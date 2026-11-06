History and Significance of Dhanteras in Hindu Culture

Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, is one of the most important festivals in Hinduism. It marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali celebrations and is observed with great enthusiasm across India. In 2026, Dhanteras falls on Friday, 6 November. The festival is celebrated on the thirteenth lunar day (Trayodashi Tithi) of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. The word 'Dhanteras' comes from two Sanskrit words: 'Dhan', meaning wealth, and 'Teras', meaning the thirteenth day. Dhanteras is associated with wealth, prosperity, good health and happiness. On this day, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera and Lord Dhanvantari. People also purchase gold, silver, jewellery, utensils and other household items, as these purchases are traditionally considered auspicious. Also Read: What to Buy on Dhanteras? Discover 5 Auspicious Items to Bring Home

Dhanteras 2026: Date and Significance Dhanteras 2026 will be celebrated on Friday, 6 November. It is also known as Dhantrayodashi and Dhanvantari Trayodashi. The festival holds special importance because it celebrates both material prosperity and good health. While Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped for wealth and prosperity, Lord Dhanvantari is remembered as the divine physician associated with Ayurveda and healing. According to the Hindu Panchang, Trayodashi Tithi begins at 10:30 AM on 6 November and ends at 10:47 AM on 7 November 2026. The exact puja timings vary according to the location. Also Read: When is Diwali in 2026, 8 or 9 November? From Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj, Check 5-Day Festival Dates and Timings in India Historical and Mythological Background Dhanteras has deep roots in Hindu mythology. One of the most popular stories associated with the festival is connected with Samudra Manthan, or the churning of the ocean.

According to Hindu mythology, the gods and demons joined together to churn the ocean to obtain Amrit, the divine nectar of immortality. During this cosmic event, several divine beings and valuable objects emerged from the ocean. Goddess Lakshmi appeared during Samudra Manthan and became associated with wealth, fortune and prosperity. Lord Dhanvantari also emerged from the ocean carrying a pot of Amrit. He is regarded as the god of Ayurveda and medicine. Lord Kubera, the deity associated with wealth and treasures, is also worshipped by many devotees on Dhanteras. Together, these divine associations make the festival a celebration of wealth, health and well-being. Also Read: ChatGPT Dhanteras AI Image Prompts 2026: 20 Best Prompts to Create Stunning Festive Images The Story of King Hima's Son Another popular legend associated with Dhanteras revolves around the son of King Hima.

According to the story, the prince was destined to die from a snakebite on the fourth day after his marriage. When his wife learned about the prediction, she decided to protect her husband. On the predicted night, she collected gold and silver ornaments and coins and placed them near the entrance of their room. She also lit numerous oil lamps and kept the room brightly illuminated. To keep herself awake, she sang songs and narrated stories throughout the night. When Yama, the god of death, arrived in the form of a serpent, the brightness of the lamps and the shining ornaments blinded him. He could not enter the room and take the prince's life. The prince survived, and the story became associated with the tradition of lighting lamps on Dhanteras. It highlights the themes of love, courage, intelligence and devotion.

Also Read: 50+ Happy Dhanteras Wishes 2026: Best Messages for Family and Friends to Share on WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Cultural Relevance Dhanteras is a day where, apart from worship activities, other cultural activities are also partaken: Worship Ceremonies: This is the evening when, according to tradition, families start doing Lakshmi Puja where they light diyas to invite Goddess Lakshmi into the homes. The puja requires the following offerings; sweets and flowers. Auspicious Purchases: The buying of new articles, especially gold or silver jewellery and utensils, is considered very auspicious on Dhanteras. This act is believed to bring prosperity into homes. Home Decoration: Homes are thoroughly cleaned and decorated with colourful rangoli designs to make the atmosphere welcoming for divine blessings. Lighting diyas symbolizes the victory of light over darkness.