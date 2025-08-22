NEET PG Answer Key 2025 LIVE: NBMES Response Sheet Expected Soon at natboard.edu.in; Check Cut Off and Other Details here

NEET PG 2025 Answer Key: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will be releasing the NEET PG 2025 answer key and response sheets soon. It must be noted that the NEET PG 2025 result was announced on August 19, 2025.

The board is set to release the NEET PG 2025 answer key and response sheets after the Supreme Court order to publish raw scores, answer keys and normalization formulae for transparency in multi-shift NEET-PG exams.

According to the official notification issued, since the sequence of questions asked within a section are shuffled for different candidates and the order of four distractors of a question are also shuffled for different candidates appearing in NEET-PG 2025, the question ID Numbers, correct answer key and responses marked shall be displayed as per Master set of Question Paper used for NEET-PG 2025.

How to Download NEET PG 2025 Answer Key, Response Sheets

The link for candidates to download the NEET PG 2025 answer key and response sheets will be available on the official website of NBEMS soon. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can follow the steps provided below to check the answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBEMS

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG answer key link

Step 3: Click on the question paper set number and the response sheet link

Step 4: The question ID Numbers, the correct answer key and the responses marked will be displayed

Step 5: Download the question paper, answer key and response sheets for further reference

