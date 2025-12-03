Odisha CHSE Exam Date 2026: Plus 2 Time Table Expected Today at chseodisha.nic.in; Check How to Download Here

Odisha CHSE Exam Date 2026: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha is expected to release the Odisha CHSE Plus 2 Exam dates soon. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the schedule at chseodisha.nic.in. The board is expected to release the time table today, December 3, 2025, as open-access PDF. The board will release the date sheet for all three streams together. Last academic year, in 2024-25, the board conducted the Odisha CHSE exam 2025 from February 18 to March 27, 2025, with the date sheet released on November 20, 2024.

Odisha CHSE Exam 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the information related to Odisha CHSE Exam 2026: