image-generation tools, people are now using ChatGPT to create beautiful and personalised Dhanteras images. From traditional golden diyas and decorated homes to Goddess Lakshmi-inspired festive artwork, AI can help you design eye-catching images within seconds. If you are also looking for the best ChatGPT Dhanteras AI image prompts, here are 20 creative prompts you can copy and paste into ChatGPT to generate beautiful festive pictures. These images can be shared on WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and other social media platforms.

How to Create Dhanteras Images Using ChatGPT? Creating Dhanteras images using ChatGPT is simple. Follow these steps: Open ChatGPT on your mobile phone or computer. Select the image-generation feature. Copy any Dhanteras image prompt given below. Paste the prompt into ChatGPT. Add your preferred colours, background or personal details. Generate your image and save it to share with friends and family. 20 Best ChatGPT Dhanteras AI Image Prompts for 2026 Here are 20 beautiful and creative Dhanteras AI image prompts to make your festive celebrations more special. 1. Traditional Dhanteras Celebration Image Prompt: Create an ultra-realistic 8K festive Dhanteras celebration image featuring a beautifully decorated traditional Indian home entrance, glowing golden diyas, fresh marigold flowers, colourful rangoli, and elegant brass utensils. Add a warm golden glow, traditional Indian festive decorations and a luxurious atmosphere. Use rich gold, orange and red colours. Make the image visually stunning, professional and perfect for Dhanteras 2026 greetings. Landscape 16:9 composition.

2. Goddess Lakshmi Dhanteras Image Prompt: Create a divine and beautiful festive illustration of Goddess Lakshmi sitting gracefully on a blooming pink lotus, wearing a traditional red and golden saree with beautiful gold jewellery. Show golden coins flowing from her hands, surrounded by glowing diyas, lotus flowers and a heavenly golden background. Use intricate traditional Indian artwork, soft lighting and highly detailed 8K quality. Make the image peaceful, elegant and suitable for Dhanteras wishes. 3. Gold Coins and Jewellery Dhanteras Image Prompt: Generate a luxurious Dhanteras festive image featuring a beautiful collection of shining gold coins, gold necklaces, bracelets, earrings and traditional Indian jewellery arranged elegantly on a golden silk cloth. Include glowing diyas, rose petals and subtle marigold decorations in the background. Use cinematic lighting, realistic gold reflections and premium jewellery photography. Ultra-HD 8K, landscape 16:9.

4. Dhanteras Puja Thali Image Prompt: Create a realistic traditional Indian Dhanteras puja thali decorated with a diya, kumkum, rice grains, flowers, incense sticks, sweets, a small silver coin and a beautiful kalash. Place the thali on a richly decorated red and golden fabric with glowing candles and marigold flowers in the background. Use warm festive lighting and detailed textures. Professional 8K festive photography. 5. Dhanteras Gold Shopping Image Prompt: Create a premium festive photograph of a beautiful Indian jewellery showroom decorated for Dhanteras. Show sparkling gold necklaces, bracelets, rings, earrings and gold coins displayed inside elegant glass counters. Include golden lights, marigold garlands and festive decorations. Create a luxurious Indian shopping atmosphere with realistic reflections and cinematic lighting. Ultra-realistic 8K image.

6. Dhanteras Diya and Rangoli Image Prompt: Generate a beautiful top-view festive photograph of a colourful traditional Indian rangoli surrounded by dozens of glowing clay diyas. Decorate the rangoli with orange and yellow flower petals, intricate patterns and small golden decorative elements. Create a warm golden atmosphere with a dark background that makes the lamps shine brightly. Highly detailed 8K photography. 7. Dhanteras Silver Coins and Utensils Image Prompt: Create a stunning Dhanteras festive still-life photograph featuring polished silver coins, silver bowls, traditional silver utensils and a beautiful silver kalash arranged on a luxurious red velvet surface. Add marigold flowers, glowing diyas and golden festive lighting. Make every silver object look shiny and realistic. Ultra-HD 8K professional product photography.

8. Dhanteras Wishes with Golden Background Prompt: Design an elegant Dhanteras greeting image with a luxurious golden background, glowing diyas on both sides, beautiful marigold flowers, floating golden particles and decorative traditional Indian patterns. Leave clean space in the centre for the greeting text 'Happy Dhanteras 2026'. Use premium typography, rich gold colours and a festive atmosphere. High-resolution 8K greeting card design. 9. Dhanteras Traditional Indian Home Decoration Prompt: Create a beautiful realistic photograph of a traditional Indian home decorated for Dhanteras. Show a grand entrance with colourful rangoli, glowing earthen lamps, marigold flower garlands, decorative lanterns and a beautifully decorated wooden door. Add a warm golden glow and a welcoming festive atmosphere. Make it look like a real Indian home during Diwali celebrations. 8K quality.

