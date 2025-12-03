Rajasthan Patwari Result 2025
NYT Pips Today: Check Hints & Answers, December 3, 2025

By Sneha Singh
Dec 3, 2025, 04:33 EDT

Get the complete NYT Pips hints and answers for December 3, 2025, across all three difficulty levels: Easy, Medium, and Hard. Solve today's daily Pips puzzle!

NYT Pips
NYT Pips

NYT Pips is a daily number-logic puzzle where players use domino-style tiles to complete different coloured regions on the grid. Each tile has two numbers, and every coloured space comes with a specific rule such as equal to, less than, greater than, or add up to a particular value. To solve the puzzle correctly, you must place the right tile either horizontally or vertically so it satisfies the rule written inside that region.

The challenge increases with each difficulty mode, Easy, Medium, and Hard, making Pips Game a great daily exercise for improving logical thinking and quick decision-making. Every day brings a fresh grid and new conditions, so players can continuously sharpen their number sense.

What is Pips?

Pips is a simple but strategic puzzle game based on domino tiles. Each coloured box on the board has a condition, and your task is to place a tile that matches that rule. The puzzle is solved when all sections follow their respective conditions correctly.

How to Play Pips

  • Read the rule inside each coloured space.

  • Pick a tile (domino) whose numbers satisfy the condition.

  • Place the tile either horizontally or vertically as shown.

  • Continue filling all sections until the full grid is completed.

  • New puzzles are released every day with three difficulty levels.

Below are the complete Pips hints and answers for all three levels.

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Hints & Answers

nyt pips easy (15)

  • Pink Region: 0–5 (horizontal)

  • Purple Region: 0-0 (vertical)

  • Teal Region: 0-5 (horizontal); 2-1 (vertical)

  • Yellow Region: 2–2 (horizontal); 2–1 (vertical); 1–Blank (horizontal)

Final Answer:

nyt pips easy final (13)

Today’s NYT Pips Medium Hints and Answers

nyt pips medium (16)

  • Pink Region: 5-5 (horizontal); 5-0 (vertical)

  • Purple Region: 1-1 (vertical)

  • Teal Region: 3-4 (horizontal); 3-5 (horizontal); 4-6 (vertical)

  • Yellow Region: 3-5 (horizontal)

  • Blue Region: 5-0 (vertical); 0-6 (horizontal)

  • Green Region: 4-6 (vertical)

Final Answer:

nyt pips medium final (15)

Today’s NYT Pips Hard Hints & Answers

nyt pips hard (16)

  • Pink Region: 4-2 (horizontal); 1-2 (horizontal); 5-6 (horizontal)

  • Teal Region: 0-6 (horizontal); 3-5 (horizontal); 6-6 (horizontal)

  • Yellow Region: 1-2 (horizontal); 3-1 (horizontal); 1-4 (vertical)

  • Purple Region: 2-2 (horizontal); 0-6 (horizontal); 5-6 (horizontal); 5-5 (horizontal)

  • Blue Region: 3-4 (vertical); 3-1 (horizontal)

  • Green Region: 3-4 (vertical); 4-4 (horizontal); 1-4 (vertical)

Final Answer: 

nyt pips hard final (14)

Other NYT Games to Explore

If NYT Pips has become your new favourite, check out other daily brain teasers and games from The New York Times. 

That's all for today's NYT Pips puzzle! Be sure to come back tomorrow for NYT Pips Hints & Answers for December 4, 2025.

