AIBE 20 Admit Card to be Released Tomorrow, at allindiabarexamination.com, Get Direct Link Here

AIBE 20 Admit Card 2025: The Bar Council of India will be releasing the AIBE 20 admit card 2025 tomorrow, November 15, 2025. The link to download the admit card will be available on the official website. Candidates can download tier AIBE 20 hall tickets through the link on the official website.

BCI will be conducting the AIBE 20 exam on November 30, 2025. The admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre on the day of the exam. The AIBE 20 admit card will include details such as candidate name and roll number, name of eam, exam centre name and address, reporting time to centre, and instructions for candidates.

AIBE 20 Admit Card 2025 Date and Time

The All India Bar Examination 20 admit card 2025 will be issued by officials on November 15, 2025. The time of release of the admit card is yet to be confirmed. Candidates appearing for the exams can download their AIBE 20 admit card using their application ID and password. Candidates must visit the official website for the latest updates.