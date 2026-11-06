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ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026: Schedule, India Matches, Table, Squad and Live Streaming Details

By Varun Verma
Last Updated: Nov 6, 2026, 10:57 IST

The Indian U19 team will start its campaign in the ACC Men's Asia Cup 2026 against Nepal on November 6. Check out the complete tournament details including India's schedule, squad, table and live streaming information.

India U19 (Image Source: BCCI)
India U19 (Image Source: BCCI)

Aaryavir Sehwag and Anvday Dravid will be in focus as India will start its ACC Men's Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 campaign today on Friday against Nepal. The junior continental tournament will take place in Oman from November 5 to November 14.

The tournament will feature a total of 8 teams from the continent. Below are all the details related to the tournament including the schedule of India matches, tables, squad and when and where to watch the matches.

Key Details of ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026

Details

Information

Tournament

ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026

Start Date

November 5, 2026

Final

November 14, 2026

Host Country

Oman

Total Teams

8

Total Matches

15

Format

ODI

Venue

Al Amerat Cricket Ground

Details

Information

Tournament

ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026

India U19 Schedule for Asia Cup 2026

India will start its campaign against Nepal on Friday, November 6. The Indian team has been placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Nepal and the United Arab Emirates.

India will face its arch-rivals Pakistan in its second group-stage match before taking on the UAE in its final group-stage fixture.

The top 2 teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals scheduled to take place on November 12. The final will be played on November 14.

Date

Match

Time (IST)

Venue

November 6

India vs Nepal

10:30 AM

Al Amerat Cricket Ground

November 8

India vs Pakistan

10:30 AM

Al Amerat Cricket Ground

November 10

India vs UAE

10:30 AM

Al Amerat Cricket Ground

When is India vs Pakistan Match in U19 Asia Cup 2026?

India will face its arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, November 8, at Al Amerat Cricket Ground from 10:30 AM IST.

ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 Table

Group A

  1. India U19

  2. Pakistan U19

  3. United Arab Emirates U19

  4. Nepal U19

Group B

  1. Sri Lanka U19

  2. Afghanistan U19

  3. Bangladesh U19

  4. Malaysia U19

India U19 Squad for Asia Cup 2026

Player

Role

Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani (Captain)

Batsman

Aaryavir Sehwag

Batsman

Aryan Savsani

Batsman

Arjun Rajput

Batting Allrounder

Manal Chauhan

Batting Allrounder

Yashveer Goud

Batting Allrounder

Anvay Dravid

Wicketkeeper-Batsman

Rajat Baghel

Wicketkeeper-Batsman

Ishan Sood

Wicketkeeper-Batsman

VK Vineeth

Bowler

Mohit Ulva

Bowler

Kavya Patel

Bowler

Shavin Vinodh

Bowler

Yashbardhan Chauhan

Other

Kushagra Ojha

Other

When and Where to Watch ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026?

The live streaming of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 will be available on Sony LIV. Meanwhile, the live telecast of the tournament will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Varun Verma
Varun Verma

Senior Executive - Editorial

Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.

He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.

For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com

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First Published: Nov 6, 2026, 10:57 IST
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