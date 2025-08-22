NEET PG 2025 Answer Key, Response Sheets Soon at natboard.edu.in, Check Details Here

Breaking News

NBEMS will be releasing the NEET PG 2025 answer key, response sheets on the official website soon. As per the official notification, the NEET PG 2025 questions, correct answer key and responses marked as per the sequence in the Master set of Question Paper used for NEET-PG 2025.

NEET PG 2025 Answer Key, Response Sheets: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will be releasing the NEET PG 2025 answer key and response sheets soon. The official notification issued by the board states that the Hon’ble Supreme Court vide orders dated April 29, 2025, in SLP No. 9298 of 2018 has been pleased to direct to publication of raw scores, answer keys and normalisation formulae for transparency in multi-shift NEET-PG exams. As per the notification provided, the NBEMS will be releasing the NEET PG 2025 answer key on its website along with the correct answer key; the responses marked by the candidates to the respective questions will also be published. The score assigned to each question, as per the evaluation scheme detailed in the NEET-PG 2025 Information Bulletin, shall also be mentioned.

NEET PG 2025 Answer Key Official Notification - Click Here NEET PG 2025 Answer Key and Response Sheet Date and Time According to the official notification issued by NBEMS, the NEET PG 2025 answer key and response sheets will be released on the official website soon. A confirmation on the date and time for the release of the NEET PG answer key and response sheet is yet to be made. The notification suggests that the answer key and response sheets will be released online 'Shortly' NEET PG 2025 Answer Key, Response Sheet Details According to the details on the official notification the since the sequence of questions asked within a section are shuffled for different candidates and the order of four distractors of a question are also shuffled for different candidates appearing in NEET-PG 2025 the question ID Numbers, correct answer key and responses marked shall be displayed as per Master set of Question Paper used for NEET-PG 2025.