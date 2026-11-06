OPSC ASO Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT for 340 Posts; Check Eligibility and Other Details Here
OPSC ASO Notification 2026: Odisha Public Service Commission has released the OPSC ASO Recruitment 2026 notification for 340 Assistant Section Officer posts. Candidates can apply online through opsc.gov.in. Check this article to know about eligibility and other details.
Key Points
- OPSC has released the official notification for 340 Assistant Section Officer (ASO) posts.
- Applications for OPSC ASO Recruitment 2026 start on November 9, 2026.
- The last date to apply online for OPSC ASO Recruitment is November 30, 2026.
OPSC ASO Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the official notification for OPSC ASO Recruitment 2026. Through this drive, a total of 340 posts of Assistant Section Officer (ASO) will be filled. Many graduates in Odisha wait for this opportunity, as the job offers a stable government career. Interested candidates can read the notification on the official website, opsc.gov.in, and apply online before the last date. The selection process includes a written exam followed by a computer skill test. In this article, we have shared the eligibility criteria, vacancy details, important dates, and other key information for all the candidates.
OPSC ASO Recruitment 2026 Highlights
OPSC has opened recruitment for Assistant Section Officer posts, and the key points are in the table below. Candidates can use it for a quick look before reading the full details.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organization
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Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)
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Post Name
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Assistant Section Officer (ASO)
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Total Vacancies
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340
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Job Category
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Government Job (Group B)
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Job Location
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Odisha
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Mode of Application
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Online
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Selection Process
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Written Exam and Computer Skill Test
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Pay Level
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Level 9 (₹35,400 starting basic pay)*
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Application Start Date
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November 9, 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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November 30, 2026
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Official Website
OPSC ASO Notification 2026 PDF
Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the official notification for OPSC ASO Recruitment 2026. The detailed notification PDF contains the vacancy breakdown, eligibility rules, application fee, and exam scheme. Candidates should read it fully before filling out the application form.
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OPSC ASO Notification 2026
OPSC ASO Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates should check the age limit, educational qualification, and language requirement before applying. Meeting all of them is necessary for the application to be valid.
Educational Qualification
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Candidates must be graduates in any discipline from a recognized university.
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Computer knowledge is required.
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Knowledge of the Odia language is required.
Age Limit
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The Minimum age is 21 years
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The Maximum age is 42 years
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Age is calculated as on 01.01.2026.
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Age relaxation is given to eligible categories as per the rules.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com