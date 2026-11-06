CA Foundation September 2026 Toppers List OUT – Check AIR 1 Topper Name & Rank

ICAI CA Foundation 2026 Toppers: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released the September 2026 CA Foundation results today, November 6, 2026. Along with the results, ICAI has also issued the toppers' list for the CA Foundation exam.

As per the details issued, Kansika Hisar has scored 361 marks 90.25 percent, making her AIR 1 in the CA Foundation September 2026 Exam. The complete toppers list, along with individual marks, percentage and All India Rank, is available online.

ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 result link is available on the official website icai.org. Candidates can also visit the official result window - caresults.icai.org to check the Foundation result and download the scorecard.

Also Read: CA Foundation Result 2026 Released LIVE: [Link Active] Download ICAI September Session Scorecard at icai.org, Check Toppers Name, Cutoff, Latest Updates