OPSC ASO Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the official notification for OPSC ASO Recruitment 2026. Through this drive, a total of 340 posts of Assistant Section Officer (ASO) will be filled. Many graduates in Odisha wait for this opportunity, as the job offers a stable government career. Interested candidates can read the notification on the official website, opsc.gov.in, and apply online before the last date. The selection process includes a written exam followed by a computer skill test. In this article, we have shared the eligibility criteria, vacancy details, important dates, and other key information for all the candidates.

OPSC ASO Recruitment 2026 Highlights

OPSC has opened recruitment for Assistant Section Officer posts, and the key points are in the table below. Candidates can use it for a quick look before reading the full details.