ONGC Quiz Challenge: Can You Answer All Questions Correctly?

ONGC Quiz: Maharatna ONGC is one of the biggest crude oil and natural gas companies in the country. It contributes nearly 71% to Indian domestic production. You may have heard about ONGC many times. But how much do you know about it? This fun quiz will help you assess your general knowledge. Whether you are an exam aspirant or just curious, this quiz will help you understand ONGC better. The best part? You will discover something new in a fun way. Ready to challenge yourself? Let’s see how high you can score in this ONGC quiz.
ONGC Quiz
This quiz covers some popularly asked questions about ONGC. It includes interesting facts, functions, and key contributions of the corporation. Take this ONGC quiz and see how much you can score:
1. What is the ONGC full form?
Oil and Nitrogen Gas Corporation
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
Oil National Gas Company
Organisation of Natural Gas Companies
2. In which year was ONGC founded?
1947
1950
1956
1962
3. Where is the headquarters of ONGC?
Mumbai
New Delhi
Chennai
Kolkata
4. Which ONGC plant is known for producing petrochemicals like polymers?
OPaL
HPCL
BPCL
GAIL Petro
5. ONGC mainly works in which sector?
Banking
Oil & Natural Gas
Telecom
Agriculture
6. What is the name of ONGC’s international arm?
ONGC Global
ONGC Abroad
ONGC International
ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL)
7. ONGC is a type of which organisation?
Private Company
NGO
Public Sector Undertaking (PSU)
Partnership Firm
8. ONGC was declared a Maharatna company in which year?
2007
2009
2010
2013
9. ONGC contributes roughly what percentage of Indian domestic production?
20%
40%
71%
90%
10. ONGC’s petrochemical company OPaL is located in which state?
Gujarat
Maharashtra
Tamil Nadu
Rajasthan
Correct Answers
1. The full form of ONGC is Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited.
2. ONGC was established on 14th August 1956.
3. The headquarters of ONGC is located in New Delhi.
4. OPaL’s mega petrochemical plant covers nearly 5 sq. km. It has the capacity to produce 14 lakh tons of Polymers & 5 Lakh tons of chemicals.
5. ONGC is the biggest crude oil and natural gas Company in India. It contributes approximately 71% to Indian domestic production.
6. ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL) is a subsidiary of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC). It has been awarded the prestigious status of Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE).
7. ONGC is one of the best among Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) in India.
8. ONGC was declared a Maharatna company in the year 2010.
9. ONGC contributes nearly 71% to Indian domestic production.
10. OPaL is located in the port city of Dahej, Gujarat.
