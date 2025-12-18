The Uttar Pradesh state government has announced school holidays for all government and private schools in Bareilly district. School holidays have been announced for students up to class 8 until December 20, 2025, considering the disruptions caused by the cold wave and dense fog experienced in the region.

As per reports, the official notification issued states that, considering the severe cold wave and persistent fog, all government, aided and private schools in Bareilly will be closed for students from classes 1 to 8 from December 18 to 20, 2025. According to Basic Shiksha Adhikari Dr Vinita, the decision was made in accordance with the directions of the District Magistrate.

The District Magistracy, when asked about school examinations, mentioned that schools that have scheduled exams for these three days can continue as planned.