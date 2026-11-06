PGIMER Nursing Officer Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download Hall Ticket PDF- Direct Link Here
The PGIMER has released the Admit Card for the Nursing Officer (NO) recruitment examination. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website using their Registration Number and Password. The examination will be conducted on November 18, 2026. Check all the details here.
Key Points
- PGIMER Nursing Officer Admit Cards were officially released on November 5, 2026.
- The Computer-Based Exam (CBE) for Nursing Officer is scheduled for November 18, 2026.
- This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 243 Nursing Officer vacancies.
PGIMER Nursing Officer Admit Card 2026: The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has officially released the Admit Card for the Nursing Officer (NO) examination on November 5, 2026. All those candidates who will appear for the Computer-Based Exam (CBE) mode exam on November 18, 2026 can now download their hall tickets from the official websites at pgimer.edu.in. Through this recruitment drive a total of 243 vacancies for the post of Nursing Officer (Group B) would be filled at PGIMER Chandigarh.
To download the hall tickets candidates need to enter their login credentials such as registration number and password.
PGIMER Nursing Officer Admit Card 2026: Overview
The notification for the Nursing officer recruitment was released on September 9, 2026. The recruitment is conducted under the advertisement no PGI/RC/055/2026/2276. The exam will be conducted on November 19, 2026. Check the table below for details related to the recruitment exam.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh
|
Exam Name
|
Nursing Officer Recruitment Exam
|
Total Vacancies
|
243
|
Admit Card Status
|
Released
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
November 5, 2026
|
Exam Dates
|
November 18, 2026
|
Shift Details
|
Afternoon
|
Credentials Required
|
Registration Number and Password.
|
Official Website
|
pgimer.edu.in
PGIMER Nursing Officer Admit Card 2026 PDF Download Link
The PGIMER has issued the Nursing Officer Hall Ticket 2026 download link on its official website. Candidates can check their admit card for the exact shift timings and other details. The hall ticket can be downloaded till the date of exam. In case of any discrepancy candidates can contact the authorities without delay. Check the direct link to download the PGIMER Nursing Officer Hall Ticket 2026 in the table below.
|
PGIMER Nursing Officer Admit Card 2026 Link
How to Download PGIMER Nursing Officer Hall Ticket 2026 PDF?
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download their hall tickets-
-
Go to the official website at pgimer.edu.in
-
The homepage will appear and now scroll down there you will find a link titled “Nursing Officer Admit Card 2026:
-
A new window will open where you have to enter your login credentials such as registration number and passwords.
-
Click on the Submit button.
-
The PGIMER Nursing Officer Admit Card 2026 will open on your device
-
Download the hall ticket PDF and save for future references.
For more details and official announcements related to the PGIMER Nursing Officer Exam 2026 candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.