10. Dhanteras Lakshmi Footprints Image Prompt: Generate a beautiful close-up festive image showing traditional red Goddess Lakshmi footprints leading towards the entrance of a decorated Indian home. Surround the footprints with glowing diyas, rose petals, marigold flowers and intricate rangoli designs. Use a warm golden background, realistic textures and traditional Indian festive aesthetics. Ultra-HD 8K. 11. Dhanteras Gold Bracelet and Ring Image Prompt: Create a luxurious jewellery advertisement-style image featuring an elegant gold bracelet, a beautifully designed gold ring and sparkling gold coins placed on a rich red velvet surface. Add soft golden lights, tiny glowing diyas and festive marigold decorations in the background. Focus on the jewellery details, realistic gold shine and premium photography. Ultra-realistic 8K.

12. Dhanteras Family Celebration Image Prompt: Create a heartwarming and realistic Indian family celebration scene during Dhanteras. Show a happy Indian family dressed in beautiful traditional outfits, performing a small puja together near a decorated home entrance. Include glowing diyas, colourful rangoli, flowers and festive decorations. Capture natural smiles, warm expressions and a joyful family atmosphere. Professional 8K photography. 13. Dhanteras Golden Kalash Image Prompt: Create a stunning festive Dhanteras image featuring a beautifully decorated golden kalash filled with fresh mango leaves and a coconut. Place it on a traditional red cloth surrounded by gold coins, marigold flowers, glowing diyas and decorative jewellery. Use a luxurious golden background, soft cinematic lighting and intricate Indian traditional details. Ultra-HD 8K.

14. Dhanteras Lord Dhanvantari Image Prompt: Generate a divine traditional Indian devotional artwork of Lord Dhanvantari holding a golden pot of Amrit, with a peaceful expression and a beautiful golden aura. Decorate the background with lotus flowers, glowing diyas and subtle traditional temple elements. Use detailed Indian devotional painting aesthetics, rich colours and high-quality 8K resolution. 15. Dhanteras Festive WhatsApp Status Image Prompt: Create a vertical 9:16 Dhanteras greeting image designed for WhatsApp status and Instagram stories. Feature a beautiful glowing golden diya in the centre, surrounded by marigold flowers, golden coins, decorative lights and a rich festive background. Add the words 'Shubh Dhanteras 2026' in elegant golden Hindi-inspired typography. Make it vibrant, attractive and visually balanced. High-resolution 8K.

16. Dhanteras Golden Temple Decoration Image Prompt: Create a magnificent Indian temple decorated for Dhanteras celebrations. Show beautifully carved pillars, glowing brass diyas, marigold garlands, golden decorations and a peaceful spiritual atmosphere. Add warm golden lights illuminating the temple architecture. Make the image look realistic, majestic and rich in traditional Indian craftsmanship. Cinematic 8K photography. 17. Dhanteras Sweets and Festive Food Image Prompt: Generate a beautiful festive food photograph featuring an attractive arrangement of traditional Indian sweets such as laddoos, kaju katli, barfi and gulab jamun served on elegant golden and silver plates. Add glowing diyas, marigold flowers, gold coins and festive decorations in the background. Use warm lighting, rich colours and realistic food photography. Ultra-HD 8K.

18. Modern Luxury Dhanteras Greeting Image Prompt: Design a modern luxury Dhanteras greeting image with a sophisticated black and golden background, shining gold coins, elegant jewellery, glowing diyas and subtle festive patterns. Include the text 'Happy Dhanteras' in premium gold lettering. Keep the composition clean, stylish and visually attractive, suitable for Instagram and Facebook sharing. 8K professional graphic design. 19. Dhanteras Golden Diya Close-Up Image Prompt: Create an ultra-realistic macro photograph of a beautifully decorated traditional brass diya with a bright golden flame. Surround it with fresh marigold petals, rose flowers and tiny golden decorative elements. Use a soft blurred festive background with warm golden bokeh lights. Focus on the diya flame and intricate brass detailing. Professional 8K photography.

20. Beautiful Dhanteras Festival Greeting Card Prompt: Create an eye-catching and elegant Dhanteras 2026 festival greeting card featuring a beautiful golden diya, traditional Indian rangoli, gold coins, a decorated kalash, marigold flowers and a luxurious golden background. Add the greeting 'May Goddess Lakshmi Bless You With Wealth, Happiness and Prosperity. Happy Dhanteras!' Use beautiful readable typography, balanced composition and rich festive colours. Ultra-HD 8K landscape image. Tips to Get the Best Dhanteras Images from ChatGPT To make your AI-generated Dhanteras images more attractive, keep these tips in mind: Choose the right size: Use 1200 × 675 pixels for website feature images and 1080 × 1920 pixels for WhatsApp status.

Use festive colours: Gold, red, orange and yellow work beautifully for Dhanteras-themed images.

Add realistic details: Mention realistic diyas, gold jewellery, marigold flowers and traditional Indian decorations.

Avoid unnecessary text: If you want to use the image for a website, generate it without text and add the headline separately.

Try different styles: Experiment with realistic photography, 3D illustrations, traditional paintings and luxury greeting-card designs.