PGIMER Nursing Officer Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download Hall Ticket PDF- Direct Link Here

PGIMER Nursing Officer Admit Card 2026: The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has officially released the Admit Card for the Nursing Officer (NO) examination on November 5, 2026. All those candidates who will appear for the Computer-Based Exam (CBE) mode exam on November 18, 2026 can now download their hall tickets from the official websites at pgimer.edu.in. Through this recruitment drive a total of 243 vacancies for the post of Nursing Officer (Group B) would be filled at PGIMER Chandigarh.

To download the hall tickets candidates need to enter their login credentials such as registration number and password.

PGIMER Nursing Officer Admit Card 2026: Overview

The notification for the Nursing officer recruitment was released on September 9, 2026. The recruitment is conducted under the advertisement no PGI/RC/055/2026/2276. The exam will be conducted on November 19, 2026. Check the table below for details related to the recruitment exam.