Gujarat Police SI Eligibility 2025: Age, Education & Physical Standards Explained

Gujarat Police SI Eligibility 2025: The Gujarat Police Recruitment Board has released the complete Gujarat Police SI Eligibility criteria for applicants. All candidates must carefully check these requirements before applying, as any mistake can lead to rejection. Applicants must be between 21 and 35 years of age. They should have completed their graduation from a recognized university. Candidates must also have proper documents to prove that they meet all the Gujarat Police SI eligibility conditions. This article will clearly explain the complete Gujarat Police SI eligibility criteria, including age, education, and required documents for successful application. Gujarat Police SI Eligibility 2025 Overview The Gujarat Police SI Eligibility 2025 is based on key factors like age, educational qualification, nationality, and other basic requirements. Below is an overview of all important eligibility details.

Eligibility Criteria Requirements Age Limit Minimum: 21 Years Maximum: 35 Years Educational Qualification Graduation from a recognized university Nationality Indian Number of Attempts Not Specified Experience No prior experience required Gujarat Police SI Eligibility 2025 Candidates who want to join as a Sub-Inspector (SI) in Gujarat Police must meet the eligibility criteria set by the Gujarat Police Recruitment Board. If a candidate does not fulfill these requirements, their application can be rejected at any stage. The eligibility is mainly based on age, education, nationality, and other category-specific rules. The detailed eligibility criteria are explained below. Gujarat Police SI Age Limit The age of candidates is an important factor in determining eligibility for the Gujarat Police SI post. According to the Gujarat Police SI Eligibility, candidates must be within the following age range:

Minimum Age: 21 years

Maximum Age: 35 years Gujarat Police SI Age Relaxation Certain categories are eligible for age relaxation for Gujarat Police PSI posts. Check the details in the table below: Category Maximum Age SC 40 ST 40 SEBC 40 Women (UR) 40 Women (SC/ST/SEBC) 45 Gujarat Police ASI Educational Qualification 2025 Candidates must have completed a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university or institution to apply for Gujarat Police ASI recruitment. It is important to keep your educational documents ready while applying, as these will be verified during the selection process. The application may be rejected without proper proof of graduation. Gujarat Police SI Physical Standards 2025 Physical fitness is a crucial part of the Gujarat Police SI eligibility. Candidates must meet specific standards for height, weight, and chest measurements as per their category. Check the details in the table below: