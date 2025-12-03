Gujarat Police SI Eligibility 2025: Age, Education & Physical Standards Explained

AP TET Hall Ticket 2025
By Mridula Sharma
Dec 3, 2025, 14:25 IST

The Gujarat Police SI Eligibility 2025 outlines key requirements for Sub-Inspector applicants. This includes age limit, educational qualifications, nationality, physical standards, and experience. Candidates must ensure proper documents and meet category-specific rules to avoid rejection. This article provides all the essential requirements for Gujarat Police ASI recruitment.

Gujarat Police SI Eligibility 2025
Gujarat Police SI Eligibility 2025: The Gujarat Police Recruitment Board has released the complete Gujarat Police SI Eligibility criteria for applicants. All candidates must carefully check these requirements before applying, as any mistake can lead to rejection. Applicants must be between 21 and 35 years of age.

They should have completed their graduation from a recognized university.

Candidates must also have proper documents to prove that they meet all the Gujarat Police SI eligibility conditions. This article will clearly explain the complete Gujarat Police SI eligibility criteria, including age, education, and required documents for successful application.

Gujarat Police SI Eligibility 2025 Overview

The Gujarat Police SI Eligibility 2025 is based on key factors like age, educational qualification, nationality, and other basic requirements. Below is an overview of all important eligibility details.

Eligibility Criteria

Requirements

Age Limit

Minimum: 21 Years

Maximum: 35 Years

Educational Qualification

Graduation from a recognized university

Nationality

Indian

Number of Attempts

Not Specified

Experience

No prior experience required

Candidates who want to join as a Sub-Inspector (SI) in Gujarat Police must meet the eligibility criteria set by the Gujarat Police Recruitment Board. If a candidate does not fulfill these requirements, their application can be rejected at any stage. The eligibility is mainly based on age, education, nationality, and other category-specific rules. The detailed eligibility criteria are explained below.

Gujarat Police SI Age Limit

The age of candidates is an important factor in determining eligibility for the Gujarat Police SI post. According to the Gujarat Police SI Eligibility, candidates must be within the following age range:

  • Minimum Age: 21 years

  • Maximum Age: 35 years

Gujarat Police SI Age Relaxation

Certain categories are eligible for age relaxation for Gujarat Police PSI posts. Check the details in the table below:

Category

Maximum Age

SC

40

ST

40

SEBC

40

Women (UR)

40

Women (SC/ST/SEBC)

45

Gujarat Police ASI Educational Qualification 2025

Candidates must have completed a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university or institution to apply for Gujarat Police ASI recruitment.

It is important to keep your educational documents ready while applying, as these will be verified during the selection process. The application may be rejected without proper proof of graduation.

Gujarat Police SI Physical Standards 2025

Physical fitness is a crucial part of the Gujarat Police SI eligibility. Candidates must meet specific standards for height, weight, and chest measurements as per their category. Check the details in the table below:

Category

SC Male

SC Female

Unreserved Male

Unreserved Female

Height

162 cm

150 cm

165 cm

155 cm

Chest

79 cm (Unexpanded)

-

79 cm (Unexpanded)

-

Chest Expanded

84 cm

-

84 cm

-

Gujarat Police SI Nationality Requirement

Only Indian citizens are eligible to apply for the Gujarat Police SI post. Candidates from other countries cannot apply.

Also Check: Gujarat Police Constable Eligibility 2025

Gujarat Police SI Number of Attempts

The Gujarat Police has not set any limit on the number of attempts for the SI/ASI exam. However, candidates must meet the age criteria and all other eligibility requirements to appear. 

Gujarat Police SI  Experience Requirement

No prior work experience is needed to apply for the Gujarat Police ASI post. The board has not specified any experience criteria.

