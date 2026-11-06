CAT 2026 Mock Test Link Active at iimcat.ac.in, Login with User Name and Password

CAT 2026 Mock Test: IIM Indore has activated the link for candidates to attempt the CAT 026 mock test. According to the official notification released, the mock tst contains selected questions from previous years' CAT papers. The mock test questions have been set with an aim of familiarising candidates with the different types of questions generally asked in the CAT (MCQs/Non-MCQs) and the exam interface.

As per the official notification, the mock test will be for a total of 120 minutes for non-PwBD candidates, with 40 minutes allocated for each of the three sections, based on last year's pattern. The mock test is not intended to provide candidates with the exam pattern for CAT 2026. The number of questions, type of questions, pattern of questions, as well as the sequence and timing of sections in the mock exam are only indicative and may vary from year to year as decided by authorities. CAT 2026 will also have a total duration of 120 minutes for non-PwBD candidates, with 40 minutes for each section. PwBD candidates will receive an additional 40 minutes of extra time.