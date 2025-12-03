NYT Pips Today: Check Hints & Answers, December 3, 2025

NYT Pips is a daily number-logic puzzle where players use domino-style tiles to complete different coloured regions on the grid. Each tile has two numbers, and every coloured space comes with a specific rule such as equal to, less than, greater than, or add up to a particular value. To solve the puzzle correctly, you must place the right tile either horizontally or vertically so it satisfies the rule written inside that region.
The challenge increases with each difficulty mode, Easy, Medium, and Hard, making Pips Game a great daily exercise for improving logical thinking and quick decision-making. Every day brings a fresh grid and new conditions, so players can continuously sharpen their number sense.
What is Pips?
Pips is a simple but strategic puzzle game based on domino tiles. Each coloured box on the board has a condition, and your task is to place a tile that matches that rule. The puzzle is solved when all sections follow their respective conditions correctly.
How to Play Pips
Read the rule inside each coloured space.
Pick a tile (domino) whose numbers satisfy the condition.
Place the tile either horizontally or vertically as shown.
Continue filling all sections until the full grid is completed.
New puzzles are released every day with three difficulty levels.
Below are the complete Pips hints and answers for all three levels.
Today’s NYT Pips Easy Hints & Answers
Pink Region: 0–5 (horizontal)
Purple Region: 0-0 (vertical)
Teal Region: 0-5 (horizontal); 2-1 (vertical)
Yellow Region: 2–2 (horizontal); 2–1 (vertical); 1–Blank (horizontal)
Final Answer:
Today’s NYT Pips Medium Hints and Answers
Pink Region: 5-5 (horizontal); 5-0 (vertical)
-
Purple Region: 1-1 (vertical)
Teal Region: 3-4 (horizontal); 3-5 (horizontal); 4-6 (vertical)
-
Yellow Region: 3-5 (horizontal)
Blue Region: 5-0 (vertical); 0-6 (horizontal)
Green Region: 4-6 (vertical)
Final Answer:
Today’s NYT Pips Hard Hints & Answers
Pink Region: 4-2 (horizontal); 1-2 (horizontal); 5-6 (horizontal)
Teal Region: 0-6 (horizontal); 3-5 (horizontal); 6-6 (horizontal)
Yellow Region: 1-2 (horizontal); 3-1 (horizontal); 1-4 (vertical)
Purple Region: 2-2 (horizontal); 0-6 (horizontal); 5-6 (horizontal); 5-5 (horizontal)
Blue Region: 3-4 (vertical); 3-1 (horizontal)
Green Region: 3-4 (vertical); 4-4 (horizontal); 1-4 (vertical)
Final Answer:
That's all for today's NYT Pips puzzle! Be sure to come back tomorrow for NYT Pips Hints & Answers for December 4, 2025.
