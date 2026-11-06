CA Foundation September 2026 Toppers List OUT – Check AIR 1 Topper Name & Rank
ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 toppers list has been announced. Students can check the top candidates' AIR, marks and percentage here
ICAI CA Foundation 2026 Toppers: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released the September 2026 CA Foundation results today, November 6, 2026. Along with the results, ICAI has also issued the toppers' list for the CA Foundation exam.
As per the details issued, Kansika Hisar has scored 361 marks 90.25 percent, making her AIR 1 in the CA Foundation September 2026 Exam. The complete toppers list, along with individual marks, percentage and All India Rank, is available online.
ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 result link is available on the official website icai.org. Candidates can also visit the official result window - caresults.icai.org to check the Foundation result and download the scorecard.
Also Read: CA Foundation Result 2026 Released LIVE: [Link Active] Download ICAI September Session Scorecard at icai.org, Check Toppers Name, Cutoff, Latest Updates
Beloved CA Students, ICAI Foundation Results Declared. CONGRATULATIONS to all who cleared. https://t.co/nCxGbWRA0g— CA. Rajesh Sharma (@RajeshSharmaBJP) November 6, 2026
CA Foundation September 2026 Toppers List
Check the complete list of top 3 candidates with the marks, rank and percentage scored
|Candidate Name
|AIR
|Marks
|Percentage
|Kansika Hisar
|1
|361
|90.25
|Mahek Gupta
|1
|361
|90.25
|Sparsh Khandelwal
|2
|359
|89.75
|J Jayanth
|2
|359
|89.75
|Vaibhavi Singhal
|3
|358
|89.50
How to Check CA Foundation September 2026 Result
The link for candidates to download the CA Foundation result 2026 is available on the official website. Follow the steps to download the scorecard
Step 1: Visit the official website of CA Foundation
Step 2: Click on CA Foundation Result
Step 3: Login with the Roll number and Registration number
Step 4: The individual scorecard will be displayed
Step 5: Download the scorecard for further reference
Also Read: ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026 Released: Check Scorecards Online at icai.org; Direct Link here
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.