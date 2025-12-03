NYT Pips Today: Check Hints & Answers, December 3, 2025

NYT Pips is a daily number-logic puzzle where players use domino-style tiles to complete different coloured regions on the grid. Each tile has two numbers, and every coloured space comes with a specific rule such as equal to, less than, greater than, or add up to a particular value. To solve the puzzle correctly, you must place the right tile either horizontally or vertically so it satisfies the rule written inside that region.

The challenge increases with each difficulty mode, Easy, Medium, and Hard, making Pips Game a great daily exercise for improving logical thinking and quick decision-making. Every day brings a fresh grid and new conditions, so players can continuously sharpen their number sense.

What is Pips?

Pips is a simple but strategic puzzle game based on domino tiles. Each coloured box on the board has a condition, and your task is to place a tile that matches that rule. The puzzle is solved when all sections follow their respective conditions correctly.