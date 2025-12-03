How Well Do You Know Dr Rajendra Prasad? Score 10/10 On This GK Quiz Questions With Answers!

Today, 3 December 2025, marks the 141st birth anniversary of India's first president, Dr Rajendra Prasad. Born in 1884 in Zeradei, India, Dr Prasad was an Indian politician, lawyer, and journalist, and also the first president of Independent India. Dr Prasad died on 28 February, 1963, in Patna. Dr Prasad was also the president of the Indian National Congress. He was also a close associate of Mahatma Gandhi early in the non-cooperation movement. It was in 1917, when Mahatma Gandhi approached Dr Prasad, who then left his legal career to help with a campaign to improve the conditions of peasants being exploited by British indigo planters in Bihar. During the Champaran Satyagraha of 1917, Dr Prasad worked closely with Gandhi. He was imprisoned several times by the British for non-cooperation activities. But as an active journalist, Dr Prasad continued his resolve to fight for India. He also founded the Hindi weekly magazine Desh and campaigned to make Hindi the national language.

Dr Prasad has been honoured with Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. His famous works include his autobiography Atmakatha (1946), Satyagraha at Champaran (1922), Mahatma Gandhi and Bihar, Some Reminiscences (1949), and others. To commemorate his 141st birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 3 December 2025 paid his tribute and recalled his central role in India's freedom struggle. 3 December is also observed as Advocate's Day in India by the legal community to honour the birth anniversary of Dr Rajendra Prasad. GK Quiz On Dr Rajendra Prasad with Answers In this article, we ask you general knowledge questions on Dr Rajendra Prasad. Let us see how well you know India's first president. Q1. In which year did Rajendra Prasad joined Indian National Congress? a. 1910 b. 1912 c. 1911

d. 1909 Answer: c. 1911 Explanation: Dr Prasad joined the Indian National Congress in 1911, during the annual session held in Calcutta. Q2. When was Dr Rajendra Prasad elected President of Constituent Assembly? a. 11 December 1946 b. 19 January 1946 c. 14 March 1946 d. 15 June 1946 Answer: 11 December 1946 Explanation: Dr Prasad was elected as the first chairman of the Constituent Assembly on 11 December 1946. Q3: Dr. Rajendra Prasad held which portfolio in the Union Cabinet? a. External Affairs b. Information and Broadcasting c. Food and Agriculture d. Home Minister Answer: c. Food and Agriculture Explanation: In the interim government of India, Dr Rajendra Prasad held the portfolio of Food and Agriculture. Q4. From which university did Dr Rajendra Prasad graduate? a. Madras University b. Magadha University

c. Calcutta University d. Delhi University Answer: c. Calcutta University Explanation: Dr Rajendra Prasad graduated from Calcutta University in March 1905. Q5. Whom did Dr Rajendra Prasad succeed as India's Head of State? a. Louis Mountbatten b. Chakravarti Rajagopalachari c. Jawaharlal Nehru d. George VI Answer: d. George VI Explanation: Dr Rajendra Prasad succeeded George VI as India's Head of State when India became a republic on 26 January 1950. Q6. When did Dr Rajendra Prasad receive the Bharat Ratna award? a. 1962 b. 1965 c. 1958 d. 1960 Answer: a. 1962 Explanation: Dr Rajendra Prasad was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1962 for his pivotal role in India's freedom struggle. Q7. For how many years Dr. Rajendra Prasad served as the President of India? a. 5 years b. 18 years c. 10 years d. 12 years Answer: d. 12 years

Explanation: Dr Rajendra Prasad served as the first President of India for 12 years, from 26 January 1950, to 13 May, 1962. Q8. Dr Rajendra Prasad unfurled the national flag on 26 January 1950 (India's first Republic Day) at which stadium? a. Netaji Stadium b. Bakshi Stadium c. Irwin Stadium d. Shivaji Stadium Answer: c. Irwin Stadium Explanation: Dr Rajendra Prasad unfurled the national flag on 26 January 1950 (India's first Republic Day) at the Irwin Amphitheatre, which was later renamed the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. Q9. When Dr Rajendra Prasad became the Chairman of the Patna Municipality? a. 1932 b. 1923 c. 1933 d. 1943 Answer: b. 1923 Explanation: Dr Prasad became the Chairman of the Patna Municipality in 1923 and held the position for a year till 1924. Q10. Which of the following book has been written by Dr Rajendra Prasad?