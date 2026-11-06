ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026: Schedule, India Matches, Table, Squad and Live Streaming Details
The Indian U19 team will start its campaign in the ACC Men's Asia Cup 2026 against Nepal on November 6. Check out the complete tournament details including India's schedule, squad, table and live streaming information.
Aaryavir Sehwag and Anvday Dravid will be in focus as India will start its ACC Men's Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 campaign today on Friday against Nepal. The junior continental tournament will take place in Oman from November 5 to November 14.
The tournament will feature a total of 8 teams from the continent. Below are all the details related to the tournament including the schedule of India matches, tables, squad and when and where to watch the matches.
Key Details of ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026
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Details
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Information
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Tournament
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ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026
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Start Date
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November 5, 2026
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Final
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November 14, 2026
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Host Country
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Oman
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Total Teams
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8
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Total Matches
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15
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Format
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ODI
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Venue
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Al Amerat Cricket Ground
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Details
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Information
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Tournament
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ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026
India U19 Schedule for Asia Cup 2026
India will start its campaign against Nepal on Friday, November 6. The Indian team has been placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Nepal and the United Arab Emirates.
India will face its arch-rivals Pakistan in its second group-stage match before taking on the UAE in its final group-stage fixture.
The top 2 teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals scheduled to take place on November 12. The final will be played on November 14.
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Date
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Match
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Time (IST)
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Venue
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November 6
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India vs Nepal
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10:30 AM
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Al Amerat Cricket Ground
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November 8
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India vs Pakistan
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10:30 AM
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Al Amerat Cricket Ground
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November 10
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India vs UAE
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10:30 AM
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Al Amerat Cricket Ground
When is India vs Pakistan Match in U19 Asia Cup 2026?
India will face its arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, November 8, at Al Amerat Cricket Ground from 10:30 AM IST.
ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 Table
Group A
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India U19
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Pakistan U19
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United Arab Emirates U19
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Nepal U19
Group B
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Sri Lanka U19
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Afghanistan U19
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Bangladesh U19
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Malaysia U19
India U19 Squad for Asia Cup 2026
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Player
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Role
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Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani (Captain)
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Batsman
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Aaryavir Sehwag
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Batsman
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Aryan Savsani
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Batsman
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Arjun Rajput
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Batting Allrounder
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Manal Chauhan
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Batting Allrounder
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Yashveer Goud
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Batting Allrounder
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Anvay Dravid
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Wicketkeeper-Batsman
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Rajat Baghel
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Wicketkeeper-Batsman
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Ishan Sood
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Wicketkeeper-Batsman
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VK Vineeth
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Bowler
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Mohit Ulva
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Bowler
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Kavya Patel
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Bowler
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Shavin Vinodh
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Bowler
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Yashbardhan Chauhan
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Other
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Kushagra Ojha
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Other
When and Where to Watch ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026?
The live streaming of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 will be available on Sony LIV. Meanwhile, the live telecast of the tournament will be available on the Sony Sports Network.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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