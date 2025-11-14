IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025
AIBE 20 Admit Card to be Released Tomorrow, at allindiabarexamination.com, Get Direct Link Here

Nov 14, 2025, 15:05 IST

AIBE 20 admit card 2025 to be released on the official website on November 15, 2025. Candidates appearing for the exams can login using their application id and password to download their hall ticket.

AIBE 20 admit card on November 15 at allindiabarexamination.com
Key Points

  • Download the AIBE 20 admit card 2025 at allindiabarexamination.com
  • Login with the application ID and password to download the AIBE 20 hall ticket
  • AIBE 20 exam to be conducted on November 30, 2025

AIBE 20 Admit Card 2025: The Bar Council of India will be releasing the AIBE 20 admit card 2025 tomorrow, November 15, 2025. The link to download the admit card will be available on the official website. Candidates can download tier AIBE 20 hall tickets through the link on the official website.

BCI will be conducting the AIBE 20 exam on November 30, 2025. The admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre on the day of the exam. The AIBE 20 admit card will include details such as candidate name and roll number, name of eam, exam centre name and address, reporting time to centre, and instructions for candidates.

AIBE 20 Admit Card 2025 Date and Time

The All India Bar Examination 20 admit card 2025 will be issued by officials on November 15, 2025. The time of release of the admit card is yet to be confirmed. Candidates appearing for the exams can download their AIBE 20 admit card using their application ID and password. Candidates must visit the official website for the latest updates.

AIBE 20 Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

The link for candidates to download the AIBE 20 admit card will be available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the hall ticket.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIBE 20

Step 2: Click on the AIBE 20 admit card link

Step 3: Login with the login id and password

Step 4: The AIBE 20 admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the AIBE 20 admit card for further reference

Details Mentioned on AIBE 20 Admit Card

The AIBE 20 admit card will include the following details

  • Candidate name and roll number
  • Name of exam
  • Candidate photograph and signature
  • Exam schedule
  • Reporting time to centre
  • Centre name and address
  • Instructions for candidates

