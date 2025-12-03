ONGC Quiz Challenge: Can You Answer All Questions Correctly?

ONGC Quiz: Maharatna ONGC is one of the biggest crude oil and natural gas companies in the country. It contributes nearly 71% to Indian domestic production. You may have heard about ONGC many times. But how much do you know about it? This fun quiz will help you assess your general knowledge. Whether you are an exam aspirant or just curious, this quiz will help you understand ONGC better. The best part? You will discover something new in a fun way. Ready to challenge yourself? Let’s see how high you can score in this ONGC quiz.

ONGC Quiz

This quiz covers some popularly asked questions about ONGC. It includes interesting facts, functions, and key contributions of the corporation. Take this ONGC quiz and see how much you can score:





1. What is the ONGC full form?