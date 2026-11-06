CAT 2026 Mock Test Link Active at iimcat.ac.in, Login with User Name and Password
CAT 2026 Mock Test link is now active on the official CAT portal. Eligible candidates appearing for the exam can login with their username and password to attempt the mocks
CAT 2026 Mock Test: IIM Indore has activated the link for candidates to attempt the CAT 026 mock test. According to the official notification released, the mock tst contains selected questions from previous years' CAT papers. The mock test questions have been set with an aim of familiarising candidates with the different types of questions generally asked in the CAT (MCQs/Non-MCQs) and the exam interface.
As per the official notification, the mock test will be for a total of 120 minutes for non-PwBD candidates, with 40 minutes allocated for each of the three sections, based on last year's pattern. The mock test is not intended to provide candidates with the exam pattern for CAT 2026. The number of questions, type of questions, pattern of questions, as well as the sequence and timing of sections in the mock exam are only indicative and may vary from year to year as decided by authorities. CAT 2026 will also have a total duration of 120 minutes for non-PwBD candidates, with 40 minutes for each section. PwBD candidates will receive an additional 40 minutes of extra time.
CAT 2026 Mock Test Official Notification - Click Here
CAT 2025 Mock Test Link - Click Here
CAT 2026 Mock Test Link – For PwBD Candidates - Click Here
CAT 2026 Mock Test Link – For PwBD Candidates (Blindness and Low Vision) - Click Here
CAT Mock Test 2026: How to Attempt Mock Test
The link for students to attempt the mock test for CAT 2026 is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to attempt the mock test
Step 1: Visit the official website of CAT
Step 2: Click on the Mock Test link
Step 3: Log in with the Username and Password
Step 4: Attempt the questions as per the timing
Step 5: Click on Submit
CAT 2026 Admit Card Link Out
The admit card link is now active. Students can download the admit card through the link on the website. To download the admit card, students need to visit the official website and login with the User ID and Password. The admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. Candidates are also required to carry a valid ID proof with them to the centre along with scribe certificate and other required document.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.