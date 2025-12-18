IB SA Result 2025 PDF
Uttar Pradesh Schools Closed until December 20 Due to Heavy Fog, Check Latest Updates Here

Dec 18, 2025, 08:48 IST

Schools in Bareilly are to be closed until December 20 due to heavy fog. Check the latest weather reports here. 

Uttar Pradesh Schools Holiday
Key Points

  • Schools in Bareilly closed until December 20 due to heavy fog
  • Schools conducting exams asked to continue as per schedule
  • Alert issued by IMD for cold wave

The Uttar Pradesh state government has announced school holidays for all government and private schools in Bareilly district. School holidays have been announced for students up to class 8 until December 20, 2025, considering the disruptions caused by the cold wave and dense fog experienced in the region.  

As per reports, the official notification issued states that, considering the severe cold wave and persistent fog, all government, aided and private schools in Bareilly will be closed for students from classes 1 to 8 from December 18 to 20, 2025. According to Basic Shiksha Adhikari Dr Vinita, the decision was made in accordance with the directions of the District Magistrate. 

The District Magistracy, when asked about school examinations, mentioned that schools that have scheduled exams for these three days can continue as planned. 

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for dense fog for the next three days. Cold winds are likely to aggravate the current weather situation even more. 


