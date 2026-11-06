Aaryavir Sehwag and Anvday Dravid will be in focus as India will start its ACC Men's Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 campaign today on Friday against Nepal. The junior continental tournament will take place in Oman from November 5 to November 14. The tournament will feature a total of 8 teams from the continent. Below are all the details related to the tournament including the schedule of India matches, tables, squad and when and where to watch the matches. Key Details of ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 Details Information Tournament ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 Start Date November 5, 2026 Final November 14, 2026 Host Country Oman Total Teams 8 Total Matches 15 Format ODI Venue Al Amerat Cricket Ground Details Information Tournament ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026

India U19 Schedule for Asia Cup 2026 India will start its campaign against Nepal on Friday, November 6. The Indian team has been placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Nepal and the United Arab Emirates. India will face its arch-rivals Pakistan in its second group-stage match before taking on the UAE in its final group-stage fixture. The top 2 teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals scheduled to take place on November 12. The final will be played on November 14. Date Match Time (IST) Venue November 6 India vs Nepal 10:30 AM Al Amerat Cricket Ground November 8 India vs Pakistan 10:30 AM Al Amerat Cricket Ground November 10 India vs UAE 10:30 AM Al Amerat Cricket Ground When is India vs Pakistan Match in U19 Asia Cup 2026? India will face its arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, November 8, at Al Amerat Cricket Ground from 10:30 AM IST.