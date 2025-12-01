School Assembly Headlines Today (2 December): IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Coastal Andhra, Gross GST Collections Rises and Other News in English

School Assembly Headlines Today: Here are today's headlines for our school assembly. Stay informed and connected with national and international news, sports, business, science, and technology. This news reading offers a comprehensive global overview.
Reading or listening to the news is crucial for students, extending understanding beyond textbooks to current events, national progress, and challenges. Staying updated enhances general knowledge, fosters responsible citizenship, sharpens critical thinking, and broadens perspectives on future-relevant topics. Therefore, let's focus on today’s headline
National News Headlines for School Assembly
IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Coastal Andhra; Cold Wave Hits North India
Civil Aviation Minister Informs Rajya Sabha of GPS Spoofing Near IGI Airport, DGCA Issues SOP
India Records 32% Drop in New HIV Infections, 69% Fall in AIDS-Related Deaths: Union Health Minister
Gross GST Collections Rise 0.7% to Over ₹1.70 Lakh Crore in November
Cyclone Ditwah :Deep Depression Near Chennai Likely to Weaken; Heavy Rain Forecast for Tiruvallur and Chennai
IndiaAI and UN Women Invite Abstracts on Gender-Transformative AI Solutions
PM Modi Calls for Constructive Debate in Winter Session, Emphasizes Opportunities for Young MPs
Central Approves PM’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration 2025
International News Headlinesfor School Assembly
Nepali Congress to Hold Central General Convention on January 10-12, 2026
120 Political Parties Apply for Nepal’s March 5 House of Representatives Election”
India Provides 53 Tons of Relief, Conducts Rescue Operations in Sri Lanka Under Operation Sagar Bandhu
Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi Stresses Maritime Strength, Self-Reliance in Shipbuilding
ussia Condemns NATO Admiral’s Pre-Emptive Strike Remarks as ‘Irresponsible’
Ukraine, US Hold Talks in Florida on Security Guarantees Amid Peace Plan Review
Sports News Headlinesfor School Assembly
Archery Premier League Wins ‘Emerging Professional Sports Event of the Year’ at India Sports Awards 2025
Women’s Junior Hockey World Cup: India to kick off campaign against Namibia today in Santiago
India men’s team qualifies for 2026 AFC U17 Asian Cup to be held in Saudi Arabia
Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Indian team settles for Silver medal
India beat South Africa by 17 runs in first ODI of three-match series in Ranchi
Business News Headlinesfor School Assembly
Sensex, Nifty Slip After Hitting Record Highs; Broader Market Ends Mixed”
Sensex rises 126 points, Nifty up 33 points in early trade
GST reforms provide significant boost to India’s automobile sector
Meta Platforms announce addition of 5 new Indian languages for creators
Sensex and Nifty Extend Rally for Third Week, Scale New All-Time Highs
-
India’s Fiscal Deficit at ₹8.25 Lakh Crore Till October
Thought of the Day
"The library is full of facts, but the classroom is where you build your wisdom."
Meaning: This thought takes John Locke's idea and applies it directly to the school experience. It reminds students that books and the internet (the "library of facts") only provide the raw material—the data and information. True learning happens in the "classroom," which represents the active work of discussion, questioning, analyzing, and applying that information. This thought encourages every student to be an active learner; to think critically about the material, challenge assumptions, and connect the dots so that the knowledge truly becomes their own. It emphasizes that thinking is the skill that turns information into wisdom.
