How Well Do You Really Know GAIL India? Guess a Quiz

GAIL India Quiz: GAIL (India) Limited is one of the top natural gas companies in the country. It works across the complete natural gas value chain and beyond. It is working on several pipeline projects to expand its network in India. The company currently commands around 65% of India’s natural gas transmission market. You may see its name on pipelines or in headlines about the energy future. But do you really know what GAIL does, how it functions, and why it is essential? This fun quiz is for you, whether you are a student, a curious learner or just love testing yourself. Attempt this GAIL India Quiz today and enhance your learning!
GAIL India Quiz
Here are a few popular questions related to GAIL India. Questions are based on facts, concepts and applications. Let’s begin the GAIL India quiz:
1. GAIL (India) Limited mainly works in which sector?
Telecom
Natural Gas
Banking
Pharmaceuticals
2. When was GAIL (India) Limited established?
1978
1984
1991
2001
3. GAIL is a Maharatna company under which ministry?
Ministry of Coal
Ministry of Power
Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas
Ministry of Heavy Industries
4. GAIL (India) Limited is owned by which government?
State Government
Central Government
Private Company
Foreign Government
5. GAIL is the largest___________in India.
LNG exporter
Natural gas marketing and transmission company
Hydrogen producer
LPG importer
6. GAIL’s petrochemical complex is located at:
Panipat
Pata
Paradeep
Vadodara
7. What is the full form of GAIL?
Gas Authority of India Limited
Gas Association of Indian Logistics
Government Authority for Industrial Lines
Gas and Infrastructure Limited
8. What is the logo symbol of GAIL?
A flame
A gas cylinder
A yellow circle with the letter “G”
A pipeline
9. GAIL is involved in the City Gas Distribution (CGD) network through which subsidiary/joint venture?
Petronet LNG
GAIL Gas Limited
ONGC Petro Additions Ltd.
Gujarat Gas Ltd.
10. HQ of GAIL (India) Limited is located in:
Mumbai
Hyderabad
Bengaluru
New Delhi
Correct Answers
1. Natural Gas. GAIL (India) Limited is India’s top natural gas company.
2. 1984. GAIL (India) Ltd was established in August 1984 as a Central Public Sector Undertaking (PSU).
3. It is a Maharatna company under the administrative control of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoP&NG).
4. Central Government. GAIL (India) Ltd was incorporated as a Central Public Sector Undertaking (PSU).
5: Natural gas marketing and transmission company. The company mainly focuses on the transmission and marketing of Natural Gas.
6. Pata. GAIL runs a gas-based Petrochemical Complex at PATA. It is located in the district Auraiya, which is near Kanpur in UP (around 380 km from Delhi).
7. The full form of GAIL is Gas Authority of India Limited.
8. A yellow circle with the letter “G”.
9. GAIL Gas Limited. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAIL (India) Limited, which was incorporated on May 27, 2008.
10. The GAIL corporate office is located in New Delhi.
