AP TET Hall Ticket 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

Odisha CHSE Exam Date 2026: Plus 2 Time Table Expected Today at chseodisha.nic.in; Check How to Download Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Dec 3, 2025, 11:59 IST

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha is expected to soon release the Odisha CHSE Plus 2 Exam 2026 dates on its official website at chseodisha.nic.in. The timetable for all three streams is anticipated to be released today, December 3, 2025.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
CHSE Odisha is expected to soon release the Odisha CHSE Plus 2 Exam 2026 dates.
CHSE Odisha is expected to soon release the Odisha CHSE Plus 2 Exam 2026 dates.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • CHSE Odisha is expected to soon release the Odisha CHSE Plus 2 Exam 2026 dates.
  • The timetable for all three streams is anticipated to be released today, December 3, 2025.
  • The official website is chseodisha.nic.in.

Odisha CHSE Exam Date 2026: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha is expected to release the Odisha CHSE Plus 2 Exam dates soon. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the schedule at chseodisha.nic.in. The board is expected to release the time table today, December 3, 2025, as open-access PDF. The board will release the date sheet for all three streams together. Last academic year, in 2024-25, the board conducted the Odisha CHSE exam 2025 from February 18 to March 27, 2025, with the date sheet released on November 20, 2024. 

Odisha CHSE Exam 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the information related to Odisha CHSE Exam 2026: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  Odisha CHSE +2 Exam 2026 Date Sheet 
Exam name  Odisha CHSE Plus 2 Exam
Board name  Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha
Academic year  2025-26
Official website  chseodisha.nic.in
State  Odisha 
Class  12
Format  PDF 
Exam mode  Offline, pen-and-paper

How to Download Odisha CHSE Exam Date 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the Odisha CHSE Exam Date 2026:

  1. Visit the official website at chseodisha.nic.in
  2. Scroll to’Notices & Advertisement’, click on the ‘PROGRAMME FOR Annual Higher Secondary Education-2026' link
  3. The Odisha CHSE Time Table 2026 will appear
  4. Check and download for exam preparation purposes
Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News