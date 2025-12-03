Odisha CHSE Exam Date 2026: Plus 2 Time Table Expected Today at chseodisha.nic.in; Check How to Download Here

Key Points
- CHSE Odisha is expected to soon release the Odisha CHSE Plus 2 Exam 2026 dates.
- The timetable for all three streams is anticipated to be released today, December 3, 2025.
- The official website is chseodisha.nic.in.
Odisha CHSE Exam Date 2026: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha is expected to release the Odisha CHSE Plus 2 Exam dates soon. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the schedule at chseodisha.nic.in. The board is expected to release the time table today, December 3, 2025, as open-access PDF. The board will release the date sheet for all three streams together. Last academic year, in 2024-25, the board conducted the Odisha CHSE exam 2025 from February 18 to March 27, 2025, with the date sheet released on November 20, 2024.
Odisha CHSE Exam 2026 Key Highlights
Check the following table carrying the information related to Odisha CHSE Exam 2026:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|Odisha CHSE +2 Exam 2026 Date Sheet
|Exam name
|Odisha CHSE Plus 2 Exam
|Board name
|Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha
|Academic year
|2025-26
|Official website
|chseodisha.nic.in
|State
|Odisha
|Class
|12
|Format
|Exam mode
|Offline, pen-and-paper
How to Download Odisha CHSE Exam Date 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the Odisha CHSE Exam Date 2026:
- Visit the official website at chseodisha.nic.in
- Scroll to’Notices & Advertisement’, click on the ‘PROGRAMME FOR Annual Higher Secondary Education-2026' link
- The Odisha CHSE Time Table 2026 will appear
- Check and download for exam preparation purposes
