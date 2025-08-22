WBJEE 2025 Results Announced
NEET PG Answer Key 2025 LIVE: NBMES Response Sheet Expected Soon at natboard.edu.in; Check Cut Off and Other Details here

NBEMS is expected to announce the NEET PG 2025 answer key and response sheets soon. The NEET PG 2025 results were announced on August 19. The answer key and response sheet is being issued as per a Supreme Court order. The link to check the NEET PG 2025 answer key and response sheets, students must visit the official website natboard.edu.in. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 22, 2025, 13:43 IST
NEET PG 2025 Answer Key, Response Sheets LIVE

HIGHLIGHTS

  • NEET PG 2025 Answer Key, Response Sheets to be issued shortly
  • NEET PG Response sheets and answer key will be available on the official website natboard.edu.in
  • The questions, correct answer key and responses marked will be given per the sequence in Master set of Question Paper used for NEET-PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Answer Key: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will be releasing the NEET PG 2025 answer key and response sheets soon. It must be noted that the NEET PG 2025 result was announced on August 19, 2025.

Also Read: NEET PG 2025 Answer Kye, Response Sheets Soon at natboard.edu.in

The board is set to release the NEET PG 2025 answer key and response sheets after the Supreme Court order to publish raw scores, answer keys and normalization formulae for transparency in multi-shift NEET-PG exams.

According to the official notification issued, since the sequence of questions asked within a section are shuffled for different candidates and the order of four distractors of a question are also shuffled for different candidates appearing in NEET-PG 2025, the question ID Numbers, correct answer key and responses marked shall be displayed as per Master set of Question Paper used for NEET-PG 2025.

NEET PG 2025 Answer Key, Response Sheets - Click Here (Available Soon)

How to Download NEET PG 2025 Answer Key, Response Sheets

The link for candidates to download the NEET PG 2025 answer key and response sheets will be available on the official website of NBEMS soon. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can follow the steps provided below to check the answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBEMS

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG answer key link

Step 3: Click on the question paper set number and the response sheet link

Step 4: The question ID Numbers, the correct answer key and the responses marked will be displayed

Step 5: Download the question paper, answer key and response sheets for further reference

LIVE UPDATES
  • Aug 22, 2025, 13:43 IST

    Is the NEET PG 2025 Answer Key Out?

    The NEET PG 2025 answer key and response sheets are yet to be released on the official website. the NEET PG 2025 results have already been announced on August 19. Candidates can check the answer key and response sheets through the link available on the new portal. 

  • Aug 22, 2025, 13:22 IST

    NEET PG 2025 answer key expected shortly

    NBEMS is expected to release the NEET PG 2025 answer key and response sheets soon. The link to check the answer key and the response sheet will be available on the official website natboard.edu.in. A new portal link to check the answer key will be available. A

  • Aug 22, 2025, 12:59 IST

    NEET PG Result 2025: Answer Key Details

    The NEET PG 2025 answer key will be available on the official website soon. The details mentioned on the answer key include the following

    • Exam name
    • Question paper set number
    • Correct answer
    • Answer marked
  • Aug 22, 2025, 12:47 IST

    NEET PG 2025 Answer Key, Response Sheets Soon

    The NBEMS will soon be releasing the NEET PG 2025 answer key and response sheets. Students can download the answer key and the response sheets through the link on the official portal. The link to download the answer key and response sheets will be made live soon.

  • Aug 22, 2025, 12:39 IST

    NEET PG Result 2025: Cutoff Marks and Percentile

    The category-wise cutoff marks and percentile for NEET PG 2025 is available on the official website. Students can check the category-wise details here.

    Category Cutoff Marks
    General Category EWS 50th Percentile 275
    General Category PWD 45th Percentile 255
    SC/ST Category 40th Percentile 235
  • Aug 22, 2025, 12:22 IST

    NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule Soon

    Shortly after the release of the NEET PG answer key, the NEET PG 2025 counselling schedule will be released. Students who have qualified the NEET PG exams as per the cutoffs provided can apply for the online counselling procedure. The details of the counselling rounds will be available on the official website. 

  • Aug 22, 2025, 11:52 IST

    How to Download NEET PG Answer Key 2025

    The link for candidates to download the NEET PG 2025 answer key and response sheets will be available on the new portal. Candidates can follow the steps given here to check the response sheets and answer key

    Step 1: Visit the official website of NBEMS

    Step 2: Click on NEET PG answer key, response sheet link

    Step 3: Click on the link provided and enter the logi credentials

    Step 4: The response sheets and answer key as per the question paper set will be displayed

    Step 5: Download for further reference

  • Aug 22, 2025, 11:35 IST

    NEET PG 2025 Answer Key, Response Sheets Soon

    The NEET PG 2025 answer key and response sheets will be issued on the official website soon. The link to check the answer key and response sheet will be released on a new portal. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website natboard.edu.in for latest updates.

  • Aug 22, 2025, 11:18 IST

    When will NEET PG 2025 Counselling Commence?

    The complete schedule for NEET PG 2025 counselling will be available on the official counselling website soon. Candidates who have cleared their NEET PG exam as per the cutoffs can apply for the counselling process. 

  • Aug 22, 2025, 10:58 IST

    Where to Check NEET PG 2025 Answer Key and Response Sheets?

    According to the details mentioned on the official notification NBEMS is creating a new portal for the release of the NEET PG answer key. The link to the portal will be available on the official website natoard.edu.in. Candidates must keep visiting the official website for latest updates.

  • Aug 22, 2025, 10:41 IST

    NBEMS to Release NEET PG Answer Key on New Portal

    According to the details mentioned in the official notification, the NEET PG 2025 answer key and response sheets will be issued on an online portal created by NBEMS for ths process of downloading. The same will be made live soon

  • Aug 22, 2025, 10:26 IST

    NEET PG 2025 Answer Key: Details Mentioned

    The NEET PG 2025 answer key will include the following details

    • Name of exam
    • Question paper set 
    • Question Number
    • Correct answer
  • Aug 22, 2025, 10:09 IST

    NEET PG Result 2025: Is the Answer Key and Response Sheet Out

    NBEMS is yet to release the NEET PG 2025 answer key and response sheets. The NEET PG result is already declared on August 19. The answer key and response sheet is been issued as per an order issued by the Supreme Court. 

  • Aug 22, 2025, 09:55 IST

    NEET PG 2025 Response Sheet: Where to Check

    As per the details provided, the NEET PG 2025 answer key and response sheets will be available on the official website natboard.edu.in. The response sheets will include the answers marked by students in their NEET PG exams as per the questions in their master question paper. 

  • Aug 22, 2025, 09:47 IST

    NEET PG 2025 Answer Key: Answer Key Details

    According to the details available on the official website since the sequence of questions asked within a section are shuffled for different candidates and the order of four distractors of a question are also shuffled for different candidates appearing in NEET-PG 2025, the question ID Numbers, correct answer key and responses marked shall be displayed as per Master set of Question Paper used for NEET-PG 2025.

  • Aug 22, 2025, 09:45 IST

    NEET PG 2025 Answer Key, Response Sheets Soon

    NBEMS will be releasing the NEET PG 2025 answer key and response sheets on the official website soon. The link to check the answer key will be available on the official website natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in. Candidates must keep visiting this space for details. 